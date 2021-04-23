 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you had 'less than 2 days' after the verdict before someone defaced the George Floyd mural in Houston with a racial epithet, come forward and claim your prize   (cnn.com) divider line
34
34 Comments
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they changed "Honk for Justice" to "Honky for Justice"?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But they said they were just concerned about police accountability...
 
sniderman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2 days? It took that long?
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It took that long?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sick tag must be tired from pulling triple duty with all the Covid news.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
why  do we give a shiat about vandals?  it's most likely kids trolling
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably another hoax from someone trying to garner positive press.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farking scum exists everywhere.

Who thought Texas was immune?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They ordered the paint on Amazon and didn't pay for fast shipping.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: why  do we give a shiat about vandals?  it's most likely kids trolling


Wait until someone vandalizes the police memorial.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://www.washingtonpost.com/histor​y​/2019/10/20/this-emmett-till-memorial-​was-vandalized-again-again-again-now-i​ts-bulletproof/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That mural looks more like Saddam Hussein than George Floyd.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
what's the over/under on it being a non-white person?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It took that long?
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: why  do we give a shiat about vandals?  it's most likely kids trolling


Oh!  Just kids trolling!  Pack up the thread, guys, we got a nothingburger here!  🤦♂

Seriously even in trolling, there are rules.  This isn't 'nam.
 
Juc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whatever the prize is it's going to be hard to split it a few hundred million ways.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Might as well aim a camera at all the murals and then we can enjoy seeing people get fired.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Houston hate map. SPLC

ACT for America (Anti-Muslim)
Ambassadors of Christ (General Hate)
Great Millstone (General Hate)
Israel United In Christ (General Hate)
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge (General Hate)
Mass Resistance (Anti-LGBTQ)
Mountains of Israel (General Hate)
Nation of Islam (General Hate)
New Black Panther Party (General Hate)
Texans for Immigration Reduction and Enforcement (Anti-Immigrant)
The Remembrance Project (Anti-Immigrant)
 
Alebak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It took less than 24 hours for a revenge killing, so the vandalized memorial seems like small potatoes in comparison.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bigdanc: what's the over/under on it being a non-white person?


Are you thinking "every Black person is Jussie Smollett" or "Hispanic guy who is leaning way too hard into being a Christian Republican"?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sniderman: 2 days? It took that long?


It takes a while for cowards to work up the nerve, confirm that no one's looking, and slink away.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: 🤦♂


It annoys me that you can't do emoji without them giving them an explicit gender.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This mural is located right on the edge of the Third Ward neighborhood where he grew up. Its also where Beyonce' grew up. Mostly African American but slowly being gentrified.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: why  do we give a shiat about vandals?  it's most likely kids trolling


Probly what they said after Kristallnacht, too
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alebak: It took less than 24 hours for a revenge killing, so the vandalized memorial seems like small potatoes in comparison.


What revenge killing?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigdanc: what's the over/under on it being a non-white person?


There's really good money on "it was a cop"
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge


What kind of name even is that??
 
Pucca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Alebak: It took less than 24 hours for a revenge killing, so the vandalized memorial seems like small potatoes in comparison.

What revenge killing?


Yeah what revenge killing? I missed that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pucca: Driedsponge: Alebak: It took less than 24 hours for a revenge killing, so the vandalized memorial seems like small potatoes in comparison.

What revenge killing?

Yeah what revenge killing? I missed that.


People are actually claiming that the girl that was shot trying to stab someone is a victim because she was black
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:
Police Chief Troy Finner said the vandalism was carried out overnight by "some knucklehead" and he doesn't "know what their motivation is, hate, or whatever."

The mural had the N word (and choice insults) painted right on Floyd's face.

The motivation was Racism. You can say it Chief, we all know it.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Pucca: Driedsponge: Alebak: It took less than 24 hours for a revenge killing, so the vandalized memorial seems like small potatoes in comparison.

What revenge killing?

Yeah what revenge killing? I missed that.

People are actually claiming that the girl that was shot trying to stab someone is a victim because she was black


That happened before the verdict and is a massive stretch.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: FTA:
Police Chief Troy Finner said the vandalism was carried out overnight by "some knucklehead" and he doesn't "know what their motivation is, hate, or whatever."

The mural had the N word (and choice insults) painted right on Floyd's face.

The motivation was Racism. You can say it Chief, we all know it.


Ever hop on any multiplayer game with voice chat? Stupid kids will do this.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Private_Citizen: FTA:
Police Chief Troy Finner said the vandalism was carried out overnight by "some knucklehead" and he doesn't "know what their motivation is, hate, or whatever."

The mural had the N word (and choice insults) painted right on Floyd's face.

The motivation was Racism. You can say it Chief, we all know it.

Ever hop on any multiplayer game with voice chat? Stupid kids will do this.


Casual racism is still racism.
You're not wrong that kids will do things like that, but just because they're kids doesn't mean we pretend they aren't being racist.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Racist are getting slow and old took them the next day to steal the Alex Haley Kunta Kinta plaque in Annapolis years ago.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

