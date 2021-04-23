 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   'One New Hampshire family's gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.'   (fox8.com) divider line
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was invited to a gender reveal party once.

Apparently you are supposed to wear clothes...
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Congratulations, it's an IED!
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Be right back, gonna go have a gender reveal party at an Iowa crypto farm.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can you be anywhere in NH that's more than a few miles from a state line?

Still a big bomb.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so loud it hit the main twice!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least they did it in a quarry and not in their living room.

My grandparents lived near one and they'd shake the house when they were blasting out rock. Any damage from it was the least of that house's problems.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Again? Kingston, N.H. must be a wild place, for this to happen multiple times in a week.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
F'ing morons.  Six column-inches of text and they didn't tell us the gender of the baby!
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a boy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who keeps selling these morons explosives?!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: It's a boy!
[Fark user image image 300x189]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wikipedia has already been updated with this event.
What FrancoFile said!!!!.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In reality, even at the farthest border, that's still only like 12 miles from the border.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.


I'm having a hard time finding info about the strength of Tannerite in practical terms. I've found some videos with cars blown apart by anything from 12lbs to 40lbs of the stuff.  If those are even remotely accurate, 80lbs is enough to bring down a house were it next to it.

I am having a hard time believing the "cracks in foundation" complaints from people nearby though.  This thing went off in a quarry and didn't kill everyone around it.  I feel like people had cracks in their foundation already and only thought to go looking for them because of this.
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who keeps selling these morons explosives?!


Tannerite actually advertises a "gender reveal" package on its website.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.


Fireworks.  Serious business.
See: Ontario, California

Ontario explosion: Video captures moment fireworks go off
Youtube Dv5KaeAWkZo
 
mcmnky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gender reveal parties should all be held at abortion clinics. The fact you're doing anything more than a phone call or text "it's a boy/girl" means you really shouldn't be having children.
 
Lurchybaby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.

Fireworks.  Serious business.
See: Ontario, California

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dv5KaeAW​kZo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


When I was a kid we would slice open all of our fireworks and use the innards to make pipe bombs.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a girl !!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Explains this pic I saw earlier.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.


That's a fark ton of it!

A friend brought a gallon jug of it, I have no idea of the weight, probably a handful of pounds, and decided he was just going to shoot/detonate the whole jug instead of breaking it out into smaller targets.

Cops were called by someone about a mile away.  Cops thought it was funny, and it wasn't their first time "visiting" lol.  The first time was when i put a little 1/4lb jar of it in an old, dead electric smoker.  I figured it would just launch the lid in the air a little, ha ha ha, do it again, ha ha ha.  I didn't consider compression.  Oops.

I never found most of the smoker body, and it wasn't due to a lack of effort.  I looked off and on for weeks and never found more than about 15% of it.

The lid launched up in the air like a goddam rocket.  So fast that I never saw it fly up until I watched the video - it was so fast the video looks edited.  The first time I tried to calculate the speed it came out to something like 900 mph.  I figured that was impossible so I took a lot more time, made careful size and distance measurements from the video, and it came out a lot HIGHER rofl.

It rates as one of the dumbest things I've ever done but as they say, no harm, no foul.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.

That's a fark ton of it!

A friend brought a gallon jug of it, I have no idea of the weight, probably a handful of pounds, and decided he was just going to shoot/detonate the whole jug instead of breaking it out into smaller targets.

Cops were called by someone about a mile away.  Cops thought it was funny, and it wasn't their first time "visiting" lol.  The first time was when i put a little 1/4lb jar of it in an old, dead electric smoker.  I figured it would just launch the lid in the air a little, ha ha ha, do it again, ha ha ha.  I didn't consider compression.  Oops.

I never found most of the smoker body, and it wasn't due to a lack of effort.  I looked off and on for weeks and never found more than about 15% of it.

The lid launched up in the air like a goddam rocket.  So fast that I never saw it fly up until I watched the video - it was so fast the video looks edited.  The first time I tried to calculate the speed it came out to something like 900 mph.  I figured that was impossible so I took a lot more time, made careful size and distance measurements from the video, and it came out a lot HIGHER rofl.

It rates as one of the dumbest things I've ever done but as they say, no harm, no foul.

[Fark user image 442x510]


Actually 2,000 pounds would be a ton.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: F'ing morons.  Six column-inches of text and they didn't tell us the gender of the baby!


I assume male since the explosion was..I hate myself...blew.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: NotThatGuyAgain: FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.

That's a fark ton of it!

A friend brought a gallon jug of it, I have no idea of the weight, probably a handful of pounds, and decided he was just going to shoot/detonate the whole jug instead of breaking it out into smaller targets.

Cops were called by someone about a mile away.  Cops thought it was funny, and it wasn't their first time "visiting" lol.  The first time was when i put a little 1/4lb jar of it in an old, dead electric smoker.  I figured it would just launch the lid in the air a little, ha ha ha, do it again, ha ha ha.  I didn't consider compression.  Oops.

