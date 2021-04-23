 Skip to content
Bali oxygen-free
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link goes to?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.


That isn't promising at all. 😟
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Link goes to?


One of the most awful websites in the history of electrons?
I'm going with that.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.


I'd think that an incappicated sub would still be able to transmit radio messages.

But this one didn't, AFAIK.

At least the Indonesians aren't repeating the Kursk facade, as it turned out that the crew aboard Kursk was actually alive, and did die from oxygen starvation (the crew aboard Kursk wrote messages to their families, and sealed them in watertight containers).
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.

That isn't promising at all. 😟


Finding it is perhaps about closure?

I do remember that Norway had a vessel that could get at Kursk. But I don't think Kursk was that deep.

Going to look it up now.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.

I'd think that an incappicated sub would still be able to transmit radio messages.

But this one didn't, AFAIK.

At least the Indonesians aren't repeating the Kursk facade, as it turned out that the crew aboard Kursk was actually alive, and did die from oxygen starvation (the crew aboard Kursk wrote messages to their families, and sealed them in watertight containers).


Hopefully their transmitted gear failed due to the depth, and not the pressure hull :/

/could've also shorted out
//or they just lost that compartment, etc
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.

That isn't promising at all. 😟


They're saying 240-250m test depth in other articles, so that would put crush depth somewhere in the 350-500m range? But yeah, 600-700m wouldn't be good.

/wikipedia lists a 500m test depth for the Type 209, but I guess that's for newer boats
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.


I worked on deep sea construction vehicles for over ten years. They were rated for 3000 and later on 4000 meters.

You did not, ever, for any reason go past these depths. Not even by ten or so meters.
Granted there were no souls aboard these vehicles so there was most likely less wiggle room baked into the tolerances.

I'm sure many of you understand what happens once you go past whatever your depth rating is but I'm not sure how many folks know how sudden and all-encompassing it is.  One second you're in a sphere or a cylinder or some other happy air-filled void and the next you're a pancake.

Now this is different than the event I'd a subsea flooding. Say like if you are struck by a weapon, or a valve fails or whatever and there is water ingress while you're still at a rated depth. Then you'll just drown and die screaming and the vehicle will settle down largely intact. If however you take a structurally sound air-filled void and bring it past it's rating; pancake city.

CSB:
Years ago we were deploying a subsea jumper. Really fun work, precise, exciting, bla bla bla.
The jumper is rigged to a large spreader bar, this one was over 120' long and about a meter in diameter. The spreader bar is rigged to the crane.
Typically spreader bars are open cylinders.  This one was built by Technip and since Technip "we engineeeeeeerly got it right this time boys!" is the worst group of engineers in the offshore oil business they welded giant caps to each side of the spreader bar.

My job was to pop out of TMS at 100 meters and do a visual of the jumper/spreader bar/rigging prior to it tripping to depth. We were working in 2500 meters or so of water.
First thing the copilot and I noticed was the spreader bar had capped ends. We brought this up to one of their "engineers" and was told there were holes drilled into it for water ingress. This is moronic because it's hard to inspect the spreader bar after use for rust and what not but whatever it's their toy I'm just here to land it out.

Inspection went good and we started tripping to depth with the crane going a more or less standard 20m per minute.  Somewhere between 400-420m I flew up and looked at the spreader again and then returned to the jumper hanging under it.  You typically fly up and down the asset for the duration of the trip to depth but you mostly watch it from the lowest point so you don't accidentally tag bottom. Survey is not always right with the proposed depth.
At any rate I had just inspected the bar, flew down to the jumper hubs, and then flew back up to the bar and it was totally pancaked. Instead of a tube it was a flat piece of steel several inches thick from end to end.

That's what pressure does.  You don't have a weak spot (typically) go and then have water rush in. One second you're in a void, the next you're smashed.

It sounds like a terrible way to go but honestly it would be super fast. I'd take it over drowning every time.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sorry about using metric and imperial together. It's something we just got used to in the job.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PunGent: Ketchuponsteak: fzumrk: According to the video in the link, the submarine was only rated for 200 meters.  They think it sank to 600-700 meters.  The pressure on the sub would 3-3.5X what it's rated for.  They also found a big oil slick near where they think it sank.  I'm not holding out much hope.

I'd think that an incappicated sub would still be able to transmit radio messages.

But this one didn't, AFAIK.

