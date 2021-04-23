 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Arkansas woman fired from cannabis dispensary for refusing COVID vaccine is a group of words that would have made no sense two years ago   (kark.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome to "At-Will Employment."

Another gift of "conservative" politics.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Conway is a weird college town with a decidedly not AR vibe. I've bought weed at this dispensary, and while it is tucked away, hiding in an ugly-adjacent light industry and transportation business section of the town, it is a thoughtfully designed, decorated, and ran dispensary.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anti-vax is not a protected class. GTFO
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Welcome to "At-Will Employment."

Another gift of "conservative" politics.


You're blaming conservative politics for the ability to fire an anti vaxxor?

Though she sounds like she's from the liberal granola eater side of the anti vax movement.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Klivian: Anti-vax is not a protected class. GTFO


It's still under emergency use authorization, this is likely not legal.
/My dad at the advice of council elected to offer his employees a bonus contingent on receiving the vaccine
//He'll fire anyone that refuses to get it after it's fully authorized
///Won't need to, offering folks $1200 when they make $15-24/hour is plenty of motivation
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's sad but I hope more of this sort of thing happens. It's the only thing that'll get through the anti-vaxxer's heads.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Welcome to "At-Will Employment."

Another gift of "conservative" politics.


Not for long.

Expect an exception carved out soon where Small Government can reach into the management decisions of business owners and compel them to employ morons who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated if they have a bona fide religious opposition based on their membership in the Church of Stigginit.

Between that and conservatives new love affair with activist judges legislating from the bench, it's a new world out there.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As long as morons refuse to get the vaccine we should have the right to not be around them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I wish you all would let people make decisions for themselves instead of making the decision for them."

You mean like the sickly patients that you were around at work without getting vaccinated?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Welcome to "At-Will Employment."

Another gift of "conservative" politics.


If the dispensary said "your services are no longer needed," they're in the clear. If they said, "we're firing you because you haven't gotten a COVID vax," that's likely a HIPPA violation.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gilgigamesh: Somacandra: Welcome to "At-Will Employment."

Another gift of "conservative" politics.

Not for long.

Expect an exception carved out soon where Small Government can reach into the management decisions of business owners and compel them to employ morons who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated if they have a bona fide religious opposition based on their membership in the Church of Stigginit.

Between that and conservatives new love affair with activist judges legislating from the bench, it's a new world out there.


New love affair?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good riddance.

Most dispensaries have gone above and beyond protecting their employees and customers with COVID restrictions.

Don't have a mask? You can't shop and put others at risk.

You're an employee and refuse to get vaccinated while refusing to keep a mask on? GTFO

Of course with this news the Alex Jones/Kayleigh McEnany/Melissa Carone of Pot Propaganda is going to have a field day making more false claims regarding dispensaries trying to keep everyone protected against COVID in addition to his normal misinformation
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Catsaregreen: Somacandra: Welcome to "At-Will Employment."

Another gift of "conservative" politics.

If the dispensary said "your services are no longer needed," they're in the clear. If they said, "we're firing you because you haven't gotten a COVID vax," that's likely a HIPPA violation.


No it isn't.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gonna go out on a limb here and say she was fired for other reasons too.  But still, anti-vax should be enough regardless.
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I wish you all would let people make decisions for themselves instead of making the decision for them."

You mean like the sickly patients that you were around at work without getting vaccinated?


Right. "I wish you all would let ME make decisions that impact the health and safety of other people, with or without their consent, instead of making the decision for them."
 
