It's 'Ducklings rescued from storm drains' season again
9
posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 1:44 PM



TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This calls for a celebration. Bring out the band!
Duck playing the drums
Youtube vdnlptVP2B8
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Relative of ducklings offer huge reward
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww!!!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ducklings in storm drains?

belloflostsouls.netView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP king
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DuckDuckGo
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this is the problem. Well-meaning people are perpetuating the stupid gene, which is obviously spreading through the duck population.
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mother duck(er)!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Around here the firetrucks all carry what they call a DRD (duck rescue device).  It is essentially a collapsible net on a telescoping pole
 
