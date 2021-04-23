 Skip to content
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Chauvet and Lascaux are permanently closed while others can be reached only by experienced divers.)


If you have VR, I highly recommend "The Dawn of Art" (free).  It's a tour of the Chauvet cave with both a self-guided mode and a guided mode that is narrated by Daisy Ridley.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess I could drive by and ask the owner if the wall ever got repainted from when I was four.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yet is you do it today its called Vandalism.
 
GasDude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not considered true art until they find a dick pic in those caves.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GasDude: It's not considered true art until they find a dick pic in those caves.


Fark is should not be used as your personal e621 alternative.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a funny premise.

You have basically modern humans hanging around, all they have to do all day is find some food and water. They've got shelter. I know they all didn't live in caves - there aren't that many caves around. But they had shelter, they presumably had some sort of clothing. They had food.

Of farking course they made art. They invented bronze. Weaving. Paper.

It's almost as if the entire reason we are where we are is that we had a long period where humanity was mostly spending their time thinking up new things. Unfortunately a few of us decided that the new thing was "how do I make more money and do even less actual innovation?"

If and when ubi happens we're going to see a new renaissance. Suddenly a ton of people are freed from menial labor for the bougies, and are going to create.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GasDude: It's not considered true art until they find a dick pic in those caves.


Everyone knows the correct answer is boobies.

Every "art" show always has one female nude. Some, it's virtually all they do.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: . Suddenly a ton of people are freed from menial labor for the bougies, and are going to create.


Hittin' the bong a little early this Friday? Oh wait, you're serious?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, at their core and on average modern humans are basically modern humans.  When it comes to making art the only differences between a modern artist and a cave painter are in education, culture and access to art supplies. The raw talent, thoughts, feelings and visons they're trying to convey are basically the same, again, on average.

/I've always been envious of people who could draw.
 