At least the Indonesians aren't repeating the Kursk facade, as it turned out that the crew aboard Kursk was actually alive, and did die from oxygen starvation (the crew aboard Kursk wrote messages to their families, and sealed them in watertight containers).

Hopefully their transmitted gear failed due to the depth, and not the pressure hull :/

/could've also shorted out
//or they just lost that compartment, etc


You can't transmit radio messages through water. Best they could do is launch a radio bouy, but they are all dead anyway. What bugs me about this whole thing is that I don't understand how a power failure on a dive can  cause  a  loss of the ship, unless the power loss was caused by them diving with a hatch open.

/if it was an  explosion we'd already know, anyone operating passive sonar in the  SCS would have heard it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Sorry about using metric and imperial together. It's something we just got used to in the job.


Funny, I didn't even notice. I used to take thermo and fluids tests with mixed units on them. I guess the professors wanted to make sure we knew conversions by heart

I was on an internship interview, and , I was meeting talking to the hiring manager when one of his engineers popped in to ask him if he knew what a "torr" was. I said it's a unit of pressure and gave him the approximate conversion to psi. I thought it might have been staged, but this was a medical device company delving into pneumatics for the first time, and the guy asking the question came across the unit in a medical journal.

I got the internship, which turned into a job. And I never, ever used "torr" as a unit of measure anywhere.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/LmEgD6pqWTY

Das Boot is btw. a 6+ hour long movie about Germans having fun under water.

The Uboat is at display in Kiel, if you for some reason want to be inside it after watching the movie.
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: You can't transmit radio messages through water.


Yeah, they probably don't have E.L.F., do they?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

omg bbq: That's what pressure does. You don't have a weak spot (typically) go and then have water rush in. One second you're in a void, the next you're smashed.

It sounds like a terrible way to go but honestly it would be super fast. I'd take it over drowning every time.


Atmospheric pressure crushes 220 litre drum (Experiment)
Youtube j0TQxYemrgg


That's a great description you gave.  Thank you.

It's harder to find implosion videos for objects at depth, but there's visual examples of it on the surface.  Taking a low pressure container (usually filled with steam/a relative vacuum) inside of a rigid body like that drum and it being crushed by the ambient atmospheric pressure at the bottom of our gassy ocean.  The moment it goes is far faster than anyone can react.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should they not have some sort of gps down there? Even if it's some kind of military access only gps, shouldn't modern day military have kind of stuff now in case somebody or something goes missing?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Should they not have some sort of gps down there? Even if it's some kind of military access only gps, shouldn't modern day military have kind of stuff now in case somebody or something goes missing?


Water is a fantastic insulator against EM signals.  It's a good part of the reason why you don't use radar underwater.

Per this article, GPS signals only penetrate to a depth of 90m.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.​1​007/s00190-018-1147-x
 
bisi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: https://youtu.be/LmEgD6pqWTY

Das Boot is btw. a 6+ hour long movie about Germans having fun under water.

The Uboat is at display in Kiel, if you for some reason want to be inside it after watching the movie.


The one in Kiel would be U995, not the actual U96.
Same type, but with a stronger hull.

/It's so cool to read about Kiel on fark
//Lived in Kiel and worked at the shipyard for a while
 
mmojo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just put all the sailors in the order of time they can hold their breath (longest going last) then open a hatch.. (sub floods)...then they all try to swim up as fast as they can.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bisi: Ketchuponsteak: https://youtu.be/LmEgD6pqWTY

Das Boot is btw. a 6+ hour long movie about Germans having fun under water.

The Uboat is at display in Kiel, if you for some reason want to be inside it after watching the movie.

The one in Kiel would be U995, not the actual U96.
Same type, but with a stronger hull.

/It's so cool to read about Kiel on fark
//Lived in Kiel and worked at the shipyard for a while


Oh OK.

I didn't feel like going inside it regardless. I'm a bit claustrophobic, and also had a hot girl to play with.
 
bisi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mmojo: Just put all the sailors in the order of time they can hold their breath (longest going last) then open a hatch.. (sub floods)...then they all try to swim up as fast as they can.


Not sure what you were going for here, but that's neither clever nor funny.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Should they not have some sort of gps down there? Even if it's some kind of military access only gps, shouldn't modern day military have kind of stuff now in case somebody or something goes missing?


What good would GPS do even if it worked under that much saltwater? The crew would know exactly where they are but nobody else would. GPS only works one way; it does not provide any kind of uplink back to the satellites to relay your location.

Submarines at any kind of depth are extremely limited in their ability to communicate.
 