I never found most of the smoker body, and it wasn't due to a lack of effort.  I looked off and on for weeks and never found more than about 15% of it.

The lid launched up in the air like a goddam rocket.  So fast that I never saw it fly up until I watched the video - it was so fast the video looks edited.  The first time I tried to calculate the speed it came out to something like 900 mph.  I figured that was impossible so I took a lot more time, made careful size and distance measurements from the video, and it came out a lot HIGHER rofl.

It rates as one of the dumbest things I've ever done but as they say, no harm, no foul.

[Fark user image 442x510]

Actually 2,000 pounds would be a ton.


OMG REALLY?  ARE YOU TRYING TO SAY THAT WHEN SOMEONE SAY FARK TON THEY MEAN AN ACTUAL 2,000 POUND TON????

idiot.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.


The real crime is it wasn't recorded on video.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it even a real "Gender Reveal" anymore if all the participants survive?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: NotThatGuyAgain: FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.

That's a fark ton of it!

A friend brought a gallon jug of it, I have no idea of the weight, probably a handful of pounds, and decided he was just going to shoot/detonate the whole jug instead of breaking it out into smaller targets.

Cops were called by someone about a mile away.  Cops thought it was funny, and it wasn't their first time "visiting" lol.  The first time was when i put a little 1/4lb jar of it in an old, dead electric smoker.  I figured it would just launch the lid in the air a little, ha ha ha, do it again, ha ha ha.  I didn't consider compression.  Oops.

I never found most of the smoker body, and it wasn't due to a lack of effort.  I looked off and on for weeks and never found more than about 15% of it.

The lid launched up in the air like a goddam rocket.  So fast that I never saw it fly up until I watched the video - it was so fast the video looks edited.  The first time I tried to calculate the speed it came out to something like 900 mph.  I figured that was impossible so I took a lot more time, made careful size and distance measurements from the video, and it came out a lot HIGHER rofl.

It rates as one of the dumbest things I've ever done but as they say, no harm, no foul.

[Fark user image 442x510]

Actually 2,000 pounds would be a ton.


80 pounds is a Fark ton.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: FrancoFile: 80 farking pounds of Tannerite.

80 pounds.

That's a fark ton of it!

A friend brought a gallon jug of it, I have no idea of the weight, probably a handful of pounds, and decided he was just going to shoot/detonate the whole jug instead of breaking it out into smaller targets.

Cops were called by someone about a mile away.  Cops thought it was funny, and it wasn't their first time "visiting" lol.  The first time was when i put a little 1/4lb jar of it in an old, dead electric smoker.  I figured it would just launch the lid in the air a little, ha ha ha, do it again, ha ha ha.  I didn't consider compression.  Oops.

I never found most of the smoker body, and it wasn't due to a lack of effort.  I looked off and on for weeks and never found more than about 15% of it.

The lid launched up in the air like a goddam rocket.  So fast that I never saw it fly up until I watched the video - it was so fast the video looks edited.  The first time I tried to calculate the speed it came out to something like 900 mph.  I figured that was impossible so I took a lot more time, made careful size and distance measurements from the video, and it came out a lot HIGHER rofl.

It rates as one of the dumbest things I've ever done but as they say, no harm, no foul.

[Fark user image image 442x510]


That's a cool picture!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the cis are at it again.

/get your sh*t together, cis straights
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So was it a boy or a girl?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i asked a friend who lives in Kingston whether they heard anything, "nah"
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeee HAR!

The Alabammer of the Northeast!
 
gbv23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they hear it in Haver Hill? That is the important thing here.
 
JesseL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.


I'd assume that B-1 bomber crash didn't undergo the sort of high order detonation that would create a shockwave.
 
Luse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: So was it a boy or a girl?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JesseL: dothemath: neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.

I'd assume that B-1 bomber crash didn't undergo the sort of high order detonation that would create a shockwave.


It certainly created a large mushroom cloud that drifted over my house.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.


We had a two story commercial building blown to matchsticks by a gas explosion two miles from my house.  It gave the house a good jolt but nothing that would cause any kind of damage.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is apparently an ongoing competition for having the biggest Tannerite explosion, which I just discovered.

These people are at about 5%...

YouTube will offer up RVs and woods being blown up.
 
JesseL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: JesseL: dothemath: neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Yeah thats a bunch of bullshiat.

A B-1 bomber crashed about 5 miles from my house and it didnt even break the windows.

I'd assume that B-1 bomber crash didn't undergo the sort of high order detonation that would create a shockwave.

It certainly created a large mushroom cloud that drifted over my house.


Mushroom clouds by themselves aren't indicative of much except the generation of enough heat to generate a buoyant mass of gas.

I've had one in my kitchen.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mcmnky: Gender reveal parties should all be held at abortion clinics. The fact you're doing anything more than a phone call or text "it's a boy/girl" means you really shouldn't be having children.


Counterpoint: if you are such a boring person that the idea of a silly family party with a colored cake is excessively frivolous to you, you should never be allowed around children. You'd suck all the imagination and wonder from them.
 
