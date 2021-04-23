 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Police officers are two separate but equally important groups. The majority, who never fire their guns. And the minority, who fire their guns repeatedly. These are their cities   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Murica, Police, Seattle police officers, Police officer, Christopher Myers, Seattle Police Department, fatal shooting of Damarius Butts, deadly force, police officer kill  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 8:27 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm currently watching Law & Order re-runs so I'm getting a kick out of this headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Opie, I've a feeling we aren't in Mayberry anymore.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Again...
For the people in the back....

Disarm the police!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And in Minneapolis, former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 killing of George Floyd, had previously shot a man in 2008.

A drop of justice in an ocean of injustice. Still, we did get one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://www.npr.org/2021/04/22/989767​9​98/psychologist-examines-what-a-rapid-​evolution-in-policing-might-look-like
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think becoming a cop should require a 4-year college degree, with prerequisite courses in everything from situation management and conflict resolution/de-escalation, criminology, negotiation and public relations, behavioral psychology, law and legal statutes, and of course proper weapons training, care, and usage.

That's how it is in most other civilized countries.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ishkur: I think becoming a cop should require a 4-year college degree, with prerequisite courses in everything from situation management and conflict resolution/de-escalation, criminology, negotiation and public relations, behavioral psychology, law and legal statutes, and of course proper weapons training, care, and usage.

That's how it is in most other civilized countries.


Plus certification and continuing education on those subjects and personal liability insurance akin to malpractice.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think we've all lost sight of what the role of the police in America is, and that is to oppress minorities.  How can they do that if they have standards?  Have you all stopped to even think about what this would mean in, say, Alabama?  The Sheriff might have to stop lining his pockets with inmate food money, for God sakes.  And then where would we be?
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know what they say about making assumptions of large groups of people: it makes you look really stupid, just not among other stupid people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are 10 kinds of people in the world: Those who understand binary, and those who don't.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police, where a tiny minority are effectively serial killers, and the vast majority protects them because they're "on my team".
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Police, where a tiny minority are effectively serial killers, and the vast majority protects them because they're "on my team".


This level of tribalist thinking is enemic in America right now.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Private_Citizen: Police, where a tiny minority are effectively serial killers, and the vast majority protects them because they're "on my team".

This level of tribalist thinking is enemic in America right now.


*endemic
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
McGarnagle
Youtube PlhZqlVCjlE
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And this is why we say ACAB. Because the vast majority may not be violent and dangerous. But the few that are do it over and over again, until it becomes indefensible. Then that one "bad apple" is fired, and then moves to the next town over and becomes a cop again.

/If you have 2 nazis eating lunch, and 3 average people sit down with them and eat alongside, you have 5 nazis.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm just curious because I have no understanding of police procedure, but how should police respond to someone coming at them with a knife?  I'm referring specifically to the story in TFA. I feel like we're missing quite a few details.
/to be clear, I am not condoning police shootings
//I'm just seeking information
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I think we've all lost sight of what the role of the police in America is, and that is to oppress minorities.


Poor people, not minorities. The focus on race diverts attention, as it is intended to do so, from the privilege of wealth.
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Myers, who is white, also belongs to a rare but significant class of American law enforcement officers: He's used deadly force multiple times in his career, firing his gun in four separate incidents in the last 11 years. Three people were killed in the shootings and one was seriously injured. All but one were people of color.

If there was only a way to somehow track this, analyze it, and take the appropriate action.  Who am I kidding?  That's crazy talk!

You have to understand that cops are easily spooked, like deer or bunnies.  Their guns can go off willy-nilly, like when there wasn't enough jelly in their donuts.  It's the nature of the Beast.

The rest of us should have to take mandatory de-escalation classes to calm-down and reassure the police that they are loved and are the dominate alphas in these situations.  Maybe even offer a BJ.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blastoh: Again...
For the people in the back....

Disarm the police!


You can't. You cannot disarm the police in this country without gun control. To suggest that would even remotely be an option isn't just laughable it's moronic.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Replace *Dun Dun* with *Bang Bang!*
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All of you police haters are farked in the head. You cry out against them , but I guarantee you would want them if you ever had a need to call them.
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: And this is why we say ACAB. Because the vast majority may not be violent and dangerous. But the few that are do it over and over again, until it becomes indefensible. Then that one "bad apple" is fired, and then moves to the next town over and becomes a cop again.

/If you have 2 nazis eating lunch, and 3 average people sit down with them and eat alongside, you have 5 nazis.


What if you just really like driving Volkswagens?

Are we all furries because we hang out on Fark, a furry-tolerant site?

Incrimination by association is the social ill of our times.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: And this is why we say ACAB. Because the vast majority may not be violent and dangerous. But the few that are do it over and over again, until it becomes indefensible. Then that one "bad apple" is fired, and then moves to the next town over and becomes a cop again.

/If you have 2 nazis eating lunch, and 3 average people sit down with them and eat alongside, you have 5 nazis.


Because cops have a choice about who they work with.

