(CNN)   So it turns out autism is caused by genetics, not vaccines. Huh. Who would've thunk it   (cnn.com) divider line
44
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?


Well look at you, with all your fancy logic and reasoning.  Next you'll be telling us that the dunking test is no good for finding witches either.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfffft. Who are you gonna listen to, scientists or cougars? I know who I am and I think you know what I mean.

Gimme that sweet sweet pocket protector and NASA picture of the day.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. I was expecting an environmental factor since the USA has a notably higher rate of autism than the rest of the world. I guess I can go back to huffing Cheetoh dust.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: luna1580: every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?

Well look at you, with all your fancy logic and reasoning.  Next you'll be telling us that the dunking test is no good for finding witches either.


Of course not:
cianbeirdd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. My second Pfizer vaccine is going to modify me so I can smell the internet.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you think they are making mrna vaccines that change our DNA, submitliberalcuckvaccinepharmatrusting​guy ?


/sarcasm
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines cause witchcraft
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Hmm. I was expecting an environmental factor since the USA has a notably higher rate of autism than the rest of the world. I guess I can go back to huffing Cheetoh dust.


Higher rate of identifying and diagnosing than other countries, perhaps?
And I thought Hong Kong and South Korea had higher rates than the US.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?


Like most things: because social media banding idiots together, traditional media looking for controversy at any cost to gain viewers, and idiot "celebrities" like Jenny McCarthy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?


Because no one wants to take responsibility for knowing that their own sperm and/or wombs were defective, toxic pits that were responsible for causing handicapped children.

It's more comforting to go with a lie that blames others, instead of accepting you're responsible for creating the children you consider inferior.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do cause autism.

I had my first COVID shot earlier this month, and now I am awesome at counting cards...and I have a sudden urge to watch Judge Wapner on The People's Court.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?


Because of an awkwardly times review of ethylmercury usage and a badly diagnosed mitochondrial defect.

An a general fyi there's not much difference between science reporting and tucker carlson.  Well at least in my specialties
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: OkieDookie: luna1580: every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?

Well look at you, with all your fancy logic and reasoning.  Next you'll be telling us that the dunking test is no good for finding witches either.

Of course not:
[cianbeirdd.files.wordpress.com image 600x331]


At least we can still keep our tart handing out swords system of government.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?

Like most things: because social media banding idiots together, traditional media looking for controversy at any cost to gain viewers, and idiot "celebrities" like Jenny McCarthy.


I regret fapping to her pics in Playboy when I was a youth.

/Not really.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: luna1580: every single person on earth who values science over facebook and "mommy bloggers"?

Well look at you, with all your fancy logic and reasoning.  Next you'll be telling us that the dunking test is no good for finding witches either.


It is an outstanding way to determine witches. It's just, well, so far they've all drowned and we haven't found any witches. But if they survived drowning, they are witches.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: Because of an awkwardly times review of ethylmercury usage and a badly diagnosed mitochondrial defect.


Isn't it even stupider, like not only does ethylmercury not cause autism, but they don't use ethylmercury anymore anyway?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am diagnosed as bipolar with schizoaffective disorder, or episodic schizophrenia. I had one doctor tell me because of many things including my mother described how I didn't even like to be touched as a baby, that I am somewhat into the Aspergers range. I know I inherited this from my grandfather, who thinks he is a prophet and talks to God, mainly because it is all over that side of my family with 7 blood aunts and uncles and 26 cousins with some kids.

At least the three mental illnesses of bipolar, schizophrenia, and autism are closely related.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?


The same reason everyone uses scientism as a fallback for any argument they might be pushing: confirmation bias. We select, remember, and use the "studies" and "science" and experiences that confirm our priors (or ease the cognitive dissonance in our minds) and filter out, forget, or ignore the evidence that does not.

Very few folks actually allow their priors to shift based on evidence without it first being blessed by the priests of whatever religion they're an acolyte of.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?

Because of an awkwardly times review of ethylmercury usage and a badly diagnosed mitochondrial defect.

An a general fyi there's not much difference between science reporting and tucker carlson.  Well at least in my specialties


nope. that's not exactly why.

exactly why is that andrew wakefield was both a liar and a paid shill.

and THEN farking oprah brought jenny mccarthy deep into the feeble minds of those americans who preferred daytime TV to books and those fancy-talkin' SCIENTISTS..........
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: UltimaCS: Hmm. I was expecting an environmental factor since the USA has a notably higher rate of autism than the rest of the world. I guess I can go back to huffing Cheetoh dust.

Higher rate of identifying and diagnosing than other countries, perhaps?
And I thought Hong Kong and South Korea had higher rates than the US.


