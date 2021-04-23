 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Las Vegas strip clubs given OK to reopen May 1. With pic of what strippers' feet might look like   (kron4.com) divider line
23
    More: Giggity, Nevada, county rules, Reno, Nevada, World Health Organization, coronavirus restrictions, state COVID-19 task force, county officials, health district  
•       •       •

1003 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 10:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be Johnny from Airplane; but socks with those shoes??? Really???
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Not to be Johnny from Airplane; but socks with those shoes??? Really???


Partially disagree the knee highs work, the half rolled down Sunday morning infront of the TV socks kind of look does not.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and get face-to-face with patrons again


Let me know when theyre ready for ass to mouth.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comfortable AND practical.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be sure to follow the rules. After all:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be sex in the Champaign Room?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Just be sure to follow the rules. After all:
[Fark user image image 425x281]


Depends...I hear if you pay enough you can easily get into the main chamber, as it were.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those women in my little pony costumes? Anybody got the address?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on that photo I'm not really motivated to see any more.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]


Can we please stop giving airtime to an alt-right dickhead?  https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/StoneTo​s​s
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been calling those places 'Shoe Shows' for years.  I mean, if all she has on is a pair of shoes, that must be what it's about, right?
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But masks still will be required for adult entertainment employees"

So ... how are they going to give you a blowjob while wearing a mask? Does the WHO have a handjob-only policy for strippers?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Based on that photo I'm not really motivated to see any more.


Because you're already finished?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: sleze: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]

Can we please stop giving airtime to an alt-right dickhead?  https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/StoneTos​s


To be fair, though, that's like the one good comic that douchebag has ever done. Everything else is complete shiat.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have never been impressed with LV strippers and I have tried on many different occasions.  It's been fun, particularly the time my wife shoved a stripper nip in my mouth, but they all looked shop worn.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Combustion: Not to be Johnny from Airplane; but socks with those shoes??? Really???


As a middle aged person with "body heat issues", I have to go with "socks with sandals are awesome".  Don't judge.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: To be fair, though, that's like the one good comic that douchebag has ever done.


Oh, I agree.  This is the one funny cartoon he's ever done, and it's devoid of alt-right, or white supremacist, or indeed any political content.  (Unless you see a political angle to being a foot fetishist.)

But that, in general, is how the alt-right sucks people in.  They present one idea that is funny, or reasonable, or whatever, and then once they've got your attention, they move to increasingly radical stuff.  This is over 40 minutes long but is well worth watching.

The Alt-Right Playbook: How to Radicalize a Normie
Youtube P55t6eryY3g


The only real answer is to not allow them an entry point.  At all.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: I've been calling those places 'Shoe Shows' for years.  I mean, if all she has on is a pair of shoes, that must be what it's about, right?


For some guys, yes. Ever check out their pr0n sites? Beautiful woman, stark naked, and the camera zooms in... on her feet!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those aren't feet, those are hooves. NTTAWWT
 
Catlenfell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The photographer has a particular fetish.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.