(CTV News)   Let me put it for you like you're 6 years old: Restrictions go down, cases go up. Restrictions go up, cases go down. You shut down, you go down, you open up, you go up. Get it now? Good. Now go sit in the corner   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems he picked a bad week to be a former suburban mid-level hash dealer. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/​t​oronto/globe-investigation-the-ford-fa​milys-history-with-drug-dealing/articl​e12153014/
 
discotaco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's almost as if there is some kind of connection between effects and causes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's science and science is the Devil.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whatever you say, subby.  Georgia has been pretty much wide open for 11 months.  Other than the same Winter surge every state saw, things are going great here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too true Subby. Just look at the explosion of COVID cases in Texas in the last 6 weeks since then foolishly reopened. New case have skyrocketed from 4,900 all the way up to 3,300 per day. Scientists fear if this -32% growth continues, cases could slip below 1,000 by summer. It's a disaster.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You are not my mom!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Our reproductive number has reduced from 1.2 to 1.073."

Then no. Things are not getting better. You have, at best, tapped the snooze button for a week or two as the variants of concern grow to make up a larger share of the overall cases. If you actually want to bend the curve of active cases downward, you need to do a lot better than that.

The desired R is 0. That should be your target, not 0.99999.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMiKy​f​d6hA0
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pack it up and COVID packs it in, let me begin
I came to win, battle Fauci that's a sin
I won't ever slack up, punk you better mask up
Try and deny vaccines and yo the whole crew'll act up
Get up, stand up c'mon! sanitize your hands up
If you've got a contact feeling, stay under your own ceiling
CDC lifts a funk flow, someone's talking anti-science junk
Yo I bust him in the eye, and then I'll make the punk stay home
Stayin' healthy, amps in the trunk and I got more rhymes
Than there's cops gettin' safe distanced takeout at a Dunkin' Donuts shop
Sho' nuff, I got social distance props
From the kids on the hill cuz we protectin' mom and pops
Work to get COVID down, work to get COVID down
So get your vaccine and don't fark around!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do I have the sneaking suspicion that there are multiple clones of Rob Ford matriculating through Canadian government? Because that guy is a dead ringer
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would be pretty funny if the Leafs won the Cup and they couldn't have their long planned parade due to covid.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: Why do I have the sneaking suspicion that there are multiple clones of Rob Ford matriculating through Canadian government? Because that guy is a dead ringer


It's Doug Ford, his older brother.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's ignore the fact that the "close everything" panic is nonsense when there is data and scientific evidence to what EXACTLY the problem areas are.   Those areas being :
- largely industrialized warehouses and similar sites

- certain specific neighborhoods of largely particular demographics, but to target those neighborhoods (*cough* Brampton *cough*) would elicit hue and cry from media pundits and the professionally concerned.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Too true Subby. Just look at the explosion of COVID cases in Texas in the last 6 weeks since then foolishly reopened. New case have skyrocketed from 4,900 all the way up to 3,300 per day. Scientists fear if this -32% growth continues, cases could slip below 1,000 by summer. It's a disaster.


Vaccines are the difference. We're still telling essential workers that they aren't a priority but that they need to get back to work anyways.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "Our reproductive number has reduced from 1.2 to 1.073."

Then no. Things are not getting better. You have, at best, tapped the snooze button for a week or two as the variants of concern grow to make up a larger share of the overall cases. If you actually want to bend the curve of active cases downward, you need to do a lot better than that.

The desired R is 0. That should be your target, not 0.99999.


THIS.

Vaccination helps reduce the r-value but any locale that has invested in a COVID-Zero strategy has reaped dividends.

Shiatty populist governments who think they can race an exponential curve with a linear (at best) rate of vaccine delivery are getting hammered. Also, a business that might survive a single "full" lockdown with financial supports can't survive 3 of them spread months apart and dropped with little warning or support. Our "lives and livelyhoods" strategy has cost us a huge number of both.
 
raygundan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Whatever you say, subby.  Georgia has been pretty much wide open for 11 months.  Other than the same Winter surge every state saw, things are going great here.

[Fark user image 728x467]


It's a weird human thing where if something got REALLY bad for a while, "only kinda bad" seems good by comparison.  That chart says things are as bad now as they were in July last year, which is substantially worse than it was in April, which is when Georgia thought "we should issue a shelter-in-place order."  So, I guess it's "going great" if "continuously worse than that time we thought nobody should leave their houses" is "going great."

Not to mention that it's somehow as bad as last July even with all the vaccinations.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: It would be pretty funny if the Leafs won the Cup and they couldn't have their long planned parade due to covid.


Fixed.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cases is a shiatty thing to be setting opening up on, especially now that the most vulnerable have had ample opportunity for vaccination.

What matters is hospital capacity, and to a slightly lesser degree death rates.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Whatever you say, subby.  Georgia has been pretty much wide open for 11 months.  Other than the same Winter surge every state saw, things are going great here.

[Fark user image 728x467]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee, if you look at Georgia next to a state of comparable size with an effective government it doesn't look so good. Also, generally worse than national trends.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Whatever you say, subby.  Georgia has been pretty much wide open for 11 months.  Other than the same Winter surge every state saw, things are going great here.

[Fark user image image 728x467]


Wait for it...
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nothing in life is 100% safe. I'd much rather live in Florida, where the restrictions are few and far between, than the Commonwealth of Virginia ... which has gone to shiat since it's turned Demonrat. If you want to keep living in your basement like Fredo Cuomo, go ahead. Just don't tread on me, whimps.
 
