 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   The pandemic has shrunk our social circles and made us realize that it's the quality, not the quantity, of friends that matters. To the right, discussion on the people you've cut out   (nytimes.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Interpersonal relationship, Sociology, Mathematical sociology, social ties, regular contact, pandemic continue, Dr. Cohen, social network  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 12:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) The sweet touch of a woman
2) The rest of humanity
3) Hope
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single person for whom not wearing a mask was their political statement.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. The guy who was the best man at my wedding- Shoulda cut him out a long time ago.
2. my mother
3. dairy
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've cut out anyone I know that still supports the Republican party, which wasn't a lot of people. The others I just haven't seen in the usual places for a year or more. Some I may never see again because they've moved on and out of town...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine weirdly enough stayed mostly the same, I talk mainly online with them anyway.  Then again I didn't have a massive circle to begin with.
 
cocozilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While some are predicting a period of promiscuity and partying akin to the Roaring Twenties after the 1918 influenza pandemic"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
donutjim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my hobbies/sports always seemed to have "drama" involved, with a lot of adults acting like middle schoolers. From stupid gossip and negative social media posts to openly accusing innocent people (including some of my close friends) of being sexists, rapists, or worse.

I certainly haven't missed any of that during the last year or so when all of the events have been cancelled, and now I really have no desire to go back.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In-laws, father, stepfather. Very sad.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

donutjim: One of my hobbies/sports always seemed to have "drama" involved, with a lot of adults acting like middle schoolers. From stupid gossip and negative social media posts to openly accusing innocent people (including some of my close friends) of being sexists, rapists, or worse.

I certainly haven't missed any of that during the last year or so when all of the events have been cancelled, and now I really have no desire to go back.


Ultimate frisbee, disc golf, or kickball?

At least from what I've seen, any beer league of those implodes within 5 years or less.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't think i've cut out anyone. of course i haven't seen anyone socially since September, so who knows if i've been cut out. i've just been sitting home with my wife, except for trips to the store and the occasional repair person at the house.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I've been the one who's been cut out.

Of the people I used to play volleyball with on a weekly basis, not one has contacted me a single time.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine stayed the same small group of people

We bubbled.

The most toxic person bailed on me in July though. Divorce was final in March.
 
Trillian Astra [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't that I've deliberately cut anyone out. It's that I've always had a super small friends group, but distance and not being able to see each other has made it more apparent which friendships I value most and which value me in return. There comes a time when I get tired of being the one to always reach out and decide to leave the ball in their court. This has happened more often during Covid than it did before.

And this is okay. Because I don't take it personally when friends are on different paths than I am. I'll be there to answer if and when they decide to make contact again.

Except Jessica. She's gotten even more clusterf*cky and I don't miss that friendship anymore.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more who I kept in: spouse, sister, mom. Mom has passed.

Of course, we live far aways from many I'm close to. We keep up though.

I didn't cut anybody out over COVID. It's been a more gradual process over the last five years. If we can't get together for five minutes without you bringing up politics or saying something racist, we aren't going to be spending time together. Living in a red state, I can tell you very few people can meet those two criteria.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started purging my social circle in early to mid-2015.

There wasn't that much left to reduce by 2020.

The portion of society who thought it would be fun and entertaining to spread the plague however, has left me with no desire to ever allow the aforementioned radius to expand.  Not that I was ever in doubt that our species was anything other than cataclysmically farked, now I have a very specific reference year to site when some farker says "oooh you're so edgy."

Humans suck, we destroy everything we touch and make it all worse, full stop.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 1/3 of the US population.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to have friends to get rid of them
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't cut anyone out since the pandemic started.  I just stopped making any effort to keep in touch with all but my closest friends and family.

I've always found any kind of social interaction with anyone outside of a very small circle to be draining, and I've shamelessly taken advantage of the pandemic to drastically cut down such interactions.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with even the slightest political difference of course, if someone says even one thing I disagree with politically I totally cut them out of my life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been a trying time, sexually.

