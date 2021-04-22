 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Prince changed his name to ... whatever that was, now Roger Daltrey insists you call him "Tedros"   (nytimes.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you end vaccine hesitancy in rural America..

All those "I ain't getting those Bill Gates tracking nanobots what for give you the gay" morons will change their tune if we buy time on WWE to show people in other countries getting the vaccine and saying "Thank you for sending us your unused doses, America!"

Do that and flood Facebook with the "leaked" footage of Obama and Hillary saying "I'm so glad we secretly made it forbidden to get the vaccine in red states." and we'll somehow be about 114% of herd immunity.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an eminently achievable goal.

It's a put-on.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tedros spelled backwards is Sordet.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I call him.... WODGAH!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  Prince's whole symbol-thing was just a brilliant side-stepping of a contract.

Warner Records or some record company, owned the name "Prince" and after ending the contract he wasn't allowed to call himself Prince.

By changing his name to the symbol, he wasn't calling *himself* Prince, but nobody else knew what to call him, so they *had* to keep calling him Prince (or The artist formerly known as...) THAT wasn't a violation of the contract.

Eventually that contract provision expired, and he went back to calling himself "Prince."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who?
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better than Taserface
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: This is how you end vaccine hesitancy in rural America..

All those "I ain't getting those Bill Gates tracking nanobots what for give you the gay" morons will change their tune if we buy time on WWE to show people in other countries getting the vaccine and saying "Thank you for sending us your unused doses, America!"

Do that and flood Facebook with the "leaked" footage of Obama and Hillary saying "I'm so glad we secretly made it forbidden to get the vaccine in red states." and we'll somehow be about 114% of herd immunity.


It's crazy, but it might just work
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who?

I mean, I know Prince, the artist formally known as prince, and the symbol, but the guy from the Who doesn't need to change his name. Nobody knows it anyway
 
Mwah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"My friends call me Keith, you can call me John."
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For legal purposes, Tedros Tedros Daltrey, and Boris is appointing him to the UN where surely he will soon assume the leadership of that body and then he'll proceed to enact his agenda to take over the entire world...

    
s12.favim.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nobody actually RTFA did they.... this is from the director of World Health Organization by Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and is worth a read.
/but I'll admit subby Roger Daltrey rebranding himself Tedros is pretty funny
 
Muta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: Nobody actually RTFA did they.... this is from the director of World Health Organization by Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and is worth a read.


I opened link and skimmed the article but didn't see any pictures of boobies so I lost interest.
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jim McGuinn consulted a guru about his name - after much meditation and probably a large monetary donation - the guru looked up from his trance and said, "You shall be known as - Roger!"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess he's got that sorted.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
