Fine. I'll just create my own lottery with blackjack and hookers. You know what, forget the blackjack. And the hookers. And the taxes
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's called running numbers. The mob was doing it LONG before the gubmint decided they wanted in on the action.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, so he's running the numbers. Whatever fines he has to pay are just a business expense.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GRCooper: It's called running numbers. The mob was doing it LONG before the gubmint decided they wanted in on the action.


Well, I wish I'd read your post before posting myself. Now I feel silly.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He only took 10% as an admin fee and returned the rest?

State run lotteries take 50% and then have the audacity to tax you on the winnings.

No wonder he got shut down - he was running a better lottery.

The government HATES competition...
 