Fortunately, ive recently met an absolutely filthy woman who is even more disgusting in bed than I could have hoped for.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Anyone with even the slightest political difference of course, if someone says even one thing I disagree with politically I totally cut them out of my life.


Me too!  'Cause one thing they say is, "If it ain't white it ain't human."  So fark them.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a friend who was a vet with PTSD. And about twice a month every month someone would have to go to him to keep him from killing himself because he'd drink two thirty racks by himself and spiral. There were nights where I literally had to take a gun out of his hands and hide it from him. He refused to get help and would always bounce back like nothing had happened (and demand to know where we had hidden his guns like we were thieves) just to do it all again a couple weeks later. Obviously, he's sick and it's not his fault. Except for refusing professional help. But eventually I just couldn't handle being on constant suicide watch and the pandemic gave me an excuse to quietly bow out of the babysitting even though I hadn't yet entirely cut him off because I felt bad just leaving the poor guy.

Later he got belligerently drunk in the middle of the day and shot at my brother who showed up to talk him down, my brother who was standing in front of a goddamn playground at the time just for extra icing on the shiat cake. He missed everyone thankfully, and went to prison.

My brother still talks to him. But I called it a day and haven't spoken to him since that incident. I feel for the guy, I really do. But I can't do anything for someone who doesn't want help and he tried to kill my goddamn brother. I'm just not good enough of a person to let that go.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: donutjim: One of my hobbies/sports always seemed to have "drama" involved, with a lot of adults acting like middle schoolers. From stupid gossip and negative social media posts to openly accusing innocent people (including some of my close friends) of being sexists, rapists, or worse.

I certainly haven't missed any of that during the last year or so when all of the events have been cancelled, and now I really have no desire to go back.


Ultimate frisbee, disc golf, or kickball?

At least from what I've seen, any beer league of those implodes within 5 years or less.


But hockey beer league is forever
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kid Lester: Every single person for whom not wearing a mask was their political statement.


No one virtue-signals harder than a GOP cultist. From the lack of masks to the gigantic TRUMP signs all over their property, to rolling coal, to Facebook brags.  It's something they learn from their white suburban Prosperity 'Christian' backgrounds: it's all about being 'more conservative than thou'.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This has been a trying time, sexually.

Fortunately, ive recently met an absolutely filthy woman who is even more disgusting in bed than I could have hoped for.


Go on...
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

argylez: dothemath: This has been a trying time, sexually.

Fortunately, ive recently met an absolutely filthy woman who is even more disgusting in bed than I could have hoped for.

Go on...


Direct quote, "My pussy is out of order due to that time of the month. So mouth or ass...?"

Bless her. Every hair on her head.
 
xalres
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of my long-time friends completed his transition to full Born Again, which means we just don't talk anymore. I've had friends do this before so I was prepared. It takes a year or so but eventually they cut off all contact with anyone not involved with the church. It's better than the alternative, a Conversion Warrior. Those are insufferable.
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I partied with all my friends the whole year. Nobody caught anything. People even shared straws or rolled bills on occasion. No need to cut anyone out.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Girls.

Once the stay-at-home orders happened and it was zoom or social media, the self promoting bs and catty gossip frenemies just got to be too much. Really easy to see through passive aggressive compliment seeking behaviour when not in person.

Haven't felt this good about myself in years.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're old so COVID shrank our social circle the old fashioned way: by killing our friends. People we have dinner with regularly. People we vacation with.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Way too many of you still had way too many Republican friends, I'm learning.
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

argylez: bthom37: donutjim: One of my hobbies/sports always seemed to have "drama" involved, with a lot of adults acting like middle schoolers. From stupid gossip and negative social media posts to openly accusing innocent people (including some of my close friends) of being sexists, rapists, or worse.

I certainly haven't missed any of that during the last year or so when all of the events have been cancelled, and now I really have no desire to go back.


Ultimate frisbee, disc golf, or kickball?

At least from what I've seen, any beer league of those implodes within 5 years or less.

