(NYPost) Millennials are moving back into their childhood bedrooms. Millennials are also in their 30s and 40s
68
    Bedroom, Room, Apartment, childhood bedrooms  
68 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, they are 20 to 40, maximum.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ill be 41 this year 😒  so....yeah we're creeping up there.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just curious: You identify more as a millennial than Gen X? I'm 40 and have always been torn between the two. (There a term for that: Xennials.)
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, i do but thats because i went to college with them, and not my own graduating class.   I had a delay between HS and college.  Most of my friends are younger than me, too.   And we all have significant student loan debt that adds to our commiserate .
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Generation Oregon Trail

/40
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got two 20-something offspring still living at home.
They'll probably be here for a while as housing prices (renting or buying) are f**kin' insanely high.
"Multi-generational" is the term/nom du jour we like to throw around.
No retirement for moi until the situation changes.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 2007 I moved home for a few months to house sit (rent free) while they spent the winter down south. It was an excellent time of decompression after university. They came back in May and I was out on my own in June. It helped that they lived in the middle of nowhere and there were no options for me and my computer science degree.

It wouldn't have been a bad place to work remotely, though.
 
Mouren
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, when pay hasn't gone up in years but rent/house prices keep going up people are going to have trouble affording places to live.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My brother never moved out of dad's house. He's getting married this September. I can't help but wonder if they are going to get their own place.
 
cide1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Millenials are always the problem.  First we spent all our money on avocado toast, then we didn't work the non-existent jobs, then we didn't buy enough Harley's, now we have simultaneously driven the housing market to sky high levels while we move back in with our parents.  Its almost like it might be a slow news day...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A trend piece from the NYT is always bullshiat.  What does that say about a trend piece from the NY Post?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That would be weird if I did that considering a different family lives there now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cool, let me know when your mom goes to the stores and ill come over and finger blast you.
 
GutFunk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Certainly feels weird being a "Millennial" that didn't grow up with internet or social media but having to endure all the stereotypes that I did.  40 is only a couple weeks away for me.  I wouldn't mind being with my parents as my new house that I could only afford after saving all my life is the same size as my parent's anyway (It's tiny).
 
eKonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Damn right. I'd high five you, but you broke your arm and I just died of dysentery.

/just turned 41
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha, joke's on you. My parents sold my childhood home, so it's a totally new bedroom.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GutFunk: I wouldn't mind being with my parents


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In FARK's mind, they are all 23 and shiftless barista potsmokers.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep. My husband and I bought a two-family house (not that easy to find with a limited budget and a limited supply) a few months before COVID, so we could house one of his daughters and her son. I had a pretty good hunch that multi-family homes could be more sought after in the future.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thankfully a lot of people's parents self immolated with expensive divorces and lost their homes ages ago.
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait what? When did they move out in the first place?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The other day I was picking up some arugula (to help destroy iceberg lettuce) and craft beer (which I drink either not enough of or too much of, depending on which industry is writing the article,) and I accidentally dropped a nickel in the parking lot of an abandoned K-Mart/Applebees complex that I helped kill...and I didn't pick it up, because who uses coins anymore?

I tell you what, I felt like Conan the Destroyer, (at which point I had to cancel myself for promoting toxic masculinity.)
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish I could go back to my childhood bedroom. :(  I still have all the furniture from it; does that count?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I Can get behind Oregon Trail Generation. I used to make all my crushes my "family" and then I would put the pace at strenuous and try to kill them off to see which one would make it to the end and I was meant to be with.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Simpsons Generation.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well if it isn't the predictable results of the race to the bottom of corporate America coming to fruition. Lets all make sure to mock those in this position when they are all really victims of the criminal syndicate working hard to keep Americans, dumb, poor, and distracted. Remember it can't happen to you, you're too special, you have it all figured out. Until its your job which is 'not economically viable' that is.

I got lucky, managed to buy my house in the great recession and landed a good job in a semi stable field. But even so most Americans are one month of no income away from this reality if not worse and its a condemnation of our society as a whole.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Well, living at home gives them time to build a nest egg.  When I was living with my parents after college, I worked crazy amounts of overtime and socked away a pretty good chunk of change.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I think technological changes and/or big societal changes better define generations more than the arbitrary year choice (at least in North America). My childhood memories are firmly pre-internet, mostly pre-computer (they were around but uncommon in my area until later in my childhood), all of my schooling until college was administered without the assumption you'd have access to a computer, I think one kid at my high school had a cell phone, 9/11 happened my last year of high school, etc.  Technically I'm a millennial, but so is someone born in 1995 and their experience of the world growing up has been vastly different than someone born a couple years before me who's technically a "different generation".
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I wasn't allowed to watch the Simpsons because my parents are insane. But I was watching Cheers and Nightcourt from the time I was a preschooler.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As long as my Cindy Crawford calendar is still hanging up, I'm in!
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah, but think about how much cocaine and pussy the guys who dont end up homeless will get!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Being forbidden to watch the Simpsons is another hallmark of the eldest millennial tier. Imagine that being controversial today.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I'm 42 (Jesus) and xennial seems to fit me.

