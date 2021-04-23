 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Housing association stops members from hanging out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sorry you guys ended up with HOAs too.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just trying to stop people from getting kilt.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, guess we can't call it Skid Row any more.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
England is so damp that I have trouble understanding how hanging your laundry out to dry is going to work.  It'd take days and days.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pants on the gnome. Pants on the gnome.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This looks like the physics tutorial area for Half Life 2. Wouldn't want clothes lines ruining the "New Colonial Asylum" aesthetic.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The comments are actually good in this:

Banned for aesthetic purposes? This in an area that looks like a prison block.

And:

Be interesting to hear what the Housing Authority's environmental policy is? Bet they spout all the usual nonsense about how committed they are to saving the planet, and tick all the necessary boxes to show us how energy efficient they are, whilst at the same time enforcing people to use non environmentally-friendly methods such as the use of tumble driers to dry their washing. You couldn't make it up..
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hah... small world!  My member's hanging out right now!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Hah... small world!  My member's hanging out right now!


small member
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: England is so damp that I have trouble understanding how hanging your laundry out to dry is going to work.  It'd take days and days.


You have it backwards.  They hang it out to get soaked, then spritz it with soap, finally another day or two for the rinse.  Then inside to dry over a nice peat fire inside.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Cala Homes (East) spokesman said that 'to ensure that the common areas of our apartment developments can be enjoyed by all' there are sometimes restrictions on the drying of laundry.

We want people to enjoy wet clothing, especially young women in t-shirts.
 
SirMadness
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: England is so damp that I have trouble understanding how hanging your laundry out to dry is going to work.  It'd take days and days.


On my first trip to Britain I learned that "drying cupboards" were a thing.
 
