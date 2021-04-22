 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Black Minnesota man says "When I see a squad car behind me, my heart skips a beat." Black man is also chief of police   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are aware there are bad people in our profession that don't need to be there. But the vast majority of people out here doing this job... are doing it the right way, for the right reasons."

Chris Rock Bad Apple Metaphor
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing more painful to me, than to drive down the street and hear a car, then turn around and see somebody who isn't a cop and feel relieved. - Blair Anderson, Chief of Police
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And thats something white people (counting myself in there) will never understand...  at least decent human beings are trying to put themselves in those shoes and think this is a farking disgrace and farking disgusting but a big part of the population (and 99.9% of republicans) dont give a flying fark and will say its all made up, hyped, ''you dont have to worry if you arent a criminal'' and all that bullshiat.

Anyone who thinks that cops arent a danger to the average black person should go visit north korea or venezuela with a big USA shirt and see how they like it. Black folks feel that way 24/7 when they shouldnt. Being black in america is like being the kid at school whos being bullied and seeing his friends getting beat up and killed every day by the school bully and the teachers doing nothing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This dude is a case study in imposter syndrome.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

In your simile half the teachers are cheering on the bully and there is a program to give bullies weapons for free.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
they get lumped in with the dumbass who does something so abhorrent that we all get painted with that same broad brush.

There is a fix for this: Get rid of all those "bad apples".  If you're not doing that, and you're actively protecting those bad apples, then you're part of the problem.  There's a reason why the phrase "Blue Wall of Silence" is in common parlance.  Cops protect cops first.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

True.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Despite it being a an almost good analogy you have been to Venezuela the majority of them love Americans except for the politicians.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a police chief, isn't he in a position to DO something abut it?
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is nothing more painful to me at this stage of my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps - and look around and feel relieved because there is actually someone there.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I see them every day, and they feel like shiat. They're like, 'I didn't kill anybody.' All I've done was try to serve."

Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I would disagree with you here only because of one simple caveat:

White people will never understand until it happens to them. I say this as a white man who has gone through this.

I've had my fair share of bullshiat in my life. I was 21, had my dream car I could finally afford, then got pulled over by a cop who accused me of stealing my own car for a late night joy ride. I was coming home from work in it. Accused me of lying about my name which matched my drivers license & registration.

When I was 27, I applied for domestic partnership healthcare coverage for my then-girlfriend I was living with, who actually is my wife of almost 15 years now. I was told they couldn't cover her because it was an opposite-sex marriage. Thus I was discriminated against because of my own sexual orientation (hetero) which I have no choice over.

When I was 42 I was woken up by the local police, taken outside, and placed into handcuffs in the back of a cruiser for a warrant that wasn't even in my name. It was tied to my social security #, but completely different name, different driver license number, different vehicle (I've never even owned a Toyota in my life), different weight, and most of all, completely different race. My favorite quote from the officer processing the paperwork? "Um, you're not black."

I know precisely what my white privilege has been. That's why the cop released me and didn't take me in for processing. But at the same time, I also know now what it is like to to not have those privileges too. I'm always in fear of being pulled over by the police whenever they get behind me. I have trouble sleeping at night that I might be rousted out of bed by cops shining lights in my face in my own house. I am white, and I too become afraid at times.

The worst part? Whenever I share these experiences with someone who has been marginalized, people of color, different sexual orientations, you name it, I get both shock that it happened to a white guy, but I also get sympathy and understanding because it has happened to them too. Anytime I've told these stories to a white person? They refuse to believe me. They accuse me of either leaving details out, or just outright lying. Why? I honestly believe that marginalized people understand these problems because they've faced them, but white people are terrified of the prospect of facing the fact that they might be stripped of their privilege too that they have a burning desire to call everything lies that makes them uncomfortable.

John De Lorean once wrote about General Motor's internal politics,

"No man shall ever challenge the very system which supports him."

He was right. But it wasn't just in the workplace, but as a society.  I grew up raised on TV shows like Cops and the evening news to believe that police were infallible, and that all of those suspects *must* have done something wrong to deserve to be arrested or beaten as a way to pacify them. Because that was a system that as a white person supported me. But now, thanks to a multitude of just the right things that have gone wrong, I can no longer support this system. I doesn't serve me, and it certainly doesn't serve many others, so why shouldn't we challenge it? I don't wish for anyone else to go through what I have, but if it is the sparks needed to ignite reformation, then so be it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i never worry at all.
i am an older white guy.
but the big thing as to why i don't worry at all is...i don't go around breaking the law.
and that is not hard to do.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe I should start identifying as black, because my heart does the same thing when I see a cop on the road.  Only idiots don't have their pulse race when a cop gets behind them.  I guess it's not surprising that there are people out there that don't think anything of it.  There are a lot of short sighted people out there that push for things because they think it will never come back to bite them in the ass.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In St Cloud? If I was him I'd be more concerned about the lifted black pickups with the MAGA flags
 
