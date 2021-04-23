 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   CEO of Turkish crypto exchange flees country as platform shuts down, blocking almost four hundred thousand users from accessing their Dunning-Krugerands   (aljazeera.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 10:04 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That pun is a work of beauty, Subby. Andy Zaltzman would be jealous.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have been skeptical of the crypto currency and this is the reason why. The more I look into the advantages of owning crypto, this is always in the back of my mind as the reason why not to invest.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, almost like crypto is a giant money laundering pyramid scheme. Weird.

But hey, let's go invest in crypto-yuan! I totes trust China to have my back and there's nothing at all hinky going on!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think it's funny that many crypto articles have a picture of physical Bitcoins which don't actually exist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now we discover what Drew is really doing with the FUs.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: That pun is a work of beauty, Subby. Andy Zaltzman would be jealous.


It has been semi-common parlance on Fark since Bitcoin debuted.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think it's funny that many crypto articles have a picture of physical Bitcoins which don't actually exist.

[Fark user image image 770x513]


What I've wondered for years is: who makes the physical bitcoin coins that illustrate literally every article about the stupid things?

Oddly, one can read any number of articles, or even whole publications, about actual real money without ever seeing a picture of a dollar bill.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HOTY material up in here.

Nicely done, subby.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"He blamed the exchange's financial woes on a "hacking incident" he said happened years ago. The number of people who have investments in the exchange is "about 30,000" the chief executive said."
...
"There was a decline in Thodex's assets. When too many users demanded their money back, the company was unable to meet those," the Thodex attorney said by phone, describing the situation as a "liquidity problem."


Lol -- coin values spike lately due to whatever, at least partially meme-like activity for some.  All of a sudden people decide "hmm, sweet, I just made a sh*tload of money.  Let's go spend that".  Exchange:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cautionflag, name checks out.

but i'm with you.  why does some dude have my cryptocurrency and he can take off with it?
at least banks are insured.

the whole thing requires imagination i just don't have, i guess.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Out yourself, subby. You deserve it.

/applause
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Much fake. Such scam. Wow
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

g.fro: Rapmaster2000: I think it's funny that many crypto articles have a picture of physical Bitcoins which don't actually exist.

[Fark user image image 770x513]

What I've wondered for years is: who makes the physical bitcoin coins that illustrate literally every article about the stupid things?

Oddly, one can read any number of articles, or even whole publications, about actual real money without ever seeing a picture of a dollar bill.


Photographers. They make mock ups and then sell the stock images. They make quite a few Dogecoin doing it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

g.fro: Rapmaster2000: I think it's funny that many crypto articles have a picture of physical Bitcoins which don't actually exist.

[Fark user image image 770x513]

What I've wondered for years is: who makes the physical bitcoin coins that illustrate literally every article about the stupid things?

Oddly, one can read any number of articles, or even whole publications, about actual real money without ever seeing a picture of a dollar bill.


Because most people can reach into their wallet and pull out a dollar bill.  Even most people with a Bitcoin wallet don't seem to have access to their Bitcoins, at least from all the "I can't access my wallet" stories that float across the tubez semi-regularly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bitcoin: Money for stupid people.
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Excellent headline. The topic however, is none of my business.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Easy come, easy go!
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are we sure that subby, and all those others here shiatting on crypto aren't the ones with the Dunning Kruger?

I mean, I personally don't know much about crypto and don't even pretend to, but I've noticed that big banks and investment groups are getting on board now.  I'm not a financial smart guy by any means, but I would assume the people who run those places know more than me, and their support tells me this may be more legit than some think.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: , but I would assume the people who run those places know more than me, and their support tells me this may be more legit than some think.


Man, are you ever the mark theyre looking for.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.