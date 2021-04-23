 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Yes, doing drugs during pregnancy will harm the child   (axios.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Pregnancy, Childbirth, Cannabis, big picture, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Marijuana products, Cannabis sativa, Former Olympic decathlete  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is true.

I got so high once I totally forgot to give birth and I am a dude.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare anyone question the hardest job on the planet?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife said I was a lot more calm.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*might*

Just like fetal alcohol syndrome.

Though I'm sure the usual suspects will be along to explain how their marihuana addiction isn't anything like other drug addictions because reasons and how can a plant be bad for your or your unborn child.
 
Secret Troll Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but have you ever tried to kick through the belly... on WEEEEEEED?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one? The fetus, or the child carrying the fetus?
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: *might*

Just like fetal alcohol syndrome.

Though I'm sure the usual suspects will be along to explain how their marihuana addiction isn't anything like other drug addictions because reasons and how can a plant be bad for your or your unborn child.


FTA:
"CUD is different from casual use. The diagnosis requires continued use 'despite impairments in physical, psychological and social functioning.'"

So, this is a lot more than "lighting up a doobie once in a while". Just like Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is a lot more than "having one glass of wine a week to help relax."
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: *might*

Just like fetal alcohol syndrome.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the press release:

Investigators also analyzed infant death certificates linked to birth records and found that, while infant mortality was rare overall (less than 1% in either group), infants born to women with a cannabis use disorders diagnosis at delivery were 35% more likely to die within a year of birth than control group infants. Analysis of additional health records revealed that infants born to mothers with cannabis use disorders were less likely to be hospitalized within the same year than control group infants, which differs from previous analyses that found a correlation between prenatal cannabis exposure and neonatal intensive care unit admission.

TL; DR, the data is a mess.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat study.  My mon smoked weed when she was pragnent and I'm super smart.  Irregardless of this study, I know I have a big brain. The biggest brian.  The best brain.

Vote me, 2024.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But cigarettes have essential vitamins. Ronald Reagan told me that and he wouldn't lie.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: From the press release:

Investigators also analyzed infant death certificates linked to birth records and found that, while infant mortality was rare overall (less than 1% in either group), infants born to women with a cannabis use disorders diagnosis at delivery were 35% more likely to die within a year of birth than control group infants. Analysis of additional health records revealed that infants born to mothers with cannabis use disorders were less likely to be hospitalized within the same year than control group infants, which differs from previous analyses that found a correlation between prenatal cannabis exposure and neonatal intensive care unit admission.

TL; DR, the data is a mess.


So, does the mom hold it to the, uh, escape hatch and shotgun it in?

I bet the little fella would get a little perturbed after 35 weeks of driving in a heavy fog.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: *might*

Just like fetal alcohol syndrome.

Though I'm sure the usual suspects will be along to explain how their marihuana addiction isn't anything like other drug addictions because reasons and how can a plant be bad for your or your unborn child.


I mean, user name kinda checks out, but I don't get all the cock sucking over pot. Tobacco will probably bill illegal in the next twenty years. But light up a doobie.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Oblig:

[Fark user image 582x670]


That kid (assuming he made it to term) turns 16 this year.

/ was also a cigarette baby
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's also worth noting that women who can't be arsed to knock off their drugs of choice for a few months, even at the risk of birth defects or otherwise unhealthy babies, also tend to be selfish, careless b*tches when it comes to other aspects of prenatal care.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My mom cut back when she was pregnant with me, not sure it made any difference in the long run
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unviable tissue mass, Trumpmitter.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.