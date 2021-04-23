 Skip to content
'She was just playing'
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good grief.  A teacher should never do that, and especially not with the current political climate.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I was just looking for my friend Kyle!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I was laughing so hard I couldn't breathe," he said.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is exactly why I am never friends with any of my students.  You get friendly, you might do something silly that others want to make a big deal out of.  This sounds like a situations where the mom, teacher, kid were all in on the "joke".  But, here we are.......
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Years ago I the ancient Irish fellow named Gus. Nice kindly old guy with an Angela's ashes type childhood. He was working as a security guard for extra cash.

One night a couple of girls who were tourists wandered in, and asked him for a photo. They wanted a funny one where it would look like they were being chased by him or something. Seemed innocent enough, but he refused. They begged, but he was adamant.

I asked him why later on, and he said that photos don't always have context. How can you convince someone it was just a silly photo when they could easily argue that he was attacking them? Seemed fun enough, and he believed the intentions were innocent, but why take a chance? He'd seen enough of that kind of thing in the past, and didn't want to be apart of it.

Gus was wise. Of course he also kept trying to convince me to move to Ireland to find a nice girl from the rural countryside who would know how to take care of a man properly. Not like these "liberated women nowadays". So he wasn't without flaws in his logic...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why is everybody completely ignore the fact that it wasn't just the neck situation it was the handcuffed face down head turn to one side and other assholes on top of him not just that one asshole
 
almejita
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Then we'd go to the beach and walk through the sand
I'd throw a little in your face and say I'm just playin'

Not at all safe for work:


Insane Clown Posse - Neden Game w/ Lyrics
Youtube Aw3cK3Ovmqc
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have considered and occasionally done things that, in retrospect, turned out to be quite stupid. Yet it would never have occurred to me to put my foot on a student's neck.

And, no, the fact that an 11-year-old is ok with it doesn't make it ok.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The photo in question lacks a caption, you see, to put things in context
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given that I literally couldn't read TFA because you have to individually authorized a full 17 scripts to load the text, and given that every single one of those potentially-malicious scripts has a name that indicates that this is from a Sinclair Media cancer site:

I'm gonna have to go with "no, she wasn't".  Sinclair Media literally would never defend this if it wasn't actually 100% definite nazi shiat from an avowed member of the KKK who has a bunch of pictures of herself in a klan robe smiling and shaking hands with a Sinclair CFO or something.  This is not a network where the agenda is subtle and you have to give them a lot of leeway on the off chance that you're misreading something neutral.  If a Sinclair asset is defending it, it willfully serves a White Supremacist agenda in some way.  If a Sinclair asset is attacking it, it's probably something that's either actively good or serves some legitimate purpose that benefits people in a concrete manner.

Not that it matters, since they're basically modeled on the Daily Mail / Tucker Carlson model, in that regardless of whether they're playing defense or offense there's about a 75% chance the story's a straight-up fabrication and never happened in the first place.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
^^^^^

What Jim said. Non-Sinclair link or it didn't happen.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You sure have a lot to say for someone who has no idea what happened in the situation. The student's family and the teacher are friends, and the student and his family say there was no problem, she was just playing. It's the family saying she was playing.
 
