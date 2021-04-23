 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Oxygen supplies given armed escort in India as supplies run out, threatening death to Covid-19 patients and imperiling President Skroob's Perri-Air supplies   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Delhi, Varanasi, Haryana, Hospital, India, Physician, Reuters, Yamuna  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 10:12 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But so many of them take hydroxychlorquine for malaria, they should be practically immune!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With all the cows around, they should be able to find a lot of dairy air!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Suck. Suck! SUCK!
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In witness protection.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next up: we're out of wood to burn the bodies.

/We need to send them vaccines Now. We can't find enough willing people to take the shots we produce here, and sending help now would buy it's goodwill that lasts decades.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They just have to make sure the don't give away the combination to the air shield.

That reminds me, I need to change the combination on my luggage.
 
carkiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: With all the cows around, they should be able to find a lot of dairy air!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whar'sMuhWhiskey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eh, It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear..
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.