Aussie grandfather has 'proof' he's the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and could be the heir to the British throne.
    Queenslander Simon Dorante-Day  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The matter remains that he would have been born out of wedlock. I mean....even if they married after the fact...he'd be a legal son but not a legal heir to the crown
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bastards don't get to be kings.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But it makes for an entertaining movie!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He probably is.

And like any number of Royal bastards throughout the centuries, he'll get absolutely nothing.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Bastards don't get to be kings.


Unless they conquer the country with a force of about 15000 like William the Bastard did
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
news.com.au is the Australian NYP.  Stop farking linking them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image image 425x267]
But it makes for an entertaining movie!


I was thinking this one
 
Magnus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
However, Mr Dorante-Day has around 7700 followers on his Facebook page, and is supported by legal aides and his wife Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day.

AAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​AHAHA.   *gasp*

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA.

Facebook?  AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

stoppedreadingrightthere.jpeg
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure.  And I'm Anastasia, pal.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nobody can get Charlie's DNA?   Would end this nonsense in less than a minute.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So his proof is that his adopted grandmother told him so, and he has photos that show he used to be as ugly as Charles or Camilla. Well I'm convinced.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he has any sense, he'd deny having any connection to those circus clowns.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Nobody can get Charlie's DNA?   Would end this nonsense in less than a minute.


Not sure who they used to prove the body in the car park was Richard III but there is some royal DNA on file somewhere.
 
Magnus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: So his proof is that his adopted grandmother told him so, and he has photos that show he used to be as ugly as Charles or Camilla. Well I'm convinced.


No, no, no.  Don't you get it??!!  He's got 7,700 followers on his Facebook page and is supported by his wife and legal aides!!!  Proof positive!
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder what they call bastards in the Australia part of Westeros.  John Sheep?  Barristan 'Roo?
 
Magnus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

catmandu: PluckYew: Nobody can get Charlie's DNA?   Would end this nonsense in less than a minute.

Not sure who they used to prove the body in the car park was Richard III but there is some royal DNA on file somewhere.


Totally different part of the pine tree.
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Nobody can get Charlie's DNA?   Would end this nonsense in less than a minute.


His gene pool needs a filter.

/Old joke is old.
//On the bright side, he's not as inbred as the banjo kid from Deliverance.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And just yesterday I was joking about prince Phillip's used condoms from the 1940's being sold at a yard sale as precious memorabilia...and here we are
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who does he think he is, a Beaufort?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It has to be true. No reasonable person would want people to know that Charles is their father unless it was true.
 
camaroash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've often wondered how often unknown inbreeding happened in the past when the boy and girl down the street fell in love and married, with their real father being the mailman/milkman/etc. Voila! -- technically-legal half-sibling incest.
 
writingdude
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image 850x621]


It would not be too surprising if it were discovered that companies such as that one would flag for elimination the source of any samples coming through found to be too close to specific on-record gene lines.
 
EL EM
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnus: catmandu: PluckYew: Nobody can get Charlie's DNA?   Would end this nonsense in less than a minute.

Not sure who they used to prove the body in the car park was Richard III but there is some royal DNA on file somewhere.

Totally different part of the pine tree.


Prince Philip gave a sample to help identify the Romanovs, apart from Nicholas. Female lines of the house of Hesse.
 
