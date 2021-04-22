 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was doing nothing wrong, is now saying his own rights were violated and he should get his job back   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was doing nothing wrong"

Subby should try grabbing a cop's taser and using it on him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of WTFs here:

LoRusso noted that the then-police chief, Erika Shields, did not sign his dismissal form - and resigned her position that same afternoon. She is now head of Louisville Metro Police Department, in Kentucky.

The dismissal form was signed by the assistant chief, Todd Coyt, who testified on Thursday that he believed Rolfe behaved appropriately.

And they keep cops charged with crimes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Atlanta police officer who shot dead Rayshard Brooks

Why did he shoot a dead guy?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they always say, then the union will sue on their behalf, and they'll be reinstated.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.


Yes, when you are so drunk that you pass out in a drive thru, you've done something wrong.

Not worthy of execution.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He argued that his dismissal was rushed and done without due process"

Much like the execution he presided over?
 
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

So Much to Say about this case.  Unfortunately it's become a Typical Situation.  There's no Rhyme and Reason to it, it's become Too Much.  What Would You Say?
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUI is not a capital offense.

Fark your feelings, citizen.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like he did some things wrong
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's a troll
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't he just get another job with another police department?

I don't have a violin small enough to play a song for him.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.


Don't forget stealing the cop's taser and pointing it at him.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
following him until he gets tired from fleeing was too much effort...
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This poor thread was smothered in the cradle.
 
G-doggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just watched most of this incident.  The trouble starts in the last two minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhdpG​2​XzRXQ
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barnhawk72: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x625]
So Much to Say about this case.  Unfortunately it's become a Typical Situation.  There's no Rhyme and Reason to it, it's become Too Much.  What Would You Say?


He wakes up in the morning
Shoots a man drives away and he's rolling
Never changes a thing
The week ends, the week begins
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.


"Tried to run away" is a hell of a euphemism for wrestled two cops down, stole one of their tasers, and tried to shoot him in the face with it.  I mean, sure, there was running involved, but that's probably not the part that got him shot.  Feel like you left out critical context there.  Probably just an honest oversight on your part.  After all, you can't be expected to know the basic facts of every shooting you're outraged over. .

Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.

"Tried to run away" is a hell of a euphemism for wrestled two cops down, stole one of their tasers, and tried to shoot him in the face with it.  I mean, sure, there was running involved, but that's probably not the part that got him shot.  Feel like you left out critical context there.  Probably just an honest oversight on your part.  After all, you can't be expected to know the basic facts of every shooting you're outraged over. .

Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.


Just like George Floyd. He deserved to die right?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. Most judges will defer employment arguments until the rest of the litigation is over.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Can't he just get another job with another police department?

I don't have a violin small enough to play a song for him.


If the firing sticks, his POST cert gets revoked and he wouldn't be able to get any type of LE job in Georgia.

/ But I hear Florida is hiring.
 
DaStompa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:
Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.

Wait a sec, shooting a tazer at someone is attempted murder?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm worried about this one.  I fully expect the cop to get off the charges and I fully expect looting and rioting ala 2020 but worse.  This is the price we pay as a society for letting major problems, in this case injustice for minorities in dealing with cops, fester to a point where they just can't be ignored anymore.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tell you what. You give him his life back, we'll consider reinstating you.

/   No do-overs.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DaStompa: Mrtraveler01:
Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.

Wait a sec, shooting a tazer at someone is attempted murder?


Hey now, don't tie that moron's words to me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I understand that there are occasions where a police officer will need to use deadly force. Some. Occasions.

Maybe, we make that a career terminator though. Right or wrong, when you kill someone, you're done. Justified?  Learn to make donuts, become an artist, a mechanic, any other profession. Wrong? Well that's prison. That might help with the "muh gun is the Weeners" cops.

We can call it "first draw is the last draw"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GrinzGrimly: LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.

"Tried to run away" is a hell of a euphemism for wrestled two cops down, stole one of their tasers, and tried to shoot him in the face with it.  I mean, sure, there was running involved, but that's probably not the part that got him shot.  Feel like you left out critical context there.  Probably just an honest oversight on your part.  After all, you can't be expected to know the basic facts of every shooting you're outraged over. .

Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.

Just like George Floyd. He deserved to die right?


Jesus Christ this asshole won't stop

According to grinz, existing while black is resisting arrest and all black people deserve to be murdered by cops.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Former Atlanta police officer who shot dead Rayshard Brooks

Why did he shoot a dead guy?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Zombies. I seen it once before in a rat, and I seen it now in men. Once one gets a taste for its own kind, it can spread through the pack like a wildfire. Mindlessly chomping and biting at their own hinds. Nothing but the taste of flesh on their minds. You know the thing about a rat? It's got life in its eyes. Black eyes like a doll's eye. Don't seem to be living at all when it come at ya, till it bites ya and then the eyes roll over white. You don't see nothing but the screaming and the hollering.
 
Arbitrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Number 216: Mrtraveler01: GrinzGrimly: LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.

"Tried to run away" is a hell of a euphemism for wrestled two cops down, stole one of their tasers, and tried to shoot him in the face with it.  I mean, sure, there was running involved, but that's probably not the part that got him shot.  Feel like you left out critical context there.  Probably just an honest oversight on your part.  After all, you can't be expected to know the basic facts of every shooting you're outraged over. .

Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.

Just like George Floyd. He deserved to die right?

Jesus Christ this asshole won't stop

According to grinz, existing while black is resisting arrest and all black people deserve to be murdered by cops.


This kind of shiat solves nothing. There's perfectly reasonable nuance in saying Brooks absolutely posed a risk, but that he didn't deserve to die.

Floyd was simply murdered in cold blood. So was Castile, Taylor, Arbery, Diallo, Bland, Rice, Brown, Martin... But Brooks wasn't "doing nothing," and forcing people to polarize every single shooting into two buckets isn't helpful.
 
wesmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was doing nothing wrong"

Subby should try grabbing a cop's taser and using it on him.


These days, it seems like the proper response when the police contact you because otherwise you're going to wind up dead
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bigdanc: I'm worried about this one.  I fully expect the cop to get off the charges and I fully expect looting and rioting ala 2020 but worse.  This is the price we pay as a society for letting major problems, in this case injustice for minorities in dealing with cops, fester to a point where they just can't be ignored anymore.


Because of the struggle when the cops woke Brooks up, this one is a little less cut and dried. There is a higher chance of a hung jury. It will be interesting to see what the outcome will be.

/ Let sleeping drunks lie
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: DUI is not a capital offense.

Fark your feelings, citizen.


https://law.justia.com/codes/georgia/​2​010/title-40/chapter-6/article-15/40-6​-393/

https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/d​r​unk-driving

How many wouldn't have died had this happened to the person who killed them?   I'm not advocating for the officer, but grabbing a weapon from an officer that isn't legal in the UK (You know the place always used as a contrast for our gun violence) is pretty damn serious.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x625]
So Much to Say about this case.  Unfortunately it's become a Typical Situation.  There's no Rhyme and Reason to it, it's become Too Much.  What Would You Say?


Ugh.  fark you for getting that shiatty music in my head.
 
Number 216
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Arbitrator: Number 216: Mrtraveler01: GrinzGrimly: LL316: Doing nothing wrong isn't accurate.  He failed a sobriety test, which means he drank and drove.  And then tried to run away.  These are all bad things.

Bad enough to get murdered?  Of course not.  But he didn't do "nothing wrong", subby.  The facts are bad enough.  Don't make shiat up.

"Tried to run away" is a hell of a euphemism for wrestled two cops down, stole one of their tasers, and tried to shoot him in the face with it.  I mean, sure, there was running involved, but that's probably not the part that got him shot.  Feel like you left out critical context there.  Probably just an honest oversight on your part.  After all, you can't be expected to know the basic facts of every shooting you're outraged over. .

Either people need to stop acting like f*cking idiots, or the rest of us need to stop pretending like it's a travesty when someone acting like a f*cking idiot and putting others' lives at risk is shot by the police.

Just like George Floyd. He deserved to die right?

Jesus Christ this asshole won't stop

According to grinz, existing while black is resisting arrest and all black people deserve to be murdered by cops.

This kind of shiat solves nothing. There's perfectly reasonable nuance in saying Brooks absolutely posed a risk, but that he didn't deserve to die.

Floyd was simply murdered in cold blood. So was Castile, Taylor, Arbery, Diallo, Bland, Rice, Brown, Martin... But Brooks wasn't "doing nothing," and forcing people to polarize every single shooting into two buckets isn't helpful.


I agree wholeheartedly however grinz was arguing yesterday that Chauvin was only doing his job and mob mentality is what got him convicted not the fact that he murdered a restrained suspect in cold blood and that cops should never be held responsible.

Short bus seat warmers that rely on their love of violence instead of factual information, such as grinz, are a danger to obtaining actual police reform which is sorely needed
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: "Tried to run away" is a hell of a euphemism for wrestled two cops down, stole one of their tasers, and tried to shoot him in the face with it.  I mean, sure, there was running involved, but that's probably not the part that got him shot.  Feel like you left out critical context there.  Probably just an honest oversight on your part.  After all, you can't be expected to know the basic facts of every shooting you're outraged over. .


Well, if that's not the part that got him shot, then he definitely shouldn't have been shot, because all of the "wrestling" "stealing a taser" and "trying to shoot him in the face" occurred way before he got shot. Sounds like you're solidly calling this a murder. Congrats, Grinz, you've finally come around to the side of reason.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Getting control of an officers weapon is the epitome of farking around.
 
wesmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Getting control of an officers weapon is the epitome of farking around.


Maybe if George Floyd had done that he would have had a chance
 
6655321
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Officer Snowflake
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wesmon: BigNumber12: "Cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was doing nothing wrong"

Subby should try grabbing a cop's taser and using it on him.

These days, it seems like the proper response when the police contact you because otherwise you're going to wind up dead


See, this is fantasy. Almost nobody (statistically speaking) gets dead by immediately obeying the police offer.

Sending your message gets black people dead. It's almost like that's what you want.
 
wesmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: wesmon: BigNumber12: "Cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was doing nothing wrong"

Subby should try grabbing a cop's taser and using it on him.

These days, it seems like the proper response when the police contact you because otherwise you're going to wind up dead

See, this is fantasy. Almost nobody (statistically speaking) gets dead by immediately obeying the police offer.

Sending your message gets black people dead. It's almost like that's what you want.


I love how you take charge of how black people should feel around police. Just another racist
 
