(NYPost)   Man fills bowling ball with his father's ashes, then bowls a perfect game   (nypost.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Donnie is in his element.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size


Approves.  Knows a guy at the pro shop who can help.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did his father come home late one night and fall down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
(His two-hand technique allows for only two fingers in the ball.)

Hmm, daddy was a little kinky I guess.
 
zez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not sure if I like this alternate ending to The Big Lebowski
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now someone just needs to cross this:
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


with this:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Came for Mystery Men. Leaving satisfied.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If his dad was anything like mine he'd be taking credit for it
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And sadly he'll probably think it was all due to some supernatural nonsense instead of his actual skill at the game.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If a ghost, spirit, poltergeist, what have you, helped you, wouldn't that be cheating and nullify your game?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Did his father come home late one night and fall down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?


At least the kid can go back to grad school now
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Again?
 
turboke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: If a ghost, spirit, poltergeist, what have you, helped you, wouldn't that be cheating and nullify your game?


You'll  have to talk to the kr*ut in the front office, specially if Smoky says anything.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow I just got a new ball and I'm sucking with it.
 
