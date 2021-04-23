 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Woman finds flute that's been missing for nine years. I won't tell you where it's been, but it went missing at band camp   (nytimes.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

"It was made in Italy in 1895. The villagers called her 'Il Pussado Blastorama' "
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I was expecting it to be some heart-warming story of a new owner who tracked down the original. Instead it's just a cabbie who lied to her when she lost it and tried to sell it years later.

// Yes, I would expect better from Uber. Taxis are the worst.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a musician, with a few favorite instruments, I can totally understand this story.

But I don't know how she's going to play to flutes back to back.

Oh wait...nevermind.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's able to bend at the waist again now?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
content.instructables.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From SNL last week. So ridiculous...and so hard to forget.

Also, glad to see Kid Cudi is still around after all these years.

Weird Little Flute ft. Kid Cudi - SNL
Youtube d64K_QJkLbk
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: Here I was expecting it to be some heart-warming story of a new owner who tracked down the original. Instead it's just a cabbie who lied to her when she lost it and tried to sell it years later.

// Yes, I would expect better from Uber. Taxis are the worst.


So he flauted all known laws and social conventions?
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I can't ever get a headline approved. I submitted this yesterday with the subject "this one time, at band camp", but the gods apparently were not smiling upon me.

So Instead here's a picture of Allison Hannigan

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Il Pussado Blastorama


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [static01.nyt.com image 600x338]
"It was made in Italy in 1895. The villagers called her 'Il Pussado Blastorama' "


Paige, no!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt so bad for her, and it is amazing she got her actual instrument back. Good flutes are crazy expensive. I studied in the late 1970s, taking it up as an adult, and I bought an all-silver flute, a Pearl brand. I think it was $800, circa 1979. My teacher had a flute with a solid gold headpiece, which is about the first 3 inches of the flute, and includes the mouthplate. She told me it cost $20,000 for just the headpiece, and that is in 1979 gold money, so who knows what it would cost today. The rest of the flute was solid silver. She also had one with a platinum mouth plate. I do remember Powell as being one of the crazy expensive brands. She was a masters music student at Rice and took me along to a few of her masters classes. I really enjoyed it and regret quitting, but it was either quit or get murdered by my apartment neighbors for practicing so much. You can't mute those things.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the press release: https://bpdnews.com/news/2021/4/20/13​0​00-flute-reported-missing-in-2012-reco​vered

The presumed thief held onto the flute for nine years but that wasn't long enough.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: From SNL last week. So ridiculous...and so hard to forget.

Also, glad to see Kid Cudi is still around after all these years.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d64K_QJk​Lbk]


Beastie Boys - Flute Loop - Official Music Video
Youtube J-O0-4SlC0o


// what is with the Beastie Boys and flutes?
// can't embed more than one video? what if the people want MOAR BEASTIES?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time by a Boomerange Flute.  Sure it's only silver colored plastic, and sounds horrible, but it comes back qucker, in minutes instead of a decade.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scumbag thief deserves to rot in jail.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If she wants to play the flute, I would let her. If she wants to play the tuba, I would let her. If she......
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Scumbag thief deserves to rot in jail.


Yeah.  How much does it take to do the right thing? She contacted the cab company immediately, and "nobody knew anything".  Doesn't do much to help my faith in human nature.

A $20 on the floor in the back of the cab? Yeah, probably keep it. But a musical instrument? That means something to someone. Don't be another asshole cabbie -- do the right thing.
 
chawco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pump Up the Volume and appreciate some fine art

TOTO - AFRICA - SHITTYFLUTED
Youtube vtHsqAjoXXY
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Had a similar situation years ago..  friend,s daughter, about 14, left her flute in her classroom, went back to get it and it was gone.... her mom paid about $1200 for it... daughter called me in a panic, knowing her mom would freak..  got a couple of 'for sale' mags and found one : called the seller, explained the problem, handed the phone to her.. he played it over the phone, she said that it sounded very good, and I drove to his house to buy it.  Got it for $600..  mom never found out.  Daughter didn't lose that one.  She also didn't go to band camp.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Next time by a Boomerange Flute.  Sure it's only silver colored plastic, and sounds horrible, but it comes back qucker, in minutes instead of a decade.


Only one problem with those. If you don't want it anymore, try throwing it away ...
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It was then determined that the individual was a taxi cabdriver who was driving a cab the day that the flute was reported missing," the department said in a news release. The man may face charges of receiving stolen goods, the department said. "

No HE stole it.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

huntercr: Man, I can't ever get a headline approved. I submitted this yesterday with the subject "this one time, at band camp", but the gods apparently were not smiling upon me.

So Instead here's a picture of Allison Hannigan

[Fark user image 640x420]


I hate that I know that pic is from Flora & Ulysses.

Such a confused, forgettable movie. One of those "too mature for young kids, too stupid for older kids" efforts.
 
basicstock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some people know how to make the flute very cool sounding.
Jethro Tull: Bourée
Youtube 2u0XXpVGUwk
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FREDDIE THE FLUTE
Youtube WJhthxRiR94
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisispete: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WJhthxRi​R94?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ya just beat me to it! Was hoping it was Jimmy's magic flute that was stolen from the prop department 10 or 15 years ago...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So this was stolen by a cab driver who tried to sell it. She saved for years to buy it.

She then lost her spot with the New England Philharmonic because the crappy flute she bought to replace it had a poor sound.

I can think of a good use for the crappy flute.  ln the cab driver's rectum.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Dreidel: NikolaiFarkoff: From SNL last week. So ridiculous...and so hard to forget.

Also, glad to see Kid Cudi is still around after all these years.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d64K_QJk​Lbk]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/J-O0-4Sl​C0o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

// what is with the Beastie Boys and flutes?
// can't embed more than one video? what if the people want MOAR BEASTIES?


The loop from "Sure Shot" is from "Howlin' for Judy" by Jeremy Steig:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1orn​T​LDLNA
 
