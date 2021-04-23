 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Virginia high school that had been named after the lead racist responsible for the traitor South getting its ass kicked during the Civil War is now named after an actual hero instead: John Lewis   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Virginia, high school, High school, Robert E. Lee, Confederate States of America, American Civil War, Fairfax County Public Schools campus  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Lead racist" referring to Lee is going to trigger some people. But this is a good move and Lee would definitely approve. Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals, but once he was dead it's like a bunch of people just did whatever they wanted. Funny how that worked...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals,


Well wasn't that mighty white of him, graciously not glorifying his life's work as a traitor and an American-killing terrorist.  On in the South can you be described as humble for not strutting around about how you killed US soldiers.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 the lead racist responsible for the traitor South getting its ass kicked

It wasn't named after Jeff Davis, subby
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals,

Well wasn't that mighty white of him, graciously not glorifying his life's work as a traitor and an American-killing terrorist.  On in the South can you be described as humble for not strutting around about how you killed US soldiers.


you should read a farking book or something.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in journalism, this is called burying the Lee.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia is rising to the challenge.
Mostly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ton's of stuff here in liberal Fairfax County is still named for General Lee. I live on Lee Highway, across from Lee Plaza, and not far from US Route 50, which is named Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway for this part of it. Up your game Fairfax County and change the name of all this stuff.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the end of the day, they're still in Virginia. You lose. XD
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Sitting Bull(shiat)

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals,

Well wasn't that mighty white of him, graciously not glorifying his life's work as a traitor and an American-killing terrorist.  On in the South can you be described as humble for not strutting around about how you killed US soldiers.


I hate to think of the bullshiat you would spout about Washington for killing all those British solders while he was a British citizen.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals,

Well wasn't that mighty white of him, graciously not glorifying his life's work as a traitor and an American-killing terrorist.  On in the South can you be described as humble for not strutting around about how you killed US soldiers.

you should read a farking book or something.


There's a book that explains that Lee was really fighting for the Union?  IS that published by Klan Hood Press?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: asciibaron: phalamir: NikolaiFarkoff: Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals,

Well wasn't that mighty white of him, graciously not glorifying his life's work as a traitor and an American-killing terrorist.  On in the South can you be described as humble for not strutting around about how you killed US soldiers.

you should read a farking book or something.

There's a book that explains that Lee was really fighting for the Union?  IS that published by Klan Hood Press?


When Crazy-Eyes Bachman was running for president almost a decade ago, a reporter doing a typical fluff piece inquired into her reading recommendations.

One of them was this...I can't call it a hagiography or even historical fiction, it's so far into the realm of propaganda and misinformation.

While looking over Bachmann's State Senate campaign Web site, I stumbled upon a list of book recommendations. The third book on the list, which appeared just before the Declaration of Independence and George Washington's Farewell Address, is a 1997 biography of Robert E. Lee by J. Steven Wilkins.

A book on her "must read" list said the following:

Slavery, as it operated in the pervasively Christian society which was the old South, was not an adversarial relationship founded upon racial animosity. In fact, it bred on the whole, not contempt, but, over time, mutual respect. This produced a mutual esteem of the sort that always results when men give themselves to a common cause. The credit for this startling reality must go to the Christian faith. . . . The unity and companionship that existed between the races in the South prior to the war was the fruit of a common faith.

This is the most insane Confederate apologism I have ever come across in print.  And as a historian, I've seen some pretty batshiat stuff.  This beats most of the Fark booger-eaters by light years.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Ton's of stuff here in liberal Fairfax County is still named for General Lee. I live on Lee Highway, across from Lee Plaza, and not far from US Route 50, which is named Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway for this part of it. Up your game Fairfax County and change the name of all this stuff.


I used to live in Falls Church, and I feel the same way.  I lived off of Lee Hwy.  Recently we moved an hour and change away, and I STILL live off of Lee Hwy.

Make it stop!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
phalamir:
There's a book that explains that Lee was really fighting for the Union?  IS that published by Klan Hood Press?

you clearly don't know a thing about Lee or how the United States operated in the mid 1800's.  there was no all powerful federal government.  seriously, you need to read some books about the US, about Lee, and about Lincoln for that matter.

revisionist history is a problem since it demands historical figures be judged on modern values and ideas.  that is ignorant and only serves those with no interest in understanding people and choices made in the past.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "Lead racist" referring to Lee is going to trigger some people. But this is a good move and Lee would definitely approve. Part of his reconciliation strategy was not to glorify himself or other generals, but once he was dead it's like a bunch of people just did whatever they wanted. Funny how that worked...


