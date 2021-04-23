 Skip to content
 
What do you do when you hear a strange noise during the night?
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Pick up the phone and call the professionals. Their courteous and efficient staff are on-call twenty four hours a day to serve all my supernatural elimination needs.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what the #@&*(@# cats got into while they were wrestling.  Apparently my going to bed is the signal to start fighting.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same thing I do in most situations-masturbate furiously.  If you were an intruder or wild animal and you stumbled upon some dude going to town on himself like a madman, wouldn't you immediately flee?  It's especially effective if you give a squint-eye while you're doing it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Release the hounds
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd rely on my two English Mastiffs, who together weigh 260 pounds.

Any burglar dumb enough to come into this house will trip over them and bang his nose on the floor, like really hard.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I grab my guns and immediately start blasting away in the dark at whatever noise I hear because freedom means never having to think about the consequences.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Excepting fervent prayer to invisible sky wizards, my contingencies all include some combination of those above.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly, the most nerve racking time was shortly after my partner's passing. I'd be in bed and notice the house settling. It was the first times I was alone for the night (had family when I was a kid, floor mates and house mates in college, then my partner). Sure, I had my seven year old in his room but He's not going to do much of something happens
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wake up mrs Baja and tell her to go see what it is
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I reach for the keys to my gun safe and I can't find them so I check YouTube to see if the Lock Picking Lawyer has a video on how to open my model because he usually does and of course he does but we don't have any empty plastic bottles so I have to chug a quart of orange juice so I'll have the right type of plastic and I cut the empty apart and craft the right tool and poke and click and... I haven't heard the noise for an hour now and I might as well go back to sleep.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I get up and close the demonic portal.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just assume it's nothing unless I hear it again.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Start shooting, blindly. Oh, and reloading.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Assume it's the cat puking onto a carefully selected patch of carpet after stuffing it's fat fuzzy face too much. Again.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Pick up the phone and call the professionals. Their courteous and efficient staff are on-call twenty four hours a day to serve all my supernatural elimination needs.


What? Oh, I see. You call the cops, the cops show up and shoot you, and then your ghost can battle the supernatural forces one-on-one.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd call Billy - it might be a dybbuk.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Just assume it's nothing unless I hear it again.


yah, this. or the house settling, or the neighbors, or the heat/AC coming on. or the dog tripping on the damn stairs again.  Strange noises don't bother me, known noises like a window breaking or a door unlocking/opening mean something. (grab something heavy, get my phone ready to call and peak downstairs is what those would mean)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I live in a shiatty neighborhood, not just in terms of crime but also in terms of nuisance animals - I don't get to be complacent. I get up, check the front door, the cat door, and the sliding glass door, ensure that both cats are OK & we don't have a "visitor," stop by the bathroom & relieve myself, then go back to bed.

I do this probably every other day, usually during the wee hours of the morning. Some weeks ago, the "strange noise" turned out to be an aggressive raccoon, repeatedly visiting our house through the cat door to steal Meow Mix & harass my cats. He's now living somewhere in Covington, courtesy of a humane cage trap and a car ride by Critter Control of Seattle.

My wife sleeps through all of this, naturally. That woman could've slept through the Nisqually quake, had it occurred in the wee hours of the day.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I yell at the dogs to lay the fark down and go to sleep.

Then, when I get the "whining with his chin on my bed" treatment, I get up and let them out to pee.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baka-san: Wake up mrs Baja and tell her to go see what it is


I bet Mr Baja is going to be pissed if ever finds out you're sleeping with his wife.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard a very weird, creepy sound a few months ago. Turns out it was my dog howling softly in her sleep. She never howls in waking life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do nothing, because the house is settling and expanding and contracting, and the bumps and creaks start in the late afternoon from the late afternoon sun.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sh*t myself?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nick Nostril: Start shooting, blindly. Oh, and reloading.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rambo First Blood 2 (1985) - Gearing Up Scene (1080p) FULL HD
Youtube ZaGJckbNNoI
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Commando (1985) - Arnie get's Tooled Up
Youtube aNEiBl3aQcY
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FDR Jones: I heard a very weird, creepy sound a few months ago. Turns out it was my dog howling softly in her sleep. She never howls in waking life.


I assume she also never has a second cup of coffee at home?
 
