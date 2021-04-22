 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Check out this beautiful home just a stone's throw from Big Gunpowder Falls   (zillow.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no drapes to wipe your d**k off on.

And that place has to be a total biatch to heat in a MA winter and cool in an MA summer.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, a little too glassy for me.
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: There's no drapes to wipe your d**k off on.

And that place has to be a total biatch to heat in a MA winter and cool in an MA summer.


MD, not MA.

Located by horse brushing country, beautiful land.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wholesaler: Wanebo: There's no drapes to wipe your d**k off on.

And that place has to be a total biatch to heat in a MA winter and cool in an MA summer.

MD, not MA.

Located by horse brushing country, beautiful land.


Still holds true. Has to be a real bastard to heat and cool unless it's just off the ocean.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cool place to live if you're a creepy nudist/exhibitionist.

/Thanks, I hate it
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a beautiful house.  Too bad I'm in Montreal.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very beautiful, and luckily I Iove to spend my retirement on energy bills.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best place to have the in-laws ride out the zombie apocalypse.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't seem practical, but as a fan of quirky houses, I kind of like it.

/They get much hail in Maryland?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One massive Peloton commercial space
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably spend more on Windex than I spend on booze per year.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: Doesn't seem practical, but as a fan of quirky houses, I kind of like it.

/They get much hail in Maryland?


The last really big hailstorm was over 20 years ago.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A literal glass house. Insulating smart shades or not, I've never understood the people who want the windows to be everywhere. I would be paranoid about snipers 100% of the time if I lived in a place like that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Fursecution: Doesn't seem practical, but as a fan of quirky houses, I kind of like it.

/They get much hail in Maryland?

The last really big hailstorm was over 20 years ago.


Username checks out for someone who might want to live nearby.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Creepy Lurker Guy: Fursecution: Doesn't seem practical, but as a fan of quirky houses, I kind of like it.

/They get much hail in Maryland?

The last really big hailstorm was over 20 years ago.

Username checks out for someone who might want to live nearby.


About 40 miles from me.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? Did no one catch Subby's subtle joke?

+1, Subs - I'm here for you.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the new owners throw stones.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: And that place has to be a total biatch to heat in a MA winter and cool in an MA summer.


Let's imagine for a serving that you can afford a $1.7m house.  You probably don't care that much about the utility bill.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Seriously? Did no one catch Subby's subtle joke?

+1, Subs - I'm here for you.


I imagine the admin who green'd it did.

/subby
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With windows everywhere, the walk-in closet is the only farking space in the entire house.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who in the hell organizes books by color?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Who in the hell organizes books by color?

[Fark user image 425x243]


People who didn't buy them to read them.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Who in the hell organizes books by color?

[Fark user image image 425x243]


Someone who hasn't read them.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My parents wanted a lot of windows but local regulations only allow for so much window footage and everything had to be double pane.  The contractor hid window frames under drywall for inspection, then opened them back up when he left.

I don't know how their neighbor got away with this!
Single pane but super thick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wrong side of the continent for me
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Who in the hell organizes books by color?

[Fark user image 425x243]


https://www.booksbythefoot.com/shop/p​c​/Books-by-Color-c3.htm
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a typical rich person house. shiatloads of windows with no curtains and lots of land around it to ensure "privacy." (shrug) Or they remove all window coverings for the listing photos and they will absolutely have some kind of curtains/shades when people actually live in it.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Madison_Smiled: Who in the hell organizes books by color?

[Fark user image 425x243]

https://www.booksbythefoot.com/shop/pc​/Books-by-Color-c3.htm


Thanks, you've literally found the thing I've hated the most in the last year.  And I frequent the politics tab.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I hope the new owners throw stones.


I was going to say, if I lived in a house like this, I'd be tempted to have little pyramid stacks of rocks around, just to be a wiseass.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Alexa, close blinds."
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No comments about all the bird collisions?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Who in the hell organizes books by color?

[Fark user image 425x243]


People who buy books by the yard.

There are places that sell them by color and size, for just such philistines.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's a typical rich person house. shiatloads of windows with no curtains


"automatic Lutron shades throughout for privacy and light & climate control "
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My house has a farkton of windows but not nearly half of what's in tfa. Cleaning them is a multi day thigh killing affair. Eff that.

And I guarantee the yard immediately around the house is littered with bird corpses.

Also, having a kitchen share space with the main living area sucks. Hope you like listening to the dishwasher while you watch TV.
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: No comments about all the bird collisions?


Comes with a PATRIOT missile system to shoot them down.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Big Gunpowder is one of the best trout fly fishing streams in the state.

Just saying it's a plus the realtor should have mentioned.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: A literal glass house. Insulating smart shades or not, I've never understood the people who want the windows to be everywhere. I would be paranoid about snipers 100% of the time if I lived in a place like that.


Don't worry. It's just Skinny Pete and Badger with laser pointers.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Cleaning them is a multi day thigh killing affair. Eff that.


At $1.7M you hire serfs for just such jobs.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Geo-thermal for heating and cooling.  I'd like to know what % the place gets from geo-thermal.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Big Gunpowder is one of the best trout fly fishing streams in the state.


Six more bamboo rods... or that house.  Decisions, decisions.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where do they hang their pictures?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: A literal glass house. Insulating smart shades or not, I've never understood the people who want the windows to be everywhere. I would be paranoid about snipers 100% of the time if I lived in a place like that.


Are snipers a big problem in your neighborhood?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Also, having a kitchen share space with the main living area sucks. Hope you like listening to the dishwasher while you watch TV.


My brother has a $1000 dishwasher that can't be heard. I often accidently open it mid-cycle because I don't realize it's running.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, it does include a greenhouse...
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Madison_Smiled: Who in the hell organizes books by color?

[Fark user image 425x243]

https://www.booksbythefoot.com/shop/pc​/Books-by-Color-c3.htm


Well that's just silly. Why buy books when you can just get book covers and stick them on whatever you want? Phone books. Cardboard boxes. Bottles of alcohol. Hell, just put them upright with nothing in them. Maybe tape them so they don't fall.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

2wolves: Geo-thermal for heating and cooling.  I'd like to know what % the place gets from geo-thermal.


100%. With geothermal the heat pump has a 50-ish F heat sink to work with year-round, regardless of the air temps. They bury the pipes below the frost line.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Address is listed. Who owns it is easily available public record in MD. Wife is a realtor and "home stager". Husband is a CEO and investor. I don't know why they're moving.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eravior: Well that's just silly. Why buy books when you can just get book covers and stick them on whatever you want? Phone books. Cardboard boxes. Bottles of alcohol. Hell, just put them upright with nothing in them. Maybe tape them so they don't fall.


Amazon - 2PCS Decorative Faux Books False Book Props Book Imitated Book Model Ornaments for Study Room Library Café Tea Shop $16.95

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CEO of a campany providing "direct-to-consumer vehicle protection products and services". They're probably the bastards who keep calling me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