Or are you one of those Farkers who said that everyone living in Texas deserved to get frozen out for not moving all the way to a blue state with or without a job?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... and there's the district attorneys that won't prosecute them, the judges that invented qualified immunity to shield them, the mayors who raise city taxes to pay off any judgements against them

And despite jobs like fishing and lumberjack being actuarially more dangerous, a whole lot of ordinary citizens think cops should be given every benefit of every doubt because their jobs are just so darn hard
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I think becoming a cop should require a 4-year college degree, with prerequisite courses in everything from situation management and conflict resolution/de-escalation, criminology, negotiation and public relations, behavioral psychology, law and legal statutes, and of course proper weapons training, care, and usage.

That's how it is in most other civilized countries.


qorkfiend: Ishkur: I think becoming a cop should require a 4-year college degree, with prerequisite courses in everything from situation management and conflict resolution/de-escalation, criminology, negotiation and public relations, behavioral psychology, law and legal statutes, and of course proper weapons training, care, and usage.

That's how it is in most other civilized countries.

Plus certification and continuing education on those subjects and personal liability insurance akin to malpractice.


I'm down now just to figure out how to get cities to cough up the dough to actually pay a salary worth the investment.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: All of you police haters are farked in the head. You cry out against them , but I guarantee you would want them if you ever had a need to call them.


I have friends who are police.

I still don't intend to call the police if I'm in danger because I don't want to be in more danger.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PTP_Professor: All of you police haters are farked in the head. You cry out against them , but I guarantee you would want them if you ever had a need to call them.


Why every time I have needed them all they do is show up late, shrug and act like they can't do anything. I should just call up and say there is a high school kegger next door they will send out SWAT for that low hanging fruit.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Barely graduating from Community College (because you couldn't get a scholarship to play University level football ), or coming out of the Military Police/Shore Patrol because you barely graduated High School..
Being handed a badge and a gun because other dumb white, racist, bullies say you're cool
is no way to put people into a job for the public good..The Frat boys already have a lock on the used car, cell phone/sunglasses and insurance industries for nepotism like hiring. For cops, it's mostly what  we seem to have the failed jock/bros  and left over School Bullies and rednecks just gravitate to a job where they can do the only thing they ever learned in school, being a-holes to anyone that doesn't fit their tiny world view..
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: Elliot8654: And this is why we say ACAB. Because the vast majority may not be violent and dangerous. But the few that are do it over and over again, until it becomes indefensible. Then that one "bad apple" is fired, and then moves to the next town over and becomes a cop again.

/If you have 2 nazis eating lunch, and 3 average people sit down with them and eat alongside, you have 5 nazis.

What if you just really like driving Volkswagens?

Are we all furries because we hang out on Fark, a furry-tolerant site?

Incrimination by association is the social ill of our times.


We don't have laws against being friends with a criminal. What we have is laws against being an accomplice to a crime. If a friend of mine is a drug dealer, i"m allowed to be their friend. I'm not allowed to help them plant drugs on someone they don't like.

Go look at all the instances of cops planting guns or drugs, falsifying reports, violating civil rights, or just plain abusing people for "not respecting their authority". Now remember, that is supposed to be the minority. So why doesn't the majority drum them out, get them barred, etc?

Because it's "back the blue" and "we are the thin blue line." The culture is such that for police, the worst officer is still better than any criminal, and if they have to bend/break the rules to get the job done, that's fine. They will circle the wagons and defend each other even in the face of clear evidence that an officer did something terrible.

This is why the Chauvin trial was so groundbreaking. Other officers and the chief testified against him. That's unheard of. And it needs to be the norm. If an officer violates policy and endangers the public without good reason, they should be fired, not lionized and defended as "one of us." The blue wall of silence needs to crumble and fall if they want the public to respect them.
 
mike_d85
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm just curious because I have no understanding of police procedure, but how should police respond to someone coming at them with a knife?  I'm referring specifically to the story in TFA. I feel like we're missing quite a few details.
/to be clear, I am not condoning police shootings
//I'm just seeking information


There should be steps taken before skipping straight to shooting.  Someone simply standing with a knife shouldn't be shot.  Someone actively attacking an officer should.  The problem is differentiating between the two situations is difficult.  Even with body camera footage you can't just assume an officer simply wanted to shoot someone and so they did.  There is a confirmed weapon in sight so someone making any kind of sudden movement will cause a reaction to shoot.  Then you have things like "I thought it was a gun" where police officers swear any object in possession of an individual is a weapon.  Which leads to situations like in SC when an officer shot a man for reaching for his wallet when asked for ID.  Link goes to a happy ending, btw.  SC surprisingly does not seem to take shiat from police.

What the article is questioning is why some officers have multiple shooting incidents as opposed to the vast majority of officers who have none.  If they can identify a pattern- this officer shoots first, then they could reassign or dismiss officers who jump to "shoot" in their decision making.  It honestly could just come down to instinct and it probably isn't a bad call to make for multiple reasons.  If you shoot too many people within a time limit you probably SHOULD be dismissed or reassigned because on one extreme end you're a psychopath or you're just being flung into extremely dangerous and stressful situations and that's going to fark you up psychologically.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.