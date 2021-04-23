 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   "Denny's estimated their total loss at $1"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
  During Katrina I was working at a nice restaurant and the chef/owner and I were buddies. Knowing the meat was gonna go bad, and that the gas was still on in that neighborhood, he let a few of us in and we stayed there for two or three days, gorging on steaks (the seafood was too late to save). And yes, we had eggs, too. Cheese. All sorts of yummies. We slept on little forts made with the restaurant's furniture.

The difference is that we didn't break into the place. We all had keys.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't expect a fast food place to have real eggs. I expected some preformed yellowish substance with a long shelf life and short prep time.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they still stayed open 24 hours, this wouldn't of happened
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I didn't expect a fast food place to have real eggs. I expected some preformed yellowish substance with a long shelf life and short prep time.


McDonald's uses actual eggs cracked onto the grill for Egg McMuffins
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Moons Over My-Hammy okay?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lenny's
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they even bother putting locks on the doors at Denny's? Pandemic aside, they are supposed to be always open.
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I didn't expect a fast food place to have real eggs. I expected some preformed yellowish substance with a long shelf life and short prep time.


You want to know how I know you've never been to a Denny's?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the two offenders first entered the Denny's in Evansville at 2:02 AM and "went into the kitchen and prepared some eggs." The duo departed a few minutes later, but returned to at 2:58 AM and "made some more eggs""

And the award for the greatest danger posed by Marijuana legalization goes to.....
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a heckuva eggs-plaination.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Lenny's





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they were just taking an opportunity the universe presented to them...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do they even bother putting locks on the doors at Denny's? Pandemic aside, they are supposed to be always open.


Looks like this one isn't a 24/7 model.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww! Nice to see Denny's in the news for something other than mistreating Black customers.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I didn't expect a fast food place to have real eggs. I expected some preformed yellowish substance with a long shelf life and short prep time.


Denny's is a diner, not a.fast food place. It's normally open 24/7. Their most popular dish is the Grand Slam breakfast which can feed a family of four in 3rd world countries.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Are the Moons Over My-Hammy okay?


It's okay, but I still miss the Breakfast Dagwood.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I really need to say this:

I wish we had Waffle House in the Seattle area.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I didn't expect a fast food place to have real eggs. I expected some preformed yellowish substance with a long shelf life and short prep time.


It's hard to make sunny-side-up eggs with that stuff.
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
During the very first lockdown in March last year, a friend who owns a few fine dining restaurants had just received a shipment of fresh mussels before he had to close down. I bought 5 dozen mussels, giving away 24 and eating the rest with my wife over the next two days. I still have his shucking knife in my drawer.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Lenny's


I feel old for getting that reference....old like the women in that commercial.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I didn't expect a fast food place to have real eggs. I expected some preformed yellowish substance with a long shelf life and short prep time.


Wendy's uses real eggs for the breakfast sammies. They have a special grill piece to shape them. And I can confirm they don't freeze their burgers. Only thing that always baffled me when I worked there was how nuts ppl go for the 'special' lemonades... it's literally just a carton of concentrate to 2 cartons of plain old tap water in a bubbler machine. The flavours are just fruit puree from a pouch.
 
BigMax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't charge them. Use them for advertising.

Ad 1:  the uncontrollable craving for Denny's. Tag line:  Late night is calling.

Ad 2:  sure, everyone wants to work at Denny's. But to get the job, you first have to apply. Kind of a craving thing, kind of a stoner version of Charlie the Tuna.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

slantsix: During the very first lockdown in March last year, a friend who owns a few fine dining restaurants had just received a shipment of fresh mussels before he had to close down. I bought 5 dozen mussels, giving away 24 and eating the rest with my wife over the next two days. I still have his shucking knife in my drawer.


The Wendy's I worked at donated all the burger patties and bags of already thawed buns to the local food bank. Anything that would be waste and couldn't be frozen got donated. A friend that got a box from the food bank was like "I got this giant stack of burgers this time-" took one look at the wrappers and told her she got a full sleeve of the 2oz patties they use for the JBCs and value burgers.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Are the Moons Over My-Hammy okay?


Yes, but the chicken tenders are kind of suspect.  Gave me and my friend food poisoning.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, you neglected to tip.
 
