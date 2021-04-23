 Skip to content
(USA Today)   CDC decides it may be time to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Public health, Thrombus  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would gladly get it if it meant not having to go out twice to get vaccinated in public
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whew, my stonks were tanking!

/not really, i refer IPA's and now GIN!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, damage is already done.  Like the pro-plague crowd needed another reason to try to kill us all.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Doesn't matter, damage is already done.  Like the pro-plague crowd needed another reason to try to kill us all.


Yup. It's all for naught now.

Get YOUR shots to hopefully keep you out of the ICU. And get used to masking in public areas.

Society has decided covid is here to stay.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Is Still Not Safe To Go Outside,' Says Fauci's Head In A Jar In Year 2739
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bout effing time.  If theres a 0.001% chance of a clot I think I'd take those odds.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad.  I read a variety of uninformed takes about the REAL reason they paused vaccine distribution.  I bet those people are disappointed that they were spreading misinformation.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.


People are studying that. Canada's probably going to give Pfizer second doses to some people who started with AstraZeneca or Moderna (due to supply constraints).

If you've had two doses of Pfizer then you wouldn't get much additional benefit from J&J. You would be better off waiting until someone comes out with a new formula based on the recent variants of concern. On the other hand, someone who only got a single dose of J&J might see a significant benefit from a booster dose of anything else (including a second J&J). Stay tuned for future clinical trial updates.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: DuneClimber: Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.

People are studying that. Canada's probably going to give Pfizer second doses to some people who started with AstraZeneca or Moderna (due to supply constraints).

If you've had two doses of Pfizer then you wouldn't get much additional benefit from J&J. You would be better off waiting until someone comes out with a new formula based on the recent variants of concern. On the other hand, someone who only got a single dose of J&J might see a significant benefit from a booster dose of anything else (including a second J&J). Stay tuned for future clinical trial updates.


Ayup. Moderna and Pfizer are saying October-ish for variant boosters.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should put the very rare serious vaccine side effects into the broader context of the risks they face every day, like getting struck by lightening

Gack.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got my first Pfizer shot, like a minute ago. Sitting in the waiting room now to make sure I don't start growing an extra limb or something.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Bout effing time.  If theres a 0.001% chance of a clot I think I'd take those odds.


Youve got like 100 times more chances to die or get severely injured (or get shot if you're in the US) than getting a blood clot from the J&J vaccine.

1/10 000 chances of getting murdered in a mass shooting = ALL GOOD
3/100 chance of dying from COVID = ALL GOOD
1/100 000 000 chances of getting a blood clot from a vaccine = NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Murica!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a few places in the country have an oversupply of the other two. Yesterday, there was an article about West Virginia encouraging people to visit the state, get vaccinated, and waste their money at casinos. In Los Angeles this weekend, some sites are taking walk-ups without appointments (but only for locals).

I'm guessing there might be others by now.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All they have to do is prefer to give that one to people who aren't already high risk for clots. Problem solved.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.


gotta collect em' all!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stop trying to vaccinate the antivaxxers farks and start exporting the vaccines already.

I rather save 10 canadians or 10 mexicans or 10 indians than 10 000 antivaxxers.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: DuneClimber: Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.

People are studying that. Canada's probably going to give Pfizer second doses to some people who started with AstraZeneca or Moderna (due to supply constraints).

If you've had two doses of Pfizer then you wouldn't get much additional benefit from J&J. You would be better off waiting until someone comes out with a new formula based on the recent variants of concern. On the other hand, someone who only got a single dose of J&J might see a significant benefit from a booster dose of anything else (including a second J&J). Stay tuned for future clinical trial updates.


I did some bullsearch
(internet research)
thinking about 2nd breakfast vaccine style....

As with all things biochemistry related, the topic of mixing vaccines is amazingly complex.

"1+1" can = 2, 1, 3... -7.5?

Ultimately, only clinical trials can tell.

Anyone thinking of cocktails themselves into covid-proof bodies would do very well to realize you could actually end up making yourself less safe, or even causing self-inflicted harm.

(Vaccines aren't the protection. Your bodies reaction to them is. More than one vaccine is creating UNTESTED reactions in your body)
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.


I've wondered the same thing. I got J&J but wouldn't mind getting Pfizer or Moderna
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At this point I'm wondering if we shouldn't have just gone door-to-door and set up booths at parks and playgrounds.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: All they have to do is prefer to give that one to people who aren't already high risk for clots. Problem solved.


It's not clotting in general. It's a specific rare condition which also involves low platelet levels. I don't think we have a way of knowing who's at enhanced risk for that yet.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: NINEv2: Bout effing time.  If theres a 0.001% chance of a clot I think I'd take those odds.

Youve got like 100 times more chances to die or get severely injured (or get shot if you're in the US) than getting a blood clot from the J&J vaccine.

1/10 000 chances of getting murdered in a mass shooting = ALL GOOD
3/100 chance of dying from COVID = ALL GOOD
1/100 000 000 chances of getting a blood clot from a vaccine = NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Murica!


Don't tell ME what to f*cking do

/hurr
 
NINEv2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: At this point I'm wondering if we shouldn't have just gone door-to-door and set up booths at parks and playgrounds.


