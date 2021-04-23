 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Florida man with $5,000 in cash, marijuana and THC wax decides to outrun police on I-99, which is less than 86 miles long. It was a short chase   (wjactv.com) divider line
birdbro69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the cute ones.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez. Florida Man is the worst super hero ever.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the most complete utter Florida Man photo ever.  I bet he was in assless jorts, too.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayfurr: That is the most complete utter Florida Man photo ever.  I bet he was in assless jorts, too.


Well, except for maybe this guy.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is why I would never travel to Florida for vacay. Sounds like a terrible place.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That $5k might have gotten him a lawyer and possibly some bail if he pulled over immediately and not said a damn word. Seems like that would be a drop in the bucket now that a flight charge is pretty much a lock.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be fair, the road nomenclature threw him off. I-99 is not an interstate highway as it only exists in PA. Florida guy assumed it would take him into another state where the PA cops couldn't come after him.
 
litmik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: To be fair, the road nomenclature threw him off. I-99 is not an interstate highway as it only exists in PA. Florida guy assumed it would take him into another state where the PA cops couldn't come after him.


Just like I-4 between Tampa and Orlando. I thought only Florida did things that stupid.
 
