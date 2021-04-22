 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Richard Nixon's nine-bedroom "Western White House" where he retreated after the Watergate scandal to write his memoirs goes on the market. For only $65M, you too could live like a Dick   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do that now for free.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come complete with surveillance equipment?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsolicited Dick pic time! And be honest, Farkettes, tell me what you really think of this Dick.

static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think that they would at least update the 70s decor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought it was the Yorba Linda place. This one is as trash as Nixon.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iggie: You think that they would at least update the 70s decor.

[Fark user image 850x567]


The crown over the fireplace is...scary.

He really thought he was above the law, like a King.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I dislike Nixon the thought of having an incomplete Talking Heads collection is simply unfathomable.

/curse you, Matt Groening!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some say the ghost of Nixon is still there, making fun of Agnew and making random racist comments.  Wait, it's Orange County.  The random racist comments are coming from owners and guests.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Thought it was the Yorba Linda place. This one is as trash as Nixon.


Fun fact:  The guy who built it in the 20s (and whose widow eventually sold it to Nixon) was FDR's principal California fundraiser.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew, it's owned by a Pharma executive. You'll never get that stench out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the up keep, utilities, and property tax are? I bet someone could go broke owning this, even if they bought it for a dollar.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did Richard Nixon say when he bumped into Gerald Ford?

Pardon me.
 
Yeoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with its own plumbers?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, my dad worked for the Nixon family in that house while Nixon was president.  One of his assignments was to play the movies when the family wanted to have a night in.  According to him, the family treated the staff well and Pat always made sure he had food and drink while playing movies for the family.  Nixon may not have been a good president, or even a good person, but I appreciate that his family treated my 20 something year old dad like a human being.  I imagine that isn't the case with some presidents.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Poor Pat. Nixon was known to have beaten her up a few times.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait till after "the big one", and you can buy the rubble for cents on the dollar.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.


Uh, it's San Clemente.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I actually like it. Heck it wouldn't be too hard to see that as a small boutique resort.

These days if that didn't work out you could just stop out the wood to resell and come out even anyways.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sixty-five-million
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]


Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.


I understand words that you are saying but not in this order
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.


Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.


It's not. It's on the border of Orange County and San Diego County on a bluff overlooking one of the best surf spots on the south coast. The Secret Service would chase us out when Dicky was there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The address:

4100 Calle Isabella San Clemente CA USA

Just north of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.

Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.


Because it's the largest gated compound south of Santa Barbara.  Santa Barbara being a place known for large gated estates.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.

Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.


I don't know.  I won't turn off my ad blocker for the Daily Mail, especially when I see that there are 53 ads being blocked on that stupid site.  But from what I did see, the article says it has the distinction of being the largest fully gated oceanfront compound south of Santa Barbara.  That's a reference, it doesn't mean it's just south of Santa Barbara.  It means Santa Barbara to San Diego (or even further, I guess, if you want to go international)  The house is definitely in Orange County, though.  It's the reason I was born down there.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.

Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.


It's still south of Santa Barbara, as are Los Angeles, San Diego, and Mexico too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.


It's not news, it's DailyFail!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.

Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.

I don't know.  I won't turn off my ad blocker for the Daily Mail, especially when I see that there are 53 ads being blocked on that stupid site.  But from what I did see, the article says it has the distinction of being the largest fully gated oceanfront compound south of Santa Barbara.  That's a reference, it doesn't mean it's just south of Santa Barbara.  It means Santa Barbara to San Diego (or even further, I guess, if you want to go international)  The house is definitely in Orange County, though.  It's the reason I was born down there.


Huh. Daily Fail fools me again.

Carry on.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I lived in Ventura for 40 years which is why I was confused when TFA mentioned Santa Barbara.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Maybe you should drive: Badafuco: Strummer: Badafuco: If it's just south of Santa Barbara (I'm guessing it's the Montecito area) that's not Santa Catalina Island, it's Santa Cruz Island. The biggest island in the Channel Islands off the Ventura and Santa Barbara coast.
Catalina is much further south.

Uh, it's San Clemente.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Not San Clemente Island.  San Clemente, Ca.

Why would they say south of Santa Barbara if it was San Clemente? That's south orange county. WAY south of Santa Barbara.

I don't know.  I won't turn off my ad blocker for the Daily Mail, especially when I see that there are 53 ads being blocked on that stupid site.  But from what I did see, the article says it has the distinction of being the largest fully gated oceanfront compound south of Santa Barbara.  That's a reference, it doesn't mean it's just south of Santa Barbara.  It means Santa Barbara to San Diego (or even further, I guess, if you want to go international)  The house is definitely in Orange County, though.  It's the reason I was born down there.

Huh. Daily Fail fools me again.

Carry on.


As our country seems to become more and more divided with every passing day, I take some solace in the fact that we can all agree that the Daily Mail sucks ass.
 
