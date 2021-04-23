 Skip to content
(AP News)   39 British postal workers who were convicted for theft 20 years ago have their convictions overturned as "an affront to the conscience of the court" after the UK's high court court found the software used to detect their "thefts" was hot garbage   (apnews.com) divider line
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some pretty farked up shiat right here.  Sounds like British prosecutors (and juries) didn't think that the fact that a new computer system somehow told them that everybody working for the post office was stealing from it...somehow...with no financial records of such theft and no such thefts happening before the computer was installed-nope, the master computer said hundreds of people were stealing so GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY.  Dumbasses.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is some pretty farked up shiat right here.  Sounds like British prosecutors (and juries) didn't think that the fact that a new computer system somehow told them that everybody working for the post office was stealing from it...somehow...with no financial records of such theft and no such thefts happening before the computer was installed-nope, the master computer said hundreds of people were stealing so GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY.  Dumbasses.


I work in software.

Reasonable doubt doesn't even begin to describe it.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is some pretty farked up shiat right here.  Sounds like British prosecutors (and juries) didn't think that the fact that a new computer system somehow told them that everybody working for the post office was stealing from it...somehow...with no financial records of such theft and no such thefts happening before the computer was installed-nope, the master computer said hundreds of people were stealing so GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY.  Dumbasses.


Is this why I keep getting all those toxic poop ads?

What the fark is toxic poop?

Poop!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.


Did you tell them they're allowed to print off your reply email and shove it all waaaaay up their buttholes?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this the guy who wrote the code?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.


So they hired you back, and now there's almost no more disks in the entire industry?  Hmmm.......
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shinji3i: SpectroBoy: Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.

Did you tell them they're allowed to print off your reply email and shove it all waaaaay up their buttholes?


Sadly there were no other disc services nearly as good at the time. I rejoined.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: shinji3i: SpectroBoy: Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.

Did you tell them they're allowed to print off your reply email and shove it all waaaaay up their buttholes?

Sadly there were no other disc services nearly as good at the time. I rejoined.

[Fark user image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


I hope you're at a better job now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"But, like, the computer (ALL HAIL THE COMPUTER) said he, like, stole mail and shiat." For some reason an entire generation of people was lead to believe that if a computer (ALL HAIL THE COMPUTER) said anything then it was absolutely, unequivocally, true. Of course anyone that knows the slightest thing about computing (ALL HAIL THE COMPUTER) knows that's complete bullshiat.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: "But, like, the computer (ALL HAIL THE COMPUTER) said he, like, stole mail and shiat." For some reason an entire generation of people was lead to believe that if a computer (ALL HAIL THE COMPUTER) said anything then it was absolutely, unequivocally, true. Of course anyone that knows the slightest thing about computing (ALL HAIL THE COMPUTER) knows that's complete bullshiat.


DO NOT QUESTION FRIEND COMPUTER.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SpectroBoy: shinji3i: SpectroBoy: Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.

Did you tell them they're allowed to print off your reply email and shove it all waaaaay up their buttholes?

Sadly there were no other disc services nearly as good at the time. I rejoined.

[Fark user image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

I hope you're at a better job now.


Not sure if serious.....

I didn't work there, they "fired" me as a customer. Hence the quotes around "fired".
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Many years ago Netflix "fired" me for stealing disks. A few months later I get this sheepish email saying that one of the workers in the return center had been stealing discs and that I would be allowed to re-join. No apology for calling me a thief.


I didn't get banned, but I had a streak of discs arriving broken in half. Possibly faulty equipment, but likely someone inside the system behaving maliciously. It stopped after a few months, so I hope it was because either Netflix or the Post Office was smart enough to see a pattern and find the perp.

Software's only as good as the idiots who spec it, compounded by the idiots who program it, compounded by the idiots who use it. Then you get into modern fuzzy logic like with facial recognition, and there are going to be problems if administrators take the software's word at face value (no pun intended).
 
