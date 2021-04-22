 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Maybe Tom Hanks is available. "Terminal" meets "Captain Phillips"   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, English-language films, Labour movement, end of an ordeal, Syrian Mediterranean port of Tartus, International Labour Organization, Ship, active cases, crew members  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 2:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome that he finally got to go home.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...meets Castaway

But I wonder, if he was able to swim ashore and charge his phone, why not go home at that point. Or flee to a country that doesn't suck.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: ...meets Castaway

But I wonder, if he was able to swim ashore and charge his phone, why not go home at that point. Or flee to a country that doesn't suck.


Because they seized his passport and knew who he was.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadReligion: nytmare: ...meets Castaway

But I wonder, if he was able to swim ashore and charge his phone, why not go home at that point. Or flee to a country that doesn't suck.

Because they seized his passport and knew who he was.


But the article says his brother sailed past multiple times. Bro couldn't drop a rope ladder or some shiat to pick his ass up?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: BadReligion: nytmare: ...meets Castaway

But I wonder, if he was able to swim ashore and charge his phone, why not go home at that point. Or flee to a country that doesn't suck.

Because they seized his passport and knew who he was.

But the article says his brother sailed past multiple times. Bro couldn't drop a rope ladder or some shiat to pick his ass up?


Would you rather be stranded on a ship, or have you and your brother both sentenced to an Egyptian prison for god knows how long?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mohammed, they said, should never have signed the order in the first place.

And the rape victim shouldn't have been dressed like that, right?
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Five weeks after ending his four year quarantine he catches covid and dies....
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, no chance Egypt could just seize the ship and auction it off? Or is my ignorance of bird law showing?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why didn't he just go to a friendly embassy?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.