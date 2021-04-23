 Skip to content
(NPR)   People with severe COVID-19 have a much higher risk of developing very severe long-term complications such as heart disease, diabetes, and mental health disorders, which idiots can then use to say they didn't "actually" die from COVID-19   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Agent Orange never killed anyone outright.

He's golfing in Fla.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This has been the most boring fu*king global catastrophe imaginable.

After spending my adolescence under the shadow of AIDS, nuclear war and Satan it takes a little extra something to get my panic dick hard.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: This has been the most boring fu*king global catastrophe imaginable.

After spending my adolescence under the shadow of AIDS, nuclear war and Satan it takes a little extra something to get my panic dick hard.


Pichu0102
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Which will be too expensive to treat, while the mental disorders in particular will be treated as not real as the others and the people who get them will be shunned by society overall here in the USA, or this outbreak of new mental illness will be used to bring back institutions, and locking up the mentally ill in horrid conditions for life with no chance of ever getting out.

In America, we have two major trains of thought on mental illness: A. People with mental illness are faking it. B. People with mental illness aren't faking it and should be locked up out of sight of normal people for the safety and comfort of normal people who might have to come across a homeless person at some point in their life.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Replace "Covid-19" with "obesity" and it would read the same. Funny how people won't  cover their mouth when cake is around but they will insist everyone wears a mask because of Covid.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One victim was so harmed that he could not engage with reality enough to accept his election loss and tried to take the country down with him.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
bUt 99.64% SuRViVE it JuSt LIkE thE FLu
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandmother almost fell for this line of thinking. She saw a lady on the news saying her mother's death was coded as covid when her mother died of a heart attack. My grandmother thought maybe they were exaggerating covid deaths. And I was like "Grandma, you know covid can cause blood clots and heart attacks. How does that lady know the heart attack wasn't caused by covid? Do you believe some lady on the TV or the doctors who cared for her mother." Thankfully my grandmother saw the logic.
 
JesseL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Replace "Covid-19" with "obesity" and it would read the same. Funny how people won't  cover their mouth when cake is around but they will insist everyone wears a mask because of Covid.


Obesity isn't contagious.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm still partial to the analogy that if a cancer patient was eaten by a bear, would you say cancer killed them or the bear?

Because the COVIDiots seem to love feeding cancer patients to COVID, then saying the cancer killed them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JesseL: RTOGUY: Replace "Covid-19" with "obesity" and it would read the same. Funny how people won't  cover their mouth when cake is around but they will insist everyone wears a mask because of Covid.

Obesity isn't contagious.


Habits are though.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Which will be too expensive to treat, while the mental disorders in particular will be treated as not real as the others and the people who get them will be shunned by society overall here in the USA, or this outbreak of new mental illness will be used to bring back institutions, and locking up the mentally ill in horrid conditions for life with no chance of ever getting out.

In America, we have two major trains of thought on mental illness: A. People with mental illness are faking it. B. People with mental illness aren't faking it and should be locked up out of sight of normal people for the safety and comfort of normal people who might have to come across a homeless person at some point in their life.


C) They should be used as human water balloon targets.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If cops quit and can't get new recruits because they will be held accountable for their actions, GOOD!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: If cops quit and can't get new recruits because they will be held accountable for their actions, GOOD!


oops. wrong thread.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even people with mild symptoms are having symptoms months after they 'got better.'
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Elliot8654: If cops quit and can't get new recruits because they will be held accountable for their actions, GOOD!

oops. wrong thread.


always the right thread for that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lot of those long term complications sound similar to long term complications of being a Farker.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So you're saying Ted Nugent will become even MORE Ted Nugent? Jeepers creepers.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: So you're saying Ted Nugent will become even MORE Ted Nugent? Jeepers creepers.


That reminds me, I once had had a cat named Nugent, after Ted.  When asked why, it was because they were both hairy and excessively interested in their own assholes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Considering it covid is generally worse in old and/or fat people, yeah sounds about right.
 
