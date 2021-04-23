 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Protestors remember to vandalize the Maine in NYC   (nypost.com) divider line
5
    More: Stupid, Manhattan, Protest, New York City, Twitter, part of the Stonewall Protests, black woman, Civil disobedience, Thursday night  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 7:34 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Spanish-American War was pretty naked colonialism
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat of the earlier story where the cops moved on the weekly Stonewall protesters and started busting heads just because they can?
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meat0918: Isn't this a repeat of the earlier story where the cops moved on the weekly Stonewall protesters and started busting heads just because they can?


Sounds like they didn't bust enough.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"vandalized by cop-haters" according to the New York Post.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dubya Bush says: Misremember the Maine!

Is the NYP sure it was cop-haters. It could have been Maine haters, or conscientous objectors to the Spanish American War.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.