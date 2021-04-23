 Skip to content
At last, our long national nightmare is over and the healing can begin
25
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had cable in about a decade so the past several years I've been settling for Canadian Storage Wars on Netflix and gosh darn if it doesn't make one lick of difference.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, that settles the mind.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That show is still on?  I watched episodes here and there when it was just getting started and was mildly entertained -- not the sort of thing I'd seek out, but was fine watching if someone else already had it turned on.  Have they ramped up the interpersonal drama angle or something? Otherwise, it's just the same fake finding "hidden gems" over and over.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the show that always ends with the goober finding an original copy of the Magna Carta in a redneck's abandoned storage unit?
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that show. She is hot. That is all.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube channels like Storage Auction Pirate, LGR Thrifts, and Craigslist Hunter are more entertaining. It's Reality TV that's actually, well, real.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how the $64,000 Question was an enormous show-ending scandal, yet these losers are in their 13th season of bullshiattery.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: I remember that show. She is hot. That is all.


I ran into her at an airport. Seemed pretty average to me. Not a dig, just, don't really see the hype.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storage companies have to be secretly funding that show just for the increased bids from yahoos that don't understand "salting".
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she's had a bunch of junk in her trunk
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: That show is still on?  I watched episodes here and there when it was just getting started and was mildly entertained -- not the sort of thing I'd seek out, but was fine watching if someone else already had it turned on.  Have they ramped up the interpersonal drama angle or something? Otherwise, it's just the same fake finding "hidden gems" over and over.


They pretty much did away with that and made it pretty clear everyone is just farking with each other and having a good time.  Even Dave can barely do his asshole routine without cracking a smile.  I watched it years ago and stopped when it got "too serious".  Found it on Hulu or something not too long ago and the later seasons are actually pretty funny.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: This is the show that always ends with the goober finding an original copy of the Magna Carta in a redneck's abandoned storage unit?


Yes. When reality says all they actually find is trash, dirty clothes and Polaroid porn.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All reality shows are just weapons designed for the further "dumbing down of america"
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: LurkLongAndProsper: I remember that show. She is hot. That is all.

I ran into her at an airport. Seemed pretty average to me. Not a dig, just, don't really see the hype.


It would help if you didn't have a crush on Darryl.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So glad I dropped cable TV in 2010 so this article means nothing to me.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: beezeltown: LurkLongAndProsper: I remember that show. She is hot. That is all.

I ran into her at an airport. Seemed pretty average to me. Not a dig, just, don't really see the hype.

It would help if you didn't have a crush on Darryl.


Not since Splash, but you could do worse
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Dead on the River: This is the show that always ends with the goober finding an original copy of the Magna Carta in a redneck's abandoned storage unit?

Yes. When reality says all they actually find is trash, dirty clothes and Polaroid porn.


https://www.popularmechanics.com/cultu​re/movies/a30088801/elon-musk-james-bo​nd-lotus-esprit/#:~:text=A%20lucky%20c​ouple%20from%20Long,auction%20for%20ne​arly%20%241%20million.
 
toast28
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

And sadness. No one quits paying for a locker unless they are broke or dead. Especially if there is anything of value in there
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The submarine is hiding in a storage locker? I'd bid on that.
 