Lee was more of a generally racist person.
 
dywed88
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

asciibaron: phalamir:
There's a book that explains that Lee was really fighting for the Union?  IS that published by Klan Hood Press?

you clearly don't know a thing about Lee or how the United States operated in the mid 1800's.  there was no all powerful federal government.  seriously, you need to read some books about the US, about Lee, and about Lincoln for that matter.

revisionist history is a problem since it demands historical figures be judged on modern values and ideas.  that is ignorant and only serves those with no interest in understanding people and choices made in the past.


Lee was a slaver who committed treason and fought a war that was (in the words of the Confederates themselves) to ensure that the enslavement of black people could be continued and expanded. In the process he killed many thousands of loyal Americans.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Ton's of stuff here in liberal Fairfax County is still named for General Lee. I live on Lee Highway, across from Lee Plaza, and not far from US Route 50, which is named Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway for this part of it. Up your game Fairfax County and change the name of all this stuff.


They are working on changing the name of Lee Hwy, I think Alexandria already did away with Jeff-Davis Hwy.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: At the end of the day, they're still in Virginia. You lose. XD


Why would they lose in Northern VA, being in a county with one of the best school systems in the Country?
 
dywed88
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: stinkynuts: At the end of the day, they're still in Virginia. You lose. XD

Why would they lose in Northern VA, being in a county with one of the best school systems in the Country?


And the same parts of the state have gotten populous enough to have a decent state government. Or at least not one actively trying to damage Northern Virginia.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Walker: Ton's of stuff here in liberal Fairfax County is still named for General Lee. I live on Lee Highway, across from Lee Plaza, and not far from US Route 50, which is named Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway for this part of it. Up your game Fairfax County and change the name of all this stuff.

I used to live in Falls Church, and I feel the same way.  I lived off of Lee Hwy.  Recently we moved an hour and change away, and I STILL live off of Lee Hwy.

Make it stop!


At least you don't live off 66? So you moved to Manassas?
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
retailgazette.co.ukView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dude was a parasite
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: phalamir:
There's a book that explains that Lee was really fighting for the Union?  IS that published by Klan Hood Press?

you clearly don't know a thing about Lee or how the United States operated in the mid 1800's.  there was no all powerful federal government.  seriously, you need to read some books about the US, about Lee, and about Lincoln for that matter.

revisionist history is a problem since it demands historical figures be judged on modern values and ideas.  that is ignorant and only serves those with no interest in understanding people and choices made in the past.


Lee had no values, if we go by the times in question Lee was a disgrace he broke his oath to defend the republic. So if we judge him by those times he wasn't even a man anymore, he was an oath breaker and his word meant nothing.

That's not even considering how badly he treated his slaves.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: ViolentEastCoastCity: Walker: Ton's of stuff here in liberal Fairfax County is still named for General Lee. I live on Lee Highway, across from Lee Plaza, and not far from US Route 50, which is named Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway for this part of it. Up your game Fairfax County and change the name of all this stuff.

I used to live in Falls Church, and I feel the same way.  I lived off of Lee Hwy.  Recently we moved an hour and change away, and I STILL live off of Lee Hwy.

Make it stop!

At least you don't live off 66? So you moved to Manassas?


On the border of Fauquier and Culpeper counties.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dywed88: punkwrestler: stinkynuts: At the end of the day, they're still in Virginia. You lose. XD

Why would they lose in Northern VA, being in a county with one of the best school systems in the Country?

And the same parts of the state have gotten populous enough to have a decent state government. Or at least not one actively trying to damage Northern Virginia.


Actually, we have both right now and after redistricting we probably won't have to worry about it too much, since NOVA should be getting more representation.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lee and Nixon were both pardoned by Ford.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: punkwrestler: ViolentEastCoastCity: Walker: Ton's of stuff here in liberal Fairfax County is still named for General Lee. I live on Lee Highway, across from Lee Plaza, and not far from US Route 50, which is named Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway for this part of it. Up your game Fairfax County and change the name of all this stuff.

I used to live in Falls Church, and I feel the same way.  I lived off of Lee Hwy.  Recently we moved an hour and change away, and I STILL live off of Lee Hwy.

Make it stop!

At least you don't live off 66? So you moved to Manassas?

On the border of Fauquier and Culpeper counties.


You must be figuring non-rush hour travel, because there is no way you could make that trip in an hour during rush hour.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Lee and Nixon were both pardoned by Ford.


Why didn't he also pardon Benedict Arnold as well if he wanted to pardon traitors?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: dukeblue219: Lee and Nixon were both pardoned by Ford.

Why didn't he also pardon Benedict Arnold as well if he wanted to pardon traitors?


Arnold was a British citizen, everyone fighting against the crown was a traitor, including Washington.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dywed88:
Lee was a slaver who committed treason and fought a war that was (in the words of the Confederates themselves) to ensure that the enslavement of black people could be continued and expanded. In the process he killed many thousands of loyal Americans.

if you are conscripted into service by law, are you automatically a loyal American?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enrollm​e​nt_Act
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.