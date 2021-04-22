 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   South Dakota high school rodeo club: On second thought, maybe we won't host a Slave/Branding Auction this year   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Cowboy, Democratic Party, Racism, Police, Police brutality, Ranch, Republican Party, South Dakota  
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Use to have slave auction fundraisers at my High School. Good thing those are gone now.
I hope
 
starlost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

they cancelled the pancake breakfast?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus that's a thing? Ive never seen this anywhere ever.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very disappointing. I just ordered a new MasterCard for the occasion.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No culture has exclusive rights over the word slave.

That being said, the "slave auctions" as fundraisers are definitely something that should have been gone a long time ago.
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Very disappointing. I just ordered a new MasterCard for the occasion.


I'll assume you didn't opt for the Black Card?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In what century am I living? Actually, I don't know since they reinstated the Chinese Exclusion Act in the past year.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Jesus that's a thing? Ive never seen this anywhere ever.


I participated in one in my Latin club in middle school.
Of course, that was 1963.
Might not be such a great idea these days, I'm thinking.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THIS year?


/Are people in red states born tone-deaf, or is it an acquired skill?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Even this isn't going to stop Texas from taking up the slack.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"For decades, Rodeo Club members offered a few days of their labor to a rancher in exchange for a donation..."

frinkiac.comView Full Size


/is this not just paying hired help you can deduct from your taxes?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you teach square dancing in schools!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: frankb00th: Jesus that's a thing? Ive never seen this anywhere ever.

I participated in one in my Latin club in middle school.
Of course, that was 1963.
Might not be such a great idea these days, I'm thinking.


They happened in my high school in the 80s and there was even a cage you could pay to lock someone in.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People throw around the term "wage-slave" all the time, and no one (even at the Amazon Post, I'd wager) so much as blinks.

So how is this any different?
 
