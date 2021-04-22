 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   You can't catch meeeeeeeeeee   (cleveland19.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Cocaine, Drug addiction, street value, grams of suspect THC wax, direct result of excellent work, crack cocaine, METRICH Enforcement Unit, grams  
•       •       •

1217 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 7:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
$600 for less than 3/4oz???

Hahahaha!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
totaling over $71,600, according to METRICH.

I'm sure the $30,200 worth of drugs will be safe in evidence lockup until trial.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: $600 for less than 3/4oz???

Hahahaha!!


Hey, back in the 80's that shiat'd be worth it's weight in gold.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can you catch a flea on a Christmas tree?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window

Another runner in the night
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the street value of drugs ever fluctuate like the stock market? With marijuana being legalized everywhere, you would think the street value would decrease, supply and demand and all.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I can fly!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: totaling over $71,600, according to METRICH.

I'm sure the $30,200 worth of drugs will be safe in evidence lockup until trial.


all six hundred dollars worth of it will make it to his simple possession hearing
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stairs or window?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window

Another runner in the night


More of a faller in the night, I think.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow this guy was really working on an impressive drug collection. Bufotenine frog skins are so hard to procure
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Wire - "What the.....?"
Youtube vlpaIilsgrQ
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Monty Python People Falling Out Of High Buildings
Youtube 8FTHM_GVVlM
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
20 grams of suspected marijuana at a street value of $600

30/gram? lmfao, literal cop math
 
Lurchybaby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window

Another runner in the night


But was he revved up like a deuce?
 
elitehacker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window

Another runner in the night


Username checks out. 😀
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

elitehacker: Madman drummers bummers: Mansfield man jumps out of 2nd story window

Another runner in the night

Username checks out. 😀


FINALLY
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
detectives seized approximately 601 grams of suspected methamphetamine at a street value of $8,400, 508 ...

I didn't notice the space at first and since the number ended at the end of a line (on my phone at least), I thought this was cop math gone wild.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can't catch meeeeeeee, I'm the

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.