 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   In other news, this guy has 34 girlfriends while you sit at home alone staring at social media in your pajama pants, unwashed t-shirt, and 6 cats   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Fraud, Mambo No. 5, Lou Bega, ARIA Charts, English-language films, Federal Trade Commission, different women, Confidence trick  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 11:57 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hell is multiple girlfriends.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't even remember 34 people's names.
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey!!!! I only have 3 cats!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did anyone tell him there are only 7 days a week?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a row?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, fu*k all that.

Ill bet they are all solid 3's.

I dont get the 72 virgin thing either. Sounds like a nightmare. Give me four pros.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.