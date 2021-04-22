 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   COVID Я Us   (yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Infectious disease, COVID-19 cases, dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kids' share, American Academy of Pediatrics  
•       •       •

1459 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 11:12 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ww1.prweb.comView Full Size

1-877-SARS 4 KIDS. Contract your SARS today.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kids and morons.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can we make an exception for people who never really grew up? I mean how infantile do you have to be to complain bitterly about a piece of cloth covering part of your face on a 10 minute run to the market for Wheaties and Budweiser?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah until they start dying by the thousands like in brazil...

Cant they take like 100 kids and test the vaccines on em?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't that cute...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


...but it's wrong!
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't wanna grow up...

Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can we make an exception for people who never really grew up? I mean how infantile do you have to be to complain bitterly about a piece of cloth covering part of your face on a 10 minute run to the market for Wheaties and Budweiser?


True, but what about Massachusetts, which requires outdoor masks at all times: https://www.google.com/amp/s/w​ww.bosto​nherald.com/2021/04/20/massachusetts-o​utdoor-mask-mandate-calls-grow-to-rela​x-mask-order-but-charlie-baker-not-rea​dy-to-commit/amp/

There isn't a consistent middle. On the other end, Texas is packing baseball stadiums.
 
almandot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
149455152.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size


Kids Incubated
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can we make an exception for people who never really grew up? I mean how infantile do you have to be to complain bitterly about a piece of cloth covering part of your face on a 10 minute run to the market for Wheaties and Budweiser?


I figured the maskholes would go after froot loops or something for kids. The Budweiser is spot on though.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In March last year, some of my students were joking in the halls about the encroaching pandemic as the Boomer Doomer.

/the snark ended around the time New Jersey's lockdown started
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: In March last year, some of my students were joking in the halls about the encroaching pandemic as the Boomer Doomer.

/the snark ended around the time New Jersey's lockdown started


Seems like you have some smart students.  Like 80% of people that died are over 70 in my state.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
good
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry old people, Covid is for kids.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: In March last year, some of my students were joking in the halls about the encroaching pandemic as the Boomer Doomer.

/the snark ended around the time New Jersey's lockdown started


I heard it as Boomer Remover. That levity ended pretty quickly as the reality of thousands of people dying set in.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah until they start dying by the thousands like in brazil...

Cant they take like 100 kids and test the vaccines on em?


"Both Pfizer and Moderna are testing their two-dose vaccines in children as young as 6 months old." [linky]

ETA late Summer or Fall.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't wanna grow up
I'm a COVID 19 kid
They got a million antimaskers downtown that I can play with!
 
alice_600
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So what what does adult playground equipment looks like?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"They don't catch it easily, they don't bring it home easily," Trump added. "And if they do catch it, they get better fast."

A blast from the past.
/Sorry that I brought that clown into this.
 
urethra_franklin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

almandot: [149455152.v2.pressablecdn.com image 850x425]

Kids Incubated


I believe you mean intubated, roasting kids with COVID is a bit over the top.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Article's misleading. CDC numbers: 40.9% with 1st dose, 26.9% with both doses. Vaccination rate is slowing.

We're becoming complacent & recalcitrant. We were doing well, but, we're about to hit the "Wall of Morons."
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You guys pushed for reopening schools; what did you expect? You think every snot nosed kid is going to exercise proper mask usage and cleanliness practices?
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
india.comView Full Size
Silly rabbit, COVID's for kids!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, sounds like we farked around and we're about to find out
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So a bunch of kids running around the neighborhood breathing heavily on each other and the people they DO NOT TRY TO AVOID is a bad idea. Who'd a thunk.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.