Peabody Woman Gives Birth in Bathroom to Surprise Baby.
18
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Please tell me she named the baby Sherman.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet she wishes she could set the wayback machine for 9 months ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
modernlymorgan.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It happens more than you'd think... the whole "Baby? I didn't know I was pregnant" deal.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Please tell me she named the baby Sherman.


Quiet you
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Surprise baby is code for obese mother.
 
covalesj
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Surprise baby is code for obese mother.


In this case, Multiple Sclerosis having mom, with traumatic brain injury dad. I think they just had a lot going on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

covalesj: n this case, Multiple Sclerosis having mom, with traumatic brain injury dad. I think they just had a lot going on.


Well we know what he didn't have on....A condom.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: It happens more than you'd think... the whole "Baby? I didn't know I was pregnant" deal.


I went to college with someone who's mom had convinced herself she was just gaining weight and put herself on a strict exercise regimen until her water broke.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've known two women who formed surprise babbies. One was an obese woman, married 20 years, who had tried for all of that 20 to have children and never became pregnant. At 46 she thought she was in menopause until bad stomach pains sent her to the ER. Healthy baby, overjoyed (if shocked) parents, happy story all around. the only negative was having to explain to friends and family how they hadn't known. (This was before the show.)

The other was a mentally disabled woman who had no idea how she had gotten pregnant or how anyone does, and couldn't come up with any possible names for the dad, and yeah, it was a bad situation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does Mr. Peabody know?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, man, is that a peekaboo? Well, turn it up
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: It happens more than you'd think... the whole "Baby? I didn't know I was pregnant" deal.


A girl I knew from High School had that happen to her.It even made the newspaper..She was married and everything, probably just out of college at the time.. Then suddenly, from out of nowhere, BABBY!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DEVO: Peek-A-Boo in Columbus, OH - June 16, 2011
Youtube 80a3Jcbnz5s
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hankie Fest: It happens more than you'd think... the whole "Baby? I didn't know I was pregnant" deal.

I went to college with someone who's mom had convinced herself she was just gaining weight and put herself on a strict exercise regimen until her water broke.


This is what happens when there is no real sex ed in half the country
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I GREGNANT???
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everyone who pronounced that town name with an "i" come on my lawn.

I just made a packie run to Kappy's.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Everyone who pronounced that town name with an "i" come on my lawn.

I just made a packie run to Kappy's.


Ewww, you're going to have a very messy lawn.
 
