harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a pro baker friend on Facebook I should now check in with.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9/10. Made delicious brownies. 1 star removed due to repeated dragon attacks.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Easy Baked Ovens.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow. 4/20 has gone international!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
33 million euros of the Devil's Lettuce? That could have killed about 100 million Becky's.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/40watt WOMB
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nobody Does It Like Sara Lee Mary Jane
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aw, come on. Everyone knows the secret ingredient:
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 425x318]
/40watt WOMB


Not sure if I missed, but lets keep it rolling, folks.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pudding can't fill the emptiness inside me.

But it'll help.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One thing that we need to stop exporting internationally is our stupid drug policies.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Greece's financial crimes squad said in a statement late Thursday that the drugs were found in a shipping container in the country's main port of Piraeus, following information received from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

ADEAAB
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 425x318]
/40watt WOMB


Username checks out...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a craving for industrial cupcakes now.
 
abbarach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard!
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Pudding can't fill the emptiness inside me.

But it'll help.


Weed and pudding can.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is brilliant because once you remove the weed, you can make a bunch of cupcakes to give to your buyers.

They should do something about the laws that make people feel like they have to sneak around like this. It's just pot. Even Americans have figured out that the drug war was bullshiat.
 