But hockey beer league is forever


I think hockey beer leagues skew older, at least from the outside looking in.  That seems to help avoid some of the implosions.

I've got some younger friends who do ultimate & kickball leagues, and they've restarted both at least twice to exclude certain folks who caused blowups in their last iteration.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cleek: i don't think i've cut out anyone. of course i haven't seen anyone socially since September, so who knows if i've been cut out. i've just been sitting home with my wife, except for trips to the store and the occasional repair person at the house.


I find it interesting that people are having full on meltdowns because they can't "hang out" or whatever. My wife and kids are little changed from before the pandemic. We spend time together, and then read books, play video games, or build jigsaw puzzles alone. Plus, I'm finishing my degree next week.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We were also on the family matriarch's sh*tlist when she and my grandfather passed earlier this year, so aside from one or two cousins, we'll probably never see anyone on that side of the extended family again.

No, I don't know why. The lady was a narcissist and enjoyed creating strife.
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My mother and her entire family. Trump worshipping, racist, anti-vax COVID deniers, the lot of them.

My life is less stressful for it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i made friends with a couple the next block over.  he waved me down as i was passing in my VW Vanagon.  we hang out a few nights a week at their place and talk smack over IPA's and a fire pit.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My friends circle was already small because I'm not that social but we've kept in touch with occasional meetups and weekly video calls. When I had to quarantine in October due to possible exposure a couple of them did my grocery shopping for me. Not a huge thing sure, but volunteering to go buy produce for someone that lives 12 miles away without being asked was really touching. They are all lovely people.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: cleek: i don't think i've cut out anyone. of course i haven't seen anyone socially since September, so who knows if i've been cut out. i've just been sitting home with my wife, except for trips to the store and the occasional repair person at the house.

I find it interesting that people are having full on meltdowns because they can't "hang out" or whatever. My wife and kids are little changed from before the pandemic. We spend time together, and then read books, play video games, or build jigsaw puzzles alone. Plus, I'm finishing my degree next week.


On my situation, I went from a toxic roommate situation to living alone. Loving alone is less stressful, but it's more lonely. Having a family certainly makes it easier, because your life is built around your family. The rest of us don't have that.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have no one to cut out
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sodom and Gorgonzola: My mother and her entire family. Trump worshipping, racist, anti-vax COVID deniers, the lot of them.

My life is less stressful for it.


My mother's younger sister, her only sibling, dramatically cut all ties with her (and all of us) a few years back. She didn't even tell her about her uncle and aunt dying, and she went so far as to claim she was an only child at their mother's funeral (which almost got my mother blocked from sitting in the family section).

To this day, no one knows why, including her husband and her children.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
EVERYONE

I'm the super hermit.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: argylez: dothemath: This has been a trying time, sexually.

Fortunately, ive recently met an absolutely filthy woman who is even more disgusting in bed than I could have hoped for.

Go on...

Direct quote, "My pussy is out of order due to that time of the month. So mouth or ass...?"

Bless her. Every hair on her head.


[whynotboth.jpg]
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not a large circle and I'm OK with that. Parents already dead pre 'rona. Sister moved away (not 'rona related), so that bums me out. Brother died (also not 'rona related). I'm not particularly chatty at work (esp. now) so that hasn't really changed. I do miss some of the other people, a little. I generally avoided rightwing assholes before the 'rona, so it hasn't changed my policy there.

So ... yeah, my "circle" got smaller, but lots of people lost way more, so I'm trying to be cool about it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
80% of people I know becoming neo-fascist Trumpers shrunk my social circle long before Covid. Just before Trump became President I quit the pool league I had been a part of for 15 years.
The league consisted of 90% private club teams.
American legions, VFW's, Knights of Columbus, Firehalls, Republican Club etc. I had had enough, their shiat got louder and uglier.  These were not the people I wanted to associate with on a weekly basis.  I miss the competitive pool but not any of them.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been struggling to cut ties with my mother (which ends up including what's left of my entire family) for some time, and just want to thank those of you who posted here about doing the same with family and/or people who were once very close. It helps.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.