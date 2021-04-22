 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Hialeah traffic cops fill their ticket quotas. By writing tickets on random plate numbers they see on the street   (mynews13.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Police, Florida police motorcycle officers, law office, Miami, Police officer, Constable, Armando Perez, Ernesto Arias Martinez  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The officers' union distanced itself from the pair.

A miracle?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The officers' union distanced itself from the pair.

A miracle?


Everybody hates them.  And they're brown, so that might have something to do with that.

Still pieces of shiat, though.  Even more so than the general piece-of-shiat-ness of all cops.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O

This is my shocked face.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi ya right back!"
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The officers' union distanced itself from the pair.

A miracle?


Why are we even taking statements from the police union?  They should have no involvement with police criminal misconduct.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: edmo: The officers' union distanced itself from the pair.

A miracle?

Why are we even taking statements from the police union?  They should have no involvement with police criminal misconduct.


anyone paying union dues expects something in return. these members get it in spades.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pigs doing criminal pig sh*t? Let me show you my shocked face... 😶
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Back when the Palmetto Expressway first went up, a portion of it ran through the small suburb of Medley.
City cops from Medley would park themselves on the expressway and ticket any driver doing over 30 mph, which was the official posted speed limit for the town. They argued that since the expressway ran through Medley, drivers were subject to town laws.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But there won't be an investigation into why are there quotas in the first place, will there?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They got greedy.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fake news.
All officers abide by Truth, Justice and the American Way.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HI-
Donnie Iris - Ah Leah
Youtube YH5Arbm47IQ


/damn I forgot how cheesy the video was for that song
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: The officers' union distanced itself from the pair.

A miracle?


No because they were Hispanic and from Hiagleah.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: They got greedy.


If they hadn't given 10 tickets to one person and 6 to another the complaints would have been brushed off and the organization would have stood behind the cops. Makes you wonder how often this happens when the cops aren't complete idiots.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Quotas can get people killed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.