And welding the door shut if they refuse.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got the J&J a few days before they pulled it. So glad I don't have to deal with additional scheduling.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I got the J&J a few days before they pulled it. So glad I don't have to deal with additional scheduling.


It is easier to do one visit than two just on numerical grounds, but when I got my first Pfizer shot, they scheduled my second right there--four weeks later, same day of the week, same time, same place. That's about as easy as it gets. If I needed a different time, I could get one no problem.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


You know, i like to take my medical opinions from a person posting in my little pony memes......

So what are you trying to say? because i'm pretty sure the correct answer lays somewhere in the range of 180 degrees of it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: As with all things biochemistry related, the topic of mixing vaccines is amazingly complex.

"1+1" can = 2, 1, 3... -7.5?

"1+1" can = 2, 1, 3... -7.5?


All of the vaccines we're talking about so far are ones which tell our cells to make a version of the COVID spike protein. The specific sequence of that protein is very similar or identical for 3 of them, with AZ only lacking the changes to stabilize it in the "pre-fusion" shape. There could be weird interactions and we do need clinical trials to know for sure, but I would wager that a mix & match strategy will be fine.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I got the J&J a few days before they pulled it. So glad I don't have to deal with additional scheduling.


Same here.  It's a big relief.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So does this mean I'm not going to die from my JnJ shot?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Note that there were eight cases out of seven million shots.  So, one in 875,000 shots had the problem.

I'll take those farking odds any day of the week.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Is it bad to get more than one vaccine?

I have Pfizer, but wouldn't mind also getting J&J just for funsies.


You will be able to smell people with COVID.  Could be handy.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Meanwhile, a few places in the country have an oversupply of the other two. Yesterday, there was an article about West Virginia encouraging people to visit the state, get vaccinated, and waste their money at casinos. In Los Angeles this weekend, some sites are taking walk-ups without appointments (but only for locals).

I'm guessing there might be others by now.

I'm guessing there might be others by now.


Burlington County, NJ mega site is now doing walk-up access for appointments, and at most times there is availability. Almost every 15-minute period of every day has appointments available. It's open to all NJ residents, age 16+, and we've only been there for a week and I'm surprised there's that much availability at this point considering where we were a month ago.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: MurphyMurphy: As with all things biochemistry related, the topic of mixing vaccines is amazingly complex.

"1+1" can = 2, 1, 3... -7.5?

All of the vaccines we're talking about so far are ones which tell our cells to make a version of the COVID spike protein. The specific sequence of that protein is very similar or identical for 3 of them, with AZ only lacking the changes to stabilize it in the "pre-fusion" shape. There could be weird interactions and we do need clinical trials to know for sure, but I would wager that a mix & match strategy will be fine.


Good to hear, plenty are considering it.

The more I know? The more I know that; I don't know.

So I err on the side of caution, pending expert analysts.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Misch: cyberspacedout: Meanwhile, a few places in the country have an oversupply of the other two. Yesterday, there was an article about West Virginia encouraging people to visit the state, get vaccinated, and waste their money at casinos. In Los Angeles this weekend, some sites are taking walk-ups without appointments (but only for locals).

I'm guessing there might be others by now.

Burlington County, NJ mega site is now doing walk-up access for appointments, and at most times there is availability. Almost every 15-minute period of every day has appointments available. It's open to all NJ residents, age 16+, and we've only been there for a week and I'm surprised there's that much availability at this point considering where we were a month ago.


In most parts of the country, almost everybody intending to get vaccinated has already gotten at least their shot.

Now, the challenge is to convince the MAGA morons and other anti-vac idiots to do so.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
at least their first shot.

/no edit function at Fark
 
fredsnake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: I would gladly get it if it meant not having to go out twice to get vaccinated in public


Why not get vaccinated in private instead?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Misch: cyberspacedout: Meanwhile, a few places in the country have an oversupply of the other two. Yesterday, there was an article about West Virginia encouraging people to visit the state, get vaccinated, and waste their money at casinos. In Los Angeles this weekend, some sites are taking walk-ups without appointments (but only for locals).

I'm guessing there might be others by now.

Burlington County, NJ mega site is now doing walk-up access for appointments, and at most times there is availability. Almost every 15-minute period of every day has appointments available. It's open to all NJ residents, age 16+, and we've only been there for a week and I'm surprised there's that much availability at this point considering where we were a month ago.


Cook County has opened up a couple of their south suburban sites to walk-ins, too.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So when they pull out the Johnson, does it fart?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Stop trying to vaccinate the antivaxxers farks and start exporting the vaccines already.

I rather save 10 canadians or 10 mexicans or 10 indians than 10 000 antivaxxers.


...or 10 Brazilians.

That's a lot.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Meanwhile, a few places in the country have an oversupply of the other two. Yesterday, there was an article about West Virginia encouraging people to visit the state, get vaccinated, and waste their money at casinos. In Los Angeles this weekend, some sites are taking walk-ups without appointments (but only for locals).

I'm guessing there might be others by now.

I'm guessing there might be others by now.


Enough Vaccine For All Americans By April? Trump Says Yes, Experts Say Probably Not

Trump says every American can get a coronavirus vaccine by April, but health experts say that's not likely

Trump Now Claims 'Every American' Will Have Coronavirus Vaccine By April

Trump says, without evidence, every American will get coronavirus vaccine by April
 
