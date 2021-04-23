 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This firefighter's career was over before it started   (local21news.com) divider line
    Sad, Georgia firefighter, Shift work  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think somebody didn't want to take his CPAP to the firehouse on his first day.
 
cravak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Going down in a blaze of glory = without the blaze or the glory
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In his sleep! Me thinks the medical screening was less than my flight physical.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't help but feel the author of the article left out a pertinent paragraph.

-Dude looks relatively young.
-Went out once to assist on what's probably a routine medical call.
-Got back and took a nap.
-Died.

Wut?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I think somebody didn't want to take his CPAP to the firehouse on his first day.


Yeah. Not to be in any way judgmental in any shape, form, or fashion, but just based on physiology and a few tens of thousands of years of evolutionary biology...that kid shouldn't have been in a high-stress position.

He just *looks* wrong (NOT JUDGING!) and maybe there's some FAS thing or maybe an endocrine or growth hormone disorder?

I really hope they figure out why a kid that was willing to risk his life died the first day on the job, and what they can do to prevent it in the future.

End of watch, bud. You had bigger balls than me.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least he died doing what he loved, sleeping with firemen.

ANWWT
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I can't help but feel the author of the article left out a pertinent paragraph.

-Dude looks relatively young.
-Went out once to assist on what's probably a routine medical call.
-Got back and took a nap.
-Died.

Wut?


When you die in your dreams, you die in real life?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Poor dude. At least he died having accomplished one of the biggest goals of his life. He probably felt rewarded, happy.

Biscuit Tin: I think somebody didn't want to take his CPAP to the firehouse on his first day.


I was thinking he maybe drank a biucket of RedBull or some other energy drink; maybe he was misinterpreting some cardiac effect as sleepiness. Totally guessing, obviously, but at his age university students are known to have heart attacks during exams from energy drinks.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or, he got to fulfill his life's ambition before he died...
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: C18H27NO3: I can't help but feel the author of the article left out a pertinent paragraph.

-Dude looks relatively young.
-Went out once to assist on what's probably a routine medical call.
-Got back and took a nap.
-Died.

Wut?

When you die in your dreams, you die in real life?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Poor dude. At least he died having accomplished one of the biggest goals of his life. He probably felt rewarded, happy.

Biscuit Tin: I think somebody didn't want to take his CPAP to the firehouse on his first day.

I was thinking he maybe drank a biucket of RedBull or some other energy drink; maybe he was misinterpreting some cardiac effect as sleepiness. Totally guessing, obviously, but at his age university students are known to have heart attacks during exams from energy drinks.


Didn't even need the energy drinks. I dealt with a-fib for well over 20 years, including my time in the Army, before getting it diagnosed. It was just that thing that happened to me at night sometimes. This poor bastard could easily have had the same kind of thing happening.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Biscuit Tin:
He just *looks* wrong (NOT JUDGING!) and maybe there's some FAS thing or maybe an endocrine or growth hormone disorder?


Well, other than saying that you think he looks like someone who would die in his sleep, you're not judging.
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Here' kid, take one of these. We all use them. Gets pretty boring, otherwise, waiting for a call."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Without knowing anything at all about the situation, gonna guess undiagnosed aneurism. Went out on the run, BP popped, and then so did the weak blood vessel.

After the stress of fire academy, the excitement of his first run, being in the station for the first time...it happens.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Carbon monoxide, cardiac defect or channelopathy? Take your pick.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume a pre-employment physical would catch anything like high blood pressure or cardiac dysrhythmias. A stroke or a myriad of other causes can cause sudden death. Since it was an unexpected death, there should be an autopsy. At least then, they will know for sure what happened.
 
