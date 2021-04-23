 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Nicole Marie Poole Franklin had actually been involved in three separate racist incidents in December 2019." You know what they say, if at first you don't succeed, try running over a girl because she looks Mexican   (cnn.com) divider line
28
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had to go look her up in other articles.

That's a hard 43.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it possible to deport her to south america?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long until all the Republican state legislatures start passing laws allowing their supporters to run over Mexicans along with running over protestors?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Deplorable.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime charges

yeah but DURR ISN'T ATTEMPTED MURDER ALREADY ILLEGAL? Y U LIBS WANT MORE AH THORITARIAN?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: How long until all the Republican state legislatures start passing laws allowing their supporters to run over Mexicans along with running over protestors?


Don't be silly - that's not going to happen

/just Latinos?
//they'd be sure to add anyone else browner than a paper plate
///'cause they're farking psychotics
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow. The alpha-Karen.
 
nyclon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dead ringer for Ilsa Koch, she wolf of the SS
 
Naido
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
told police in 2019 that she ran over a girl because she "was a Mexican"

Are Mexicans known for running over girls?  What are you saying, CNN?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Poole Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of hate crime acts which include that she "willfully caused bodily injury to Minor Victim #1...Acted because of Minor Victim #1 actual or perceived race, color, religion or national origin," according to the plea agreement. The same charges were brought against her for the 12-year-old boy.

EXCUSE ME?
HOW ABOUT TWO COUNTS OF F*CKING ATTEMPTED MURDER???

Oh right, it happened in whitebread red state Iowa. Carry on.
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this where Fark says that people with serious mental illness should get treatment?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Deplorable.


Not merely "deplorable," but "murderous." Simply calling her "deplorable" seems, at least to me, to pigeonhole her into the "yeah, she's racist, but..." bucket, where racists are given a pass because they're loud but harmless, or haven't actually hurt anyone yet, or just want attention, or...

This is a racist who tried to murder two different children. She tried to murder them because they weren't white. She made it clear that she tried to kill them because they were dark-skinned - she farking said so, out loud. After deliberately running over two different children, she then stopped at a goddamned store, assaulted a clerk while yelling racial slurs.

Monstrous.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Is it possible to deport her to south america?


Or Mexico.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Merltech: Is it possible to deport her to south america?

Or Mexico.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I ran over her because she was Mexican"

"We are putting you in the gas chamber not because you are racist.  But you are so racist that you are actively trying to kill people of a different ethnicity".

Do you know why I wouldn't put her in jail?  Because I honestly believe that jail is for rehabilitation.  I am starting to see that this thought process and behavior is just not "curable".

Wait, but I am against the death penalty too.

Goddammit....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: Is this where Fark says that people with serious mental illness should get treatment?


I personally am okay with that, so long as it's from within a locked facility.

If even the family of one of her victims can feel compassion for someone he sees as having 'a lot of mental problems' we could try to as well.

It doesn't mean any of us want her to walk away without repercussion.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When your only weapon is an SUV, everyone looks Mexican, or something.

I addition to whatever else punishment she faces, she should not be driving.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That name is so white I had trouble seeing it against the background.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: It doesn't mean any of us want her to walk away without repercussion.


There are plenty of people in this country who not only would want her to walk away from this without repercussion, but they would use it as their own reason to do the same thing.

The Trump presidency made psychos feel it was finally ok to come out and start acting on their most primate desires.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Judging by the picture I'd say her family's fight to keep America white involves not marrying outside of the family.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Poole Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of hate crime acts which include that she "willfully caused bodily injury to Minor Victim #1...Acted because of Minor Victim #1 actual or perceived race, color, religion or national origin," according to the plea agreement. The same charges were brought against her for the 12-year-old boy.

EXCUSE ME?
HOW ABOUT TWO COUNTS OF F*CKING ATTEMPTED MURDER???

Oh right, it happened in whitebread red state Iowa. Carry on.


I hope the State authorities will file those charges. The Feds can't charge for attempted murder.

It would be enraging if the State of Iowa failed its duty to its citizens to charge this wannabe terrorist with attempted murder.
 
nyclon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: orbister: Is this where Fark says that people with serious mental illness should get treatment?

I personally am okay with that, so long as it's from within a locked facility.

If even the family of one of her victims can feel compassion for someone he sees as having 'a lot of mental problems' we could try to as well.

It doesn't mean any of us want her to walk away without repercussion.


This.

That woman is clearly batshiat insane, and one way or other does not belong out loose in public.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A witness told police the SUV "gunned its engine" before the driver struck the child and that she'd seen the driver in the complex before.

The boy's injuries were minor, police said.

About an hour later, she ran over Natalia Miranda, who was 14 at the time, as she walked to a basketball game, according to the Clive Police Department. This was the incident that made national headlines because upon her arrest, Poole Franklin told police she hit the girl because she "was a Mexican."
Poole Franklin then "made a series of derogatory statements about Latinos," police said.

And then an hour-and-a-half after she hit Miranda, West Des Moines police said Poole Franklin used racist slurs toward a clerk and customers at a convenience store and threw items at the clerk.

Am I reading this correctly?  Why exactly was this woman allowed to go on her merry way after two separate incidents of attempting to murder children?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't worry, lady. The state of Iowa will soon make it perfectly legal to run over people who look Mexican.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: That woman is clearly batshiat insane, and one way or other does not belong out loose in public.


Is she, though? Or just Republican?
 