But also, naming generations is the softest of the 'soft sciences'
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My 3 millennial kids would all be homeowners, except #3 keeps getting outbid. Boston real estate is crazy right now. You offer $80,000 overs asking, waive inspection and waive appraisal, and still don't get it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You had a childhood home? Lucky. My folks decided to move around every couple of years (and they continue to do so).

I really hate the question, "So where are you from?"  because my options are either a fifteen minute oral dissertation or a very evasive response.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember pieces like this from the late '80s, with older Gen-Xers graduating college into a period of contraction in hiring that included the 1990 recession, being unable to find work, and moving back home.  That was also round about the time that older workers started delaying retirement past 65, preventing those below them from being promoted, and so on down the ladder, with younger workers staying in entry-level roles a lot longer than they had anticipated, and those roles thus not coming vacant due to promotions as one might have expected.  That whole trend was what signaled the end of the "40 years and a gold watch" "Organization Man" "just wait and you'll get your turn" approach to the employer/employee relationship.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The weird part is that parents would leave their kids bedrooms as is for 25 years after they've moved out like some kind of creepy shrine.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

According to Google millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, meaning they are 25 to 40. My son will be 21 later this year, definitely Gen Z.

It used to be more common for people to move straight from their parents' homes to their own places when getting married.
 
brilett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just preparing to inherit the place. Mortgages are for chumps.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mine has been converted into an art studio where my old man paints nothing but surrealist clowns. I don't visit often.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

"Millennial" generation is the one that essentially grew up in parallel with the internet.  The oldest of us getting the internet on dial-up around the junior-high years (Exceptions, of course).  Cell phones were getting big around that time, with many of us getting one during the late analog, early digital phase.

/40 at the end of the year.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. Starter homes are dead - whenever they appear, a developer buys them, tears them down, and builds a 4BR monstrosity. Rents are insane, wages are shiat, and most of them are in debt because of insane college tuition. The market has had trillions poured into it to make sure the financial system stays solvent and the rest of us? We can go fark ourselves.

Every break Boomers got and Gen X got part of is gone. The Greater Depression is coming because as the boomers die off, the generation that can afford to buy goes away, and gets replaced by Gen Z - who can't afford ANYTHING. At some point, the real estate market will shatter, then the banks die, then, well.

I'd like to think we'd build something better but that's bullshiat. It'll be fascism or theocracy.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

When we bought, a couple of years ago, it was cash offers that killed us.

We had a house we loved, and we bidded considerably over asking knowing that they intentionally priced it low. Conventional mortgage, 20% down, AND we provided financial statements, plus a letter from the bank that went a step beyond the standard pre approval, saying, "Trust us, there won't be any problems on their end getting the loan"

Got a call from my realator that night. "They want final bids in in 2 days. They like your offer, but want a bigger down payment, as there are several all cash offers in your ballpark. Think you could sweeten your downpayment by like 200k? You can always refi after it closes and pull it back out"

Uhh.....look lady....lets assume for a minute i can, and that is a hell of an assumption. How in gods name do you expect me to come up with it in a few days, because if i have that dough kicking around, it isn't going to be sitting in a checking account or savings account.

I think a huge part of the problem is how the Realtor system works. They aren't on your side. If there was a profession i could just see run into the ground its them. Regardless of if you are the buyer, all they want to do is close on a house as fast as possible for the highest dollar amount.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Moved back in with my parents at the end of 2019, covid and major mental health problems after leaving the military made for a great combo.  Oh and housing prices are batshiat insane.

/Still fighting the VA too, so that's fun.
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My people.

/42
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yeahhh, short of some sort of trauma, like the kid passed away, i've never understood bedrooms being left pristine.
After i moved out, my stuff got a "corner in the garage" and each time i stopped by to visit, i brought a bit more back home with me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yep. Don't need appraisal or inspection because they're just going to tear down whatever's there and build the largest home they can on the property, because that sells for more and they make more money.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Your kids are going in with all cash offers then?  I think they're doing fine, maybe not for Boston, but in general.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hugs. I moved back in with mine in 2016 when I got divorced because I can't live alone because I get agoraphobic when I am alone due to PTSD (crime trauma, not service related).
 
