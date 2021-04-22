 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   Remember to count your kids   (wtnh.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I didn't know they were still in business. They had issues 40 years ago.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
KEVIN!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I looked out the window, and there was a farking baby standing on the corner. And the baby didn't even look scared, he was just standing there. And it made me sad you know, because I wanted to help the baby. I was like, "Mm mm I don't trust you either, click! clllick! The old baby-on-the-corner trick, eh? Not gonna fall for that shiat." As time goes by I start feeling worse, I was like, "What the hell is wrong with me, I'm scared of a baby! But this baby could be in trouble, he may need my help. I gotta do something." But I wasn't gonna get out of the car. I'm serious, man. I just cranked the window open a little bit. "Hey baby! Baby, go home, man! It's 3 o'clock in the afternoon man, what the fark are you doing out?" The baby says, "I'm selling weed, biatch!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? She told me she had an IUD.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a kid. Of course it's company policy never to, imply ownership in the event of a kid... always use the indefinite article a kid, never your kid.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still 0!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We should be thankful it wasn't a pedophile who found the child," said a parent stopping to pick up her child from the KinderCare Thursday afternoon.

Every nook and cranny of the country is just teeming with pedophiles ready to pounce on any toddler that isn't protected by a phalanx of armed heroes. Is Karen sure the staff of the KinderCare aren't pedos? Or Satan worshippers?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We should be thankful it wasn't a pedophile who found the child," said a parent stopping to pick up her child from the KinderCare Thursday afternoon

Maybe it was....
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always told my sons that I came with two kids, I am leaving with two kids, I don't care if they are the ones I came with.

This is actually a very serious problem. If it were my son, I would flip out. The person in charge might have to visit the hospital after tripping four or five times. Then, I would find out which care giver was supposed to be watching him. They might have a more serious accident. Probably by cars running them  over.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ages ago when my kid was at a local KinderCare they kept moving him into groups of kids much older than him simply because he was big for his age. Those older kids behaved rather aggressively when no one was looking and of course mine mimicked that behavior, except for the "when no one is looking" part. It took being called out of work because of a call stating my kid was acting inappropriately before we switched him to a different daycare and we never had another single behavioral problem again. The extra $$$ was hard to come by at the time but looking back it was cheddar well spent.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: "We should be thankful it wasn't a pedophile who found the child," said a parent stopping to pick up her child from the KinderCare Thursday afternoon.

Every nook and cranny of the country is just teeming with pedophiles ready to pounce on any toddler that isn't protected by a phalanx of armed heroes. Is Karen sure the staff of the KinderCare aren't pedos? Or Satan worshippers?


Kinda my reaction.

Missing teenagers are something of a worry because they're probably actively getting themselves in trouble and potentially a target for criminals for various reasons, and there's no reason for passing adults to inherently find them being alone irregular enough to stop and ask questions about it.

Straight-up prepubescent children, though, I'm pretty sure there's not a neighborhood in existence (at least in the US) where some passing adult wouldn't recover them either to the authorities or their guardians in short order.  That's... kind of a basic function of civilization.  If anything the error goes way in the other direction, we're so collectively responsible on this one that we frequently overshoot the mark and get stories about the cops getting called to recover unattended children who were just out playing in their own neighborhood and similar.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just don't do it before they hatch.

cdn01.vulcanpost.comView Full Size
 
You are Borg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Really? Could have sworn we were warned to hide them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: DoctorCal: "We should be thankful it wasn't a pedophile who found the child," said a parent stopping to pick up her child from the KinderCare Thursday afternoon.

Every nook and cranny of the country is just teeming with pedophiles ready to pounce on any toddler that isn't protected by a phalanx of armed heroes. Is Karen sure the staff of the KinderCare aren't pedos? Or Satan worshippers?

Kinda my reaction.

Missing teenagers are something of a worry because they're probably actively getting themselves in trouble and potentially a target for criminals for various reasons, and there's no reason for passing adults to inherently find them being alone irregular enough to stop and ask questions about it.

Straight-up prepubescent children, though, I'm pretty sure there's not a neighborhood in existence (at least in the US) where some passing adult wouldn't recover them either to the authorities or their guardians in short order.  That's... kind of a basic function of civilization.  If anything the error goes way in the other direction, we're so collectively responsible on this one that we frequently overshoot the mark and get stories about the cops getting called to recover unattended children who were just out playing in their own neighborhood and similar.


I don't get it. Why would someone want to have kids shot just because they were out playing?
 