It's very complex, and there are multiple not mutually exclusive reasons.
1. IDEA, which determines if a child will get special education or not, has 13 strictly enumerated categories a child must fit into. Most are defined, like vision impairments, hearing loss, etc. Autism for a long time was a wastebasket category for kids who needed special ed but fit into no other category.

2. Earlier diagnosis of autism in infancy.

3. Parental pressure that their developmentally disabled child be labeled autistic instead.

4. Expanded criteria, meaning milder cases are now diagnosed.

If kids who used to just be "weird" or "geeks" were taken back out, and we went back to just the ones who sat in a corner stimming all day, the numbers would drop precipitously.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: Ashelth: trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?

Because of an awkwardly times review of ethylmercury usage and a badly diagnosed mitochondrial defect.

An a general fyi there's not much difference between science reporting and tucker carlson.  Well at least in my specialties

nope. that's not exactly why.

exactly why is that andrew wakefield was both a liar and a paid shill.

and THEN farking oprah brought jenny mccarthy deep into the feeble minds of those americans who preferred daytime TV to books and those fancy-talkin' SCIENTISTS..........


The SCIENTISTS likely have autism.  Why should we believe them when they are biased!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, if your neighbor casually mentions to you that she doesn't trust the COVID vaccines, you can actually trace that particular strain of american woo-idiocy straight back to oprah winfrey and daytime TV.

so now you know who to blame. too bad doing so won't actually save any lives......
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Autism is a spectrum of symptoms. This genetic marker is specific to a type. It does not "cause" autism writ large.
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read that people who carry the autism gene are more likely to get their kids vaccinated.
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone who understands science. If you "follow science" but can't pass a simple high school science test, you aren't helping. (All high school science tests are simple, there aren't simple and difficult)
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did anyone read the article? This doesn't explain a genetic cause for all autism. The author has a syndrome that produces autistic symptoms.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Whatever. My second Pfizer vaccine is going to modify me so I can smell the internet.


If only. I was expecting super powers after I got mine, but it's been a little over a week and all I've noticed is my farts smell sweeter.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
& other lies :(
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: Amy Gravino is an autism sexuality advocate
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For years, I had seen myself as two people: "Autism Amy," the girl who was bullied throughout childhood for being different, and "Amy Amy," a socially acceptable version of myself.

Doesn't this also describe a lot of POC and queer people? I mean, not the autism part, but the "This is the me that gets bullied" and the "this is the me that I have to pretend to be not to get bullied"? That's pretty much exactly what being in the closet is. Hell, that scenario probably describes most people.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: trialpha: Why is "vaccines cause autism" even a thing, when the original "study" claiming such is known to be a fraud?

Because no one wants to take responsibility for knowing that their own sperm and/or wombs were defective, toxic pits that were responsible for causing handicapped children.

It's more comforting to go with a lie that blames others, instead of accepting you're responsible for creating the children you consider inferior.


So...

You'll notice that the lady in TFA actually has very little impairments. Her problems were that other kids were basically torturing her daily. When she wasn't being physically and emotionally attacked, she got a degree, started a career, and ended up just fine.

Autism isn't bad, or the product of 'defective' reproduction. Autism brought us the underlying ideas for computers and programming; scientific and artistic advancements; Albert Einstein and Owl City. Autism is a part of human diversity, and brings a lot of good to society, if people don't treat us like shiat.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that would imply that I am in some way to blame for Autism.  As a member of the White master race I simply refuse to accept that my superior genes are in somehow defective or that I am in any way responsible for negative outcomes in life.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The tremendous feelings of guilt and rage at producing a child with a genetic defect must be overwhelming.  Enough to want to kill or maim as many clueless people as possible, especially since they will suffer.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Hmm. I was expecting an environmental factor since the USA has a notably higher rate of autism than the rest of the world. I guess I can go back to huffing Cheetoh dust.


Also has lower birthrates and delayed childbearing years.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Amy Gravino is an autism sexuality advocate


come again?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Amy Gravino is an autism sexuality advocate


come again?


Definitely.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scanman61: FTA: Amy Gravino is an autism sexuality advocate


I see that calling them "Bronies" has gone out of style.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This story does not contain enough information about trains.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Hmm. I was expecting an environmental factor since the USA has a notably higher rate of autism than the rest of the world. I guess I can go back to huffing Cheetoh dust.


It's complicated. Some of the genetic factors are more predispositions than predeterminations, and environmental factors do play multiple roles in determining the eventual outcome. And then there's the gut-brain connection (which was considered junk science for years thanks largely to Wakefield's f*ckery), in which the gut biome is absolutely an environmental factor.
 
