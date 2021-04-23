 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Truck carrying watermelons crashes. Gallager already on the scene to clear the cargo   (pix11.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who else is going to clean it up? Not those fat-cats in Washington, that's for sure!

Now I will do flips on a giant couch for a little while. Git R Done!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever put salt on watermelon?
Its good.

Also, put butter and sugar on white rice.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 for the headline Subby. I giggled.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be that balmy New Jersey climate.  Our watermelons out here don't come in 'til late summer.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Must be that balmy New Jersey climate.  Our watermelons out here don't come in 'til late summer.


Came from Florida or south Texas, or Mexico.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maximum Overdrive Bridge Scene
Youtube vBoxNVBihrU
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we know he didn't cause it, subby?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those weren't watermelons!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
h
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Very Scarry
 
starlost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
gallager
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was one of those times, when i got caught in the aftermath of it, was all pissed off during it, saw the mess, giggled, and then felt bad when i saw the followup.

I mean who knew your range of emotions could be defined by some smashed watermelons. Gallagher was on to something.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sledge-O-Matic!
 
