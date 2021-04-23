 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   You would expect this kind of thing to happen at a Waffle House, but not at IHOP   (thehill.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Military, Abuse, Soldier, TikTok videos, Black soldiers, Black-and-white films, Race, white woman  
•       •       •

1238 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just lock these people up?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, it seems like people actually get along at the Waffle House. Maybe we shouldn't dump on the patrons there.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, maybe an Olive Garden.  "When your here, your part of a racist family"
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're talking about people ordering waffles I assume?
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: I don't know, maybe an Olive Garden.  "When your here, your part of a racist family"


You're thinking of Cracka Barrel.  Also, I love how she left $30 on their table then came back and accused them of stealing her money.  Deplorable indeed.
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The erratic reversal tells me she's got mental issues.
 
Naido
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman continues cursing at the soldiers, with her reasoning unclear

I'm pretty sure I've been in a relationship with this one
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You know, it seems like people actually get along at the Waffle House. Maybe we shouldn't dump on the patrons there.


Everyone is armed at the Waffle House.

Armed = polite or something.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is still on my clip board from the other day,, so...
Nannerpuss
Youtube 4kK6F7t-x6E
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shut your filthy hole about Waffle House.

Its the only place on earth you can get a 1/16th of an inch thick t-bone steak.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Somebody was arrested for putting Karen in a headlock and ran her into a wall?"

"We the jury find the defendant not guilty on all charges. Furthermore, we kindly ask the court to order the bailiff to put Karen in a headlock and run her into the judge's bench. "
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This came to mind...

https://www.theonion.com/mason-dixon-​l​ine-renamed-ihop-waffle-house-line-181​9587859
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Are you the thin blue line, are you BLM, are you antifa?" she is heard yelling.

I am so confused. Is this the "both sides are bad" I'm always hearing about from conservatives?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Shut your filthy hole about Waffle House.

Its the only place on earth you can get a 1/16th of an inch thick t-bone steak.


Plus, you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to IHOP or something.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

X-Geek: dothemath: Shut your filthy hole about Waffle House.

Its the only place on earth you can get a 1/16th of an inch thick t-bone steak.

Plus, you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to IHOP or something.


And at Waffle House you get to watch their skilled culinary artisans prepare your food right before your eyes!
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: You know, it seems like people actually get along at the Waffle House. Maybe we shouldn't dump on the patrons there.


Really depends. Some friends and I were harassed at a Waffle House once. Granted, it was the 90's, our group had several flamboyantly gay guys, and it was in Vidor, TX...so I'm not SURPRISED it happened. I told them we should go somewhere else, but did they listen to me? Nooo...just glad we didn't get shot, heh.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: "Are you the thin blue line, are you BLM, are you antifa?" she is heard yelling.

I am so confused. Is this the "both sides are bad" I'm always hearing about from conservatives?


I saw that. I was getting a distinct "off her meds" vibe from this woman.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: sinner4ever: "Are you the thin blue line, are you BLM, are you antifa?" she is heard yelling.

I am so confused. Is this the "both sides are bad" I'm always hearing about from conservatives?

I saw that. I was getting a distinct "off her meds" vibe from this woman.


Off meds or on the wrong meds.
 
Gramma
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: edmo: You know, it seems like people actually get along at the Waffle House. Maybe we shouldn't dump on the patrons there.

Really depends. Some friends and I were harassed at a Waffle House once. Granted, it was the 90's, our group had several flamboyantly gay guys, and it was in Vidor, TX...so I'm not SURPRISED it happened. I told them we should go somewhere else, but did they listen to me? Nooo...just glad we didn't get shot, heh.


In Vidor! You're lucky you made it out alive.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another day, another arrogant asshole without any decency or self-awareness.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Shut your filthy hole about Waffle House.

Its the only place on earth you can get a 1/16th of an inch thick t-bone steak.


They killed the TBone a few years ago.

That said, you don't bring your Karen attitudes to Waffle House. The wait staff have been there since 1985 and have no tolerance for it anymore. They have plenty of pans handy and will slap you upside the head. It will make their day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: That said, you don't bring your Karen attitudes to Waffle House. The wait staff have been there since 1985 and have no tolerance for it anymore. They have plenty of pans handy and will slap you upside the head. It will make their day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: They have plenty of pans handy and will slap you upside the head. It will make their day.



I know it would make mine. I told a coworker yesterday that I was going to start wearing gloves just so that I could dramatically take one off and slap some idiot in the face.

Piss me off again, we duel at dawn!
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gramma: JTtheCajun: edmo: You know, it seems like people actually get along at the Waffle House. Maybe we shouldn't dump on the patrons there.

Really depends. Some friends and I were harassed at a Waffle House once. Granted, it was the 90's, our group had several flamboyantly gay guys, and it was in Vidor, TX...so I'm not SURPRISED it happened. I told them we should go somewhere else, but did they listen to me? Nooo...just glad we didn't get shot, heh.

In Vidor! You're lucky you made it out alive.


Yeah, tell me about it. It was only a year or so AFTER the killing of James Byrd, too. Bunch of late teens/early 20's sense of invincibility, coupled with "We're here, we're queer!" energy, plus drinking and possibly coke...yeah. Couldn't talk 'em out of it. We were on our way back to LA from Houston. Tried telling them it wasn't very far to Beaumont or Orange where it wouldn't have been much of an issue. My mom was from SE Texas, so I knew the area...ah well. Definitely one of those "how did we survive growing up?" stories.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: We were on our way back to LA from Houston.


Its crazy that half of that drive is from Houston to El Paso.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: They killed the TBone a few years ago.


Not at the South Houston one. I just had it around Xmas.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Shut your filthy hole about Waffle House.

Its the only place on earth you can get a 1/16th of an inch thick t-bone steak.


Yeah, I'm actually impressed by that.  It'd be nice if I could just get a 1/8" thick sirloin instead of having to deal with all that bone in the middle.  But even then I'm pretty sure I've seen Steakums straight out of the box that were thicker.
 
smunns
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: dothemath: Shut your filthy hole about Waffle House.

Its the only place on earth you can get a 1/16th of an inch thick t-bone steak.

They killed the TBone a few years ago.

That said, you don't bring your Karen attitudes to Waffle House. The wait staff have been there since 1985 and have no tolerance for it anymore. They have plenty of pans handy and will slap you upside the head. It will make their day.


I had a t-bone just last week, they have them.  Just ask.   Also, it was terrible, thin, and tough much like my first wife.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I came in here to defend Waffle House because I can't imagine this happening there, but Waffle House is violent as shiat and I think this thread needs to recognize that.  The fight at the bar/club/show turns up at Waffle House and boils over before everyone sobers up but people don't go around picking fights with random tables.  Also, way too many black people in a Waffle House to not be thrown out immediately with this kind of thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.