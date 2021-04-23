 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Just a reminder that you're allowed to film police while they brutalize civilians and murder minorities. Here's how to do it without hurting their fee-fees so they don't decide to come after you, too   (washingtonpost.com)
    More: Murica, Police, Police brutality, Constable, Police officer, police violence, police officer, Black Americans, own police encounters  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More importantly
More importantly
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you pixelate their faces or just use a fun filter to make them all look like dogs?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you're supposed to yell WORLDSTAR a bunch of times.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landscape, not portrait!
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tiktok called and said "your time is up, old man".

That war is lost and done with.  Time to welcome our vertical Zoomer overlords.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just don't lean over and scream how this is all on video and they're going to jail, pigs, and you should be okay.

Try to get a clear identifying shot of the patrol car or badge so the lawyer has something to work with.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

And don't shake the camera and screaming worldstar at the top of your lungs.  I want to actually see and hear what's going on.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lol damn it not fast enough
 
Callous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
6. Don't get murdered by the cops.

If you catch the cops murdering someone be careful they don't murder you too.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

They actually cover that in TFA. Good quality video is far more useful as evidence.

They also recommend the Mobile Justice app, which is very solid, and if using cloud backup, means even if the police confiscate your phone and destroy the video, there's still a copy.

One thing they didn't address is police now playing copyrighted songs to claim you're violating the DMCA by filming them.

The struggle for justice goes on.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Safely?
[letmelaughharder.jog]

Seriously, when you have actual journalists, with cameras and lighting, wearing fluorescent vests and badges, being pepper-sprayed and roughed up, do you expect regular civilians to avoid that?!

I recently posted a video of a guy who was handcuffed due to filming a police stop while standing on his porch because he was "interfering and resisting arrest".
Good luck in doing that in even more volatile situations.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

And it is LEGAL to take video of police in a public place ANYWHERE.  There was a Supreme Court case about that and cops have been known to lie and claim the opposite.
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know that scene in Talladega Nights where Ricky's on the bus and he starts talking to the guy and the guy just explodes, saying "...everybody's got problems."


That's how I feel about other peoples' problems.

Fark user image


/very few times have I been helped when I've needed it most in life, I'm just returning the favor.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are some Pro Boot-lickers in the other police thread that would like to have a word with you Subby
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yeah, the worst advice they gave (in my opinion) was "be obvious while filming".

Police can violate the law, claim ignorance of the law, and be found innocent. For the rest of us, you can be prosecuted for violating a law you've never heard of. Point is - they know you have a right to record, but they will break your stuff, delete the video, and arrest you anyway - and they will get away with it.

Film while being as low profile as possible.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I recommend Audit the Audit.  Good stuff that covers police misconduct as well as stupid people that get arrested because they are ignorant.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc-0​Y​pRpqgA5lPTpSQ5uo-Q
 
40 degree day
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Most importantly, be white while filming.
/DNRTFA
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember this?
https://www.courthousenews.com/record​i​ng-cops-is-no-longer-illegal-in-illino​is/
Illinois has finally abandoned a controversial eavesdropping law that made it a felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, to record law-enforcement officers while they were on duty.

This is the kind of BS laws pro-pigs politicians vote for when they can.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That's why I disagree with the article about being obvious. Sure, if several people are doing it be obvious and get good video, but if you have to, be discrete.
Practice holding your phone down, with the screen off if you can, and getting it. Even audio can be used to defend yourself in court if they decide you're the next target.
Be safe, be ready to quickly disappear.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
While hiding behind something? I mean, I'm not stupid. I'm not gonna stand there 3 feet away, unlike the foolishly brave woman who filmed the Chauvin thing.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
300 meters away, utilizing a telephoto lens and a periscope so you can hide behind cover?  While being white, rich, and connected?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

They come up as suggestions for me with titles like "Cops pull over the wrong guy and immediately regrets it".

Most of them would be more accurate if the title was: "Guy mildly annoys cops before getting his ticket for something he probably would have only received a warning for".
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many professional journalists recommend filming horizontally because it captures more of what's happening on the ground (and looks better on TVs). But if you do capture vertical video, which is common in social media apps, try to fill up the frame with the important action like Frazier did. Hold as still as possible, and if you have to move, try to do so very slowly like you're making a movie.

If you shoot horizontal, you won't have to move as much.   We've all seen vertical video that pans wildly back and forth, trying to capture what would have fit in horizontal format.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

They actually cover that in TFA. Good quality video is far more useful as evidence.

They also recommend the Mobile Justice app, which is very solid, and if using cloud backup, means even if the police confiscate your phone and destroy the video, there's still a copy.

One thing they didn't address is police now playing copyrighted songs to claim you're violating the DMCA by filming them.

The struggle for justice goes on.


Copyrights should only be for 14 years and they were never intended to apply to entertainment media, Justice Amy Barrett would agree with me or else she's not a Constitutional Originalist anymore.
 
