(BBC-US)   Physically threatening students while drunk and taking them to a strip club may have a negative impact on your teaching career   (bbc.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Am I the only one who thought this was a repeat of the coked-up kindergarten teacher story?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like he deserves an award of some kind.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not in the 80s it didn't
 
gunsmack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are we sure this was a teacher and not the career counselor?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was a kid the coaches regularly threatened to kill all of us.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: When I was a kid the coaches regularly threatened to kill all of us.


Exactly.  There were juniors and seniors who would legitimately try and kill underclassmen in the weight room and would have regularly dropped 45lb plates on kids faces except we were all deathly scared of all the coaches. Back when we all showered together.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It added there was "no malice or sexual intent" in taking the students to the lapdancing club

There was no sexual intent having a naked women bounce up and down on teenage boy dicks? Their boners beg to differ.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good times.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Exposing himself to the woman in a shared hotel room, although it was agreed this was not "malicious or sexually motivated"

Wow.  Homeboy got so messed up that it was obvious his junk fell out on accident.
 